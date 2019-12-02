1 killed, 9 injured in Phuket road incidents | The Thaiger

Phuket
1 killed, 9 injured in Phuket road incidents
A woman has died and nine others injured in three separate incidents in Phuket.
In the first accident, in Muang district, eyewitnesses say a Toyota Vios swerved before overturning and ending up on its roof. A 42 year old woman, Netchanok Det-arn was thrown from the car and seriously injured. The driver, who hasn’t yet been identified, was slightly injured and trapped inside.
Netchanok was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.
A second incident occured when another Toyota Vios crashed into an electrical pole in Thalang district. The car was totalled and the power pole damaged. Two women in the car, 29 year old Rinrada Sukkaew, a school teacher, and 26 year old Supawadee Songsri, were injured and rushed by rescuers to Thalang Hospital. Police say the two were returning home from a friend’s birthday party.
In the third incident, five Turkish tourists and their Thai driver (photo) were hurt when the van they were travelling in was hit by a pickup truck in Kathu.
According to police, a Mitsubishi pickup skidded over the median and hit the van head-on, trapping the driver.
The van, which was taking the five from Patong beach to Phuket town, was badly damaged. The Thai driver, 51 year old Sophan Sahankrit and the passengers, were all admitted to Vachira Hospital.
The tourists have been identified as Ismail Dogan, Ergun Bas, Ibrahim Inel, Gursoy Salli, and Salih Koca. The hospital says Dogan and Inel were later released, while the other three were kept in for observation. Koca required surgery to remove pieces of glass from his throat.
The pickup truck was also heavily damaged and ended up on its rood on on the road. Miraculously, its driver, 30 year old Wattana Artduangdee, was unhurt.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post
Environment
Another dugong found dead on Koh Yao Noi, Phang Nga Bay
PHOTO: เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket
On November 30, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, received a report about another dead dugong in Phang Nga Bay. Local people found the dugong washed up on Tha Khao Beach in Moo 5, Yao Noi Island, located between Phuket and Krabi.
The officials reported it was a male dugong and its body had been already started decaying. The skin of the dugong was already peeling off.
The body of the dugong has been removed from the beach and the veterinary team will make an autopsy today (December 1) to find out more about the cause of death.
It’s been a bad year for the Andaman region’s dugongs with many reported washed up on beaches between Satun to Phang Nga. Some high profile cases, Mariam and Jamil, caught the public’s attention after they were discovered alive washed up on Krabi beaches. Their attempted rehabilitation was captured on streaming video services and ended up bringing the plight of the region’s dugongs to a much wider audience. Sadly both Mariam and Jamil eventually died.
STORY: Newshawk Phuket
Bangkok
Thailand’s Pulse Clinic now opens in Hong Kong
PHOTO: Jonathan Wong
Today is World Aids Day. Whilst the treatments and social acceptance of HIV and AIDS has come a long way since those scary days in the early 80s, stigmas remain, particularly in Asia. The Thaiger would like to commemorate the day by featuring a story about local Thai hero Dr Deyn Natthakhet Yaemim who has made knowledge about HIV/AIDS more available and modern treatments accessible in the Land of Smiles. And now Malaysia and Hong Kong as well.
Discrimination against sexual minorities remains rife in Asian health care. An encounter at a hospital in Thailand five years ago prompted Dr Deyn Natthakhet Yaemim to open a venue where LGBT community members are treated sensitively and, importantly, can access health care without discrimination, easily, and with the knowledge they’ll be treated with the same respect as other hospital patient would expect.
An encounter with unprotected sex five years ago, found Deyn visiting a Bangkok hospital to get an emergency anti-HIV drug known as PEP, post-exposure prophylaxis. This antiretroviral medication significantly reduces, but doesn’t eliminate, the chance of contracting the HIV, if taken within 72 hours of the sexual encounter. But the reaction from an attending nurse was a shock.
“Are you gay? How can you behave like that?” “Why are you gay?”
Deyn eventually received the PEP medication but not after being made to feel unwelcome and stigmatised.
The incident spurred him to open the Pulse Clinic in Bangkok in 2015.
“When we opened in Bangkok, it was like customers were coming to my family’s house and we treated them that way, like you would a friend or a relative.”
The first clinic in Thailand was a totally family affair. Deyn’s mother was a nurse, his gay brother worked in reception, and his father in security.
In the first year the first Bangkok Pulse Clinic served 9,000 patients. Now there are three other Pulse Clinics in Thailand, another in Bangkok, one in Phuket, and another opening up in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as well as the new clinic in Hong Kong. (Story continues below…)
PHOTO: Local Thai hero Dr Deyn Natthakhet Yaemim, owner of Pulse Clinics
PEP and PrEP
PEP stands for post-exposure prophylaxis. It means taking antiretroviral medicines (ART) after being potentially exposed to HIV to prevent becoming infected. PEP must be started within 72 hours after a recent possible exposure to HIV, but the sooner you start PEP, the better. Every hour counts. If you’re prescribed PEP, you’ll need to take it once or twice daily for 28 days. PEP is effective in preventing HIV when administered correctly, but not 100%.
PrEP, on the other hand, (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) is when people at very high risk for HIV take HIV medicines daily to lower their chances of getting infected. A combination of two HIV medicines (tenofovir and emtricitabine), sold under the name Truvada® (pronounced tru vá duh), is approved for daily use as PrEP to help prevent an HIV-negative person from getting HIV from a sexual or injection-drug-using partner who’s positive. Studies have shown that PrEP is highly effective for preventing HIV if it is used as prescribed. PrEP is much less effective when it is not taken consistently. www.cdc.gov
The recently opened Hong Kong outpost of the Pulse Clinic is in Central, where Deyn and staff welcome patients from the local LGBT community. But stigma against HIV still exists in Hong Kong forcing many Hongkongers living with HIV to go Thailand for treatment in the past.
“If they are HIV positive, they’d do treatment there as well because they feared their partner or anybody knowing about their status, and they didn’t want to be registered in the government health care system there so they came to Bangkok.”
Now Hongkongers can visit the clinic in Central, for sexual health services, STD screenings, HIV prevention and treatment strategies, and more. Importantly, confidentiality is assured.
HIV patients remain among the most unfairly demonised groups due to long-held, and mostly incorrect, misunderstandings about the virus. This, despite many medical advances including antiretroviral drugs that make patients highly unlikely to infect others.
While condoms remains the most popular barrier against HIV infection, Prep is also effective. PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is 99% effective at stopping the transmission of HIV through sex without condoms. Deyn cites partner studies (in which one is HIV positive, the other HIV negative) having almost “zero chance” of cross infection on this drug regimen.
“The protection would be 99% so it’s even better than a condom. However, PrEP only prevents you from HIV, not other sexually transmitted diseases, so it is recommended you still use a condom.”
A landmark study published in The Lancet in 2019 that tracked about 1,000 male couples across Europe for eight years (HIV positive gay men and their HIV negative partners) and found, thanks to antiretroviral drugs, there was no chance the HIV positive individual could infect the other, even though many participants reported having unprotected sex during that period.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
Phuket
Individuals and Phuket government pass on insurance for building collapse victims
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
On November 29, at the Phuket Provincial Hall, Phuket Governor, Pakkapong Tawipat, was the host of a ceremony to formally pass on the reimbursement from insurance companies to the families of victims after the under-construction petrol station collapsed on workers, killing 7 and injuring 2, on November 21.
The Insurance Administration Organisation investigated the insurance of each victim to look for reimbursement for their loss “effectively and fairly” in order to help support the victims and their families.
Read the latest in the story HERE.
The organisation found that three of the deceased made accident insurance through their debit cards. Kritsana Khanbut made insurance with three companies; Muang Thai Insurance for 200,000 baht, Chubb Samakkee Insurance for 100,000 baht and Thippaya Insurance for another 200,000 baht.
Meanwhile, both Nay Myo Win and Kay Thi Khang had insurance through Thippaya Insurance that covers 100,000 baht.The organisation cooperated with the insurance companies to compensate Kritsana for 500,000 baht while the other two victims are in the process of having their families being contacted.
All insurance companies insist that they are willing to pass on the compensation as soon as possible.
Also, the Social Security Office gave an amount of 840,000 baht for the deceased and 33,000 to assist with the funerals.The family of Kritsana said that they still don’t know how to continue their lives because the incident happened so fast and they still can’t make their minds of what to do next.
The Director of Insurance Administration Organisation, Sompong Pinpakdee, says that he feels very sorry for the loss of all victims and their families.
“Accidents can happen anytime, anywhere, so make sure to make insurance and be careful when doing any kind of activity that could be harmful for life and assets. People should always check their insurance expiration dates and make insurances that cover all kinds of incidents as well as life insurance which will allow the insurance system to help manage the risk and compensate the loss effectively.”
STORY: Phuket Hot News
