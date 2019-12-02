Connect with us

Crime

Manhunt launched for alleged British drug kingpin

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Manhunt launched for alleged British drug kingpin | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Road on a home in the Nong Prue district last week – YouTube

Police have launched a manhunt for the alleged kingpin of a Pattaya-based drug ring, just days after arresting six members, including three Australian Hell’s Angels members. Read that so try HERE.

Tihomer Stojic was arrested at his girlfriend’s house in Buri Ram on November 28, while Jamie Robert Hanson and Steven Brett Hovi, were busted in separate raids on their Pattaya homes a day earlier.

The Australian’s girlfriends, Jiraporn Kiatsutthachit, and Wirapha Ungsri, were also arrested, along with a Nigerian man, Chimezie Stanley Duru.

All are accused of smuggling methamphetamine and heroin to the Hell’s Angels and Comanchero biker gangs in Australia. Police told British media the head of the ring is a British national Christopher Depp, who has fled Pattaya and remains at large.

Stojic escaped to Issan when his alleged partners were arrested, but has been caught and brought back to Pattaya. Police searched his home and found 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine in his Mercedes-Benz, along with marijuana.

The previous day, police climbed closed gates at two properties and broke down doors to maintain the element of surprise when arresting the others.

Hanson and Hovi were caught with over a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, a pistol, drug paraphernalia and financial records of a million baht worth of drug deals.

The raids, with cooperation from the Australian Federal Police, are seen as a major blow to violent Australian biker gangs, who have increasingly used Pattaya, and Thailand in general, as a base for drug-smuggling.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Chiang Mai

Police track down double murder suspect in Chiang Mai

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

23 hours ago

on

December 1, 2019

By

Police track down double murder suspect in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

The main suspect in the murder of a teaching couple in Rayong, east of Bangkok, has been arrested in Chiang Mai. He was arrested along with another man accused of helping him escape. Police have arrested Supakrit Sujasee, a Chiang Mai native, and Panuphong Bualoy early yesterday. Thai media report that they were caught as they were preparing to flee to Myanmar.

Twenty-two year old Supakrit is accused of killing Arocha Supanith, a physics teacher, and his wife Preeyaporn Piang-ngam, a maths teacher. Both were teachers at Assumption College Rayong.

The couple were found dead on Thursday with multiple stab wounds at their home in Rayong. Their Ducati motorbike, which had recently been offered for sale, was missing. But the motorbike was found the next day at a shop in Chon Buri, and police received a tip-off that the suspect was near Don Mueang International Airport in the capital.

Despite the leads, police eventually tracked the suspect down, and apprehended him and his accomplice in Chiang Mai. They were returned to Rayong for formal charges to be laid.

Local media report autopsy results showed bullets in the victims’ heads. It’s believed the suspect shot the couple before stabbing them and staged the scene to make it look like they’d had a violent quarrel. A handwritten note posted on the door of the house also made it look like a domestic argument.

Neighbours told police that they heard three loud bangs “like gunshots” on the night of the killings.

The suspect reportedly went to the couple’s home on the pretext of purchasing the motorcycle. Police examined CCTV footage showing the suspect entering their house and later riding away on the bike, according to Bangkok Post reports.

The grieving parents of the slain physics teacher are calling for the death penalty.

Samarn Supanith said he was delighted that police made a speedy arrest and tapped his son’s coffin of his son to tell him the news.

“The killer deserved to be put to death.”

His wife told Thai media that her son was cheerful and had no conflicts with anyone. She said that if she was able to meet the suspects she would ask…,

“Why did you kill my son? Why did you take the life of a defenceless person?”

“I don’t understand why a good person had to be killed by this sort of man.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Crime

Man confesses to stabbing murder of ex-girlfriend in Songkhla

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

December 1, 2019

By

Man confesses to stabbing murder of ex-girlfriend in Songkhla | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Assawin Pakkawan

A 26 year old teacher has surrendered to police and confessed to the murder of his ex-girlfriend. She was found stabbed to death in her car in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, on Thursday. The violent murder, on the Koh Taeo-Sam Kong road in tambon Koh Taeo was reported to police in the morning.

The blood-stained body of the victim was found in the front passenger seat. Her head was still resting on the dashboard of a black Honda City. The car was registered in her name in Krabi.

Natthaphat Somkid was escorted by family to Songkhla police station. He was the suspect in the murder of 29 year old teacher Soontree Samutararat, but has since confessed his crime to police.

Police took him back to the crime scene to look for the murder weapon. He told police he threw the knife into some roadside trees.

Police report that the victim was stabbed eight times, in the face and torso, and the severity of the wounds pointed to intense anger. A pair of woman’s shoes was left on the driver’s seat of the man’s car. Investigators found blood on the road, but no murder weapon, according to the Bangkok Post report.

Eyewitnesses say they heard a man and a woman quarrelling from inside the parked car before the woman ran from the vehicle.

Police believe Soontree fled from the car but was stabbed nearby and collapsed. Natthapat then took her back to the car and put her in the passenger seat.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Crime

Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

November 29, 2019

By

Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Pattaya ‘Drug Cartel’ Sting Operation

Two Australians, a Nigerian and a Thai woman have been arrested in Pattaya with a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine valued at 350,000 baht.

A team of police raided a home in the Nong Prue district and arrested 46 year old Jamie Robert Hansom and 58 year old Steven Brett Hovi, both Australian, 38 year old Chimezie Stanley Duru of Nigeria and a Thai woman, 35 year old Jiraphon Kietsutthijit.

Police seized 1.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (a traffickable quantity), six mobile phones; 12 debit cards covering seven bank accounts and a grey Toyota sedan.

Police also believed they may be connected to the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang in Pattaya, according to local media. The police described the arrests as a significant move against a global drug cartel.

The suspects were taken to a local police station to face charges.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

