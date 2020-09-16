image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

US Covid-19 deaths push past 200,000 people

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

US Covid-19 deaths push past 200,000 people | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

New Covid-19 cases in the US increase continue to drop slightly as the nation pushes over 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Pfizer’s CEO predicts it’s likely the US will deploy an effective vaccine before the end of the year, despite scientists saying the forecasts are ‘optimistic’ at best.

CEO Albert Bourla maintained that it’s “likely” the US will have a Covid-19 vaccine to the public before year-end and that the company is prepared for that scenario, pushing back against more tepid expectations shared by health authorities.

Bourla says he’s “quite comfortable” that the vaccine the company is developing in partnership with BioNTech SE is safe and that it could be available to Americans before 2021, contingent on an approval from US regulators.

“I cannot say what the FDA will do. But I think it’s a likely scenario, and we are preparing for it.”

The 11,015 deaths recorded in the US between August 30 and September 13 were 17% fewer than the previous two weeks’ total of 13,244, according to figures from Worldometers.info.

Dr. Sadiya Khan, an epidemiologist at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said that most of the dead in recent weeks have been the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions, but hundreds of new cases in recent weeks have been students who contracted the virus after returning to classes on college campuses.

“It may be a statistical blip, it may be because the treatment is getting better, or it may be because the patients have been getting younger.”

“Currently, some 20% of the cases in hospital ICUs are people between the ages of 18 and 34 whose chances of survival are better than those for the elderly or already ill people.”

7 months after US President Donald Trump privately told The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward that the coronavirus was “deadly stuff,” the US continued to lead the world with 200,197 deaths and 6.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 (as of 11am Thai time).

Right now, the US accounts for over a 5th of the world’s 939,918 fatalities and a fifth of the more than 29 million cases, according to theWorldometers.info dashboard. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, a research facility the Trump administration has quoted with its Covid-19 predictions in the past, is projecting there could be over 400,000 deaths in the US by the end of the year.

President Trump has denied lying about the severity of the pandemic to the American public following revelations over his interviews with Bob Woodard back in February. And despite the increasingly grim numbers, he has repeatedly praised his administration’s response to the crisis that has wrecked the US economy and continues to claim at least 800-1,200 lives each day across the country.

Although there has been a drop in new cases in Arizona, Florida and Texas – earlier ‘hotspots’ for the 2nd wave of cases across the US, South Dakota and neighbouring Midwest states are seeing big increases in new cases. Public health officials point the finger at the massive ‘Sturgis motorcycle rally’ last month, where there was little or no mask-wearing or social distancing, plus the resumption of children returning to school.

While US policy-makers and police grapple with how to enforce mask-wearing, the Jakarta Post is reporting that in Indonesia local authorities have come up with a jarring punishment for people caught not wearing a face mask. They’re making them dig the graves of Covid-19 victims. So far 8 people have been sentenced to the role of grave diggers.

“There are only three gravediggers at the moment, so I thought I might as put these people to work with them.”

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Glenn

    September 16, 2020 at 11:47 am

    This is the typical cut and paste reporting that most newspapers do.

    Why no reference to the recent deaths revision from the CDC in which they attributed only 6% of the previously stated CV deaths to CV only. The remaining 94% were in very old people who had 2.6 co-morbidities (ie they were on deaths doorstep already).

    No mention of the hundreds of news articles that found many Florida hospitals showing testing 95, 97, and 100% positive results – a statistical impossibility. New reports then followed that those hospitals admitted giving incorrect numbers and should have been around 4% (instead of 96%+). A pretty big mistake eh?

    Austin Texas testing “presumed” that anyone tested positive had contact with 15 other people so they showed 16 positive cases – even if the tested person was asymptomatic…

    And there are reports of people going to get tested, signing up or signing in, but then going home and not getting tested. Few days later they receive an official letter stating that they tested positive. Made up from nothing.

    I could write pages and pages of similar, but you get the idea. “A virus to deadly that you need to be tested to know if you are sick.” “A virus that can have no symptoms and the person appears perfectly healthy.”

    I sure would like to read good reporting rather than cut and paste propaganda.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 testing units to be stationed along Thai-Myanmar border

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Covid-19 testing units to be stationed along Thai-Myanmar border | The Thaiger
PHOTO: PR Thai Government

In an effort to prevent a second wave of Covid-19, mobile testing units are being sent out to areas along the Thai-Myanmar border following a surge of cases in the neighbouring country. The Biosafety Mobile Units will be run by medical volunteers along with help from local doctors from the Department of Disease Control. The 13 units will have laboratory equipment to collect samples from those who might be at risk of catching the virus. Photos of the units show a medic behind a window. Glove attachments allow the medic to conduct a swab test. Medics will also test migrants […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Update about the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Guide (September 2020)

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Update about the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Guide (September 2020) | The Thaiger

Latest update – September 16. The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. Tell us about the new long stay tourist visa, the STV. The Thai cabinet has approved a plan to allow foreign tourists to visit Thailand but they’ll have to agree to mandatory 14 day quarantine and stay for at least 90 days. The new 90 day special tourist visa would be able to be extended twice, for 90 days each time. So, a […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Europe is warned of rising Covid-19 rates as it enters the autumn season – WHO

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Europe is warned of rising Covid-19 rates as it enters the autumn season &#8211; WHO | The Thaiger

“We are by no means out of the woods” – WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The World Health Organisation is warning that Europe will face a rising death toll from Covid-19 during the northern hemisphere autumn. The warning comes as the number of world daily infections hit a record high. The WHO reported 310,692 new cases worldwide on September 11, with the weekly trend starting to spike again after levelling off over the past month. The trend in daily deaths, however, continues to drop as treatments for severe Covid-19 cases continue to improve. India, the US, Brazil, Argentina and France led […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending