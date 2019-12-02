Temperatures dropping across Thailand | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

Temperatures dropping across Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Temperatures dropping across Thailand

Well, it is winter afterall.

The Thai Meteorological Department is predicting cool mornings with light fog in upper Thailand, with clear skies and sunny weather during the day. A moderate high-pressure system still covers much of the north of Thailand.

The north and the northeast will have temperatures as low as 16-22 degrees in the plains, with 6-12 degrees in mountain areas.

Across the Gulf of Thailand there is a strong northeast monsoon which will continue bringing occasionally heavy rains to many southern areas.

People on the southeastern coast should beware of heavy rainfall, according to the department. In the upper Gulf, from Chumphon, north, waves of about 2 metres are forecast, and in the lower Gulf, from Surat Thani downward, waves about of 2-3 metres and thundershowers are forecast.

“Beware of the inshore surge along the southeast coast. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats should keep ashore.”

Another strong high-pressure system is currently covering southern China. It’s expected to reach northeast Thailand today. Cool to cold winds are predicted for the north and northeast, dropping temperatures by 5-10 degrees.

The central and eastern regions, including Bangkok, will be cool and windy while the temperature will decrease by 4-6 degrees, according to the department.

SOURCE: The Nation

Politics

Thais still strongly support national army conscription – Super Poll

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

Thais still strongly support national army conscription – Super Poll

PHOTO: Aljazeera.com

Thais say they still support the current conscription laws to fill up the ranks of the Thai army.

82% of respondents to a Super Poll say that there is no better alternative to conscription when ensuring “national security” and that assistance is available to Thai people in cases of a natural disaster or civil unrest. (Numbers rounded off to nearest 1%)

But 18% insist that there are better alternatives, such as voluntary enlisting or paying the state to avoid conscription.

Super Poll conducted the survey on the topic of “Politicians and Revocation of Conscription” by asking 3,084 people, in various occupations, across the country, plus another 1,250 face to face, between November 15-30.

Last month Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon said that it is unlikely Thailand would ever drop conscription. Read that story HERE.

The poll shows 60% of respondents were impressed with the performance of troops during the 2011 Big Flood. 56% were impressed with the efforts to rescue the Wild Boar football team from the flooded Tham Luang cave.

50.8% were impressed with troops during the widespread flooding in the north-east this year. 41.7% were impressed with military’s role in rural development and 36.4% for their involvement in other miscellaneous matters.

No one mentioned support of the Thai army doing anything directly involved with the defence of the country.

61% of the respondents agree that conscription remains necessary for Thailand. 18% disagree.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Politics

Health Minister proposes Thai farmers to grow cannabis as preferred crop

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

Health Minister proposes Thai farmers to grow cannabis as preferred crop

PHOTO: Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspecting a government-sponsored cannabis plant – Chiang Rai Times

Who ever thought they’d be a day in Thailand when the country’s health minister was actively touting cannabis as a preferred crop for Thai farmers. But here we are…

Thailand’s Public Health Minister is proposing farmers be allowed to grow cannabis under government supervision.

Anutin Charnvirakul, also a deputy PM, says he’s signed a draft regulation allowing farmers to grow cannabis. It will be examined by the Council of State and passed to the cabinet for discussion and approval.

The proposed law would allow individual farmers to grow cannabis for medicinal use.

“The farming would have to be approved by an authorised state agency and permission would be reviewed by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.”

A previous draft allowed growing cannabis only as a community enterprise, and prohibited individual farmers.

“When it takes effect, those who want to grow cannabis can register as farmers. They can work with a state hospital.”

He says his Bhumjaithai Party’s campaign to let people grow cannabis at home hasn’t been examined by Government House yet, and the party is seeking amendments to the Narcotics Act to allow farmers to grow up to six plants.

Bhumjaithai Party have one of the three biggest numbers of party MPs in the Palang Pracharat coalition government.

Twelve thousand cannabis plants have already been planted at Maejo University’s medical grade greenhouse, making it the first industrial scale medical cannabis nursery in the ASEAN region.

The seeds were donated by the Department of Medical Services, and were planted with the goal of producing a million 5ml bottles of medical cannabis oil. The greenhouse is under tight security since cannabis is technically still a narcotic under Thai law.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Thailand

Taiwanese will have to provide financial statements to get a visa to Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

23 hours ago

on

December 1, 2019

By

Taiwanese will have to provide financial statements to get a visa to Thailand

Taiwanese visiting Thailand will be required to give financial details in order to obtain a visitor’s visa starting next month, according to local news reports.

Republic of China (Taiwan) passport holders will now be required to apply for a visa online and will have to schedule an appointment to submit their passports in person, according to the Taipei Times. They will no longer to march into the Thai Embassy or trade offices in the capital and apply at random.

The Thailand Trade and Economic Office in Taipei says it will stop accepting walk-in visa applications without an online appointment.

Taiwanese travel operators told reporters that starting next month, applicants will have to provide bank details for the prior three months to prove that they can cover travel expenses.

One Taipei-based tour operator said the requirement is limited to individual travellers and tour group members will only have to provide a letter of guarantee from their place of work or the tour operator.

The number of Taiwanese visiting Thailand between January and October this year totalled 700,356, a 24% increase from the same period last year, according to the Taiwanese Tourism Bureau data.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

