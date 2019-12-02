Temperatures dropping across Thailand | The Thaiger

Well, it is winter afterall.

The Thai Meteorological Department is predicting cool mornings with light fog in upper Thailand, with clear skies and sunny weather during the day. A moderate high-pressure system still covers much of the north of Thailand.

The north and the northeast will have temperatures as low as 16-22 degrees in the plains, with 6-12 degrees in mountain areas.

Across the Gulf of Thailand there is a strong northeast monsoon which will continue bringing occasionally heavy rains to many southern areas.

People on the southeastern coast should beware of heavy rainfall, according to the department. In the upper Gulf, from Chumphon, north, waves of about 2 metres are forecast, and in the lower Gulf, from Surat Thani downward, waves about of 2-3 metres and thundershowers are forecast.

“Beware of the inshore surge along the southeast coast. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats should keep ashore.”

Another strong high-pressure system is currently covering southern China. It’s expected to reach northeast Thailand today. Cool to cold winds are predicted for the north and northeast, dropping temperatures by 5-10 degrees.

The central and eastern regions, including Bangkok, will be cool and windy while the temperature will decrease by 4-6 degrees, according to the department.

