Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition | The Thaiger

Protests
Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition
Pro-democracy activists have called a protest at Thung Mahamek police station in Bangkok, in a show of solidarity with 13 protesters arrested for delivering a petition to the German Embassy. Last October, members of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group led a march of thousands of people to the German Embassy on Sathorn Road. The protesters’ plan was to submit a petition urging the German government to investigate allegations that His Majesty the King was ruling Thailand from Germany.
13 activists were subsequently taken into custody and have been hit with charges of lèse majesté or violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Thailand’s lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticism or defamation of the Monarchy, is considered to be one of the harshest in the world. Those found guilty face up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Yesterday, protest group The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration posted on its Facebook page, urging those who wanted to support the charged activists to join this morning’s rally.
“Tomorrow, 13 alleged offenders in the German Embassy case are scheduled to meet with the prosecuting attorney at Thung Mahamek police station. We have organised a meeting in front of the station from 10am. If you have no trouble going there, please join us to provide support to the 13 protesters.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon says his recent claim that there are no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok was all a misunderstanding. The nation’s favourite watch collector was forced to backtrack after the public scoffed at his claims and he was mocked by the media.
“I didn’t mean that gambling dens do not exist. We all know that there are gambling dens, but it is the duty of police to eradicate these illicit activities.”
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into illegal gambling dens after a number of cases of Covid-19 were linked to such venues. 1 man, thought to have contracted the virus at a gambling establishment in the eastern province of Rayong, has died. The provincial police chief has since been transferred, as have 6 Bangkok police officers, following a raid on a gambling den in the capital.
Yesterday, Bangkok police carried out a significant number of arrests related to similar venues. Deputy Bangkok police chief Piya Tawichai says 94 people were arrested at a location in the Chaeng Watthana area, while another man, named as Amnuay Kiatdonmuang, was taken into custody in Don Muang and charged with organising gambling activities and employing illegal migrant workers.
In the first group of arrests, 13 people charged with being gambling hosts have been given 7 month prison sentences and fines of 15,000 baht, while 81 people were sentenced to 15 days’ imprisonment and also fined 15,000 baht. Meanwhile, Amnuay has been charged with organising gambling and hiring illegal migrant workers. Police are now trying to determine if he has been in contact with a group of 18 migrants, in which 7 have tested positive for Covid-19.
Police have also raided a gambling den in the Pinklao area after 2 employees tested positive for the virus while visiting Kanchanaburi, in western Thailand. Both have confessed to working at the illegal establishment.
Meanwhile, Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya, says officers have been busy raiding illegal gambling dens and arresting people for several months, but would not be drawn on how many venues are believed to still be operational in the capital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Transport
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Bangkok residents will see construction of a number of rail projects finally completed this year, with hopes this will do something to alleviate traffic problems in the capital, as well as improving air quality. The Bangkok Post reports on 4 electric rail routes it’s hoped will be up and running later this year.
The Pink Line
This 34.5 kilometre track between Nonthaburi and Min Buri is expected to begin with a trial run in July. The route will cover a total of 30 stations between the central Thai city of Nonthaburi and the Min Buri district in the east of the capital. The opening of the Pink Line is eagerly anticipated by Bangkok residents fed up with doing battle with traffic on the Ram Inthra thoroughfare. The monorail line will operate driverless carriages, travelling at a maximum speed of 80 kilometres per hour. Each train will have capacity for 1,000 passengers and the line is expected to be fully functional by October 2022.
The Yellow Line
Also in July, the 30.4 kilometre Yellow Line is expected to begin test runs. The monorail route will connect 23 stations between the Bangkok district of Lat Phrao and the central province of Samut Prakan. Trials are expected to run between Wat Sri Iam and Samrong stations. There has been some debate about the 2.6 kilometre stretch between the Ratchada-Lat Phrao and Ratchayothin intersections, with some saying it will take passengers away from the MRT Blue Line by allowing them to transfer to the Green Line without having to use the Blue Line. A spokesperson for the Mass Rapid Transit Authority says it’s a matter of wait and see.
“We’ll have no real figure until the Yellow Line extension opens. We’ll talk about compensation later when it’s time. And we can assure that a decision will be made with the public interest at heart.”
The “Light Red” and “Dark Red” Lines
Finally, these 2 lines are expected to be up and running by November. The Light Red Line is a 15 kilometre stretch, linking the Bangkok districts of Bang Sue and Taling Chan, while the Dark Red Line is a 26.3 kilometre route connecting Bang Sue and Rangsit, in the province of Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Both lines will begin trial runs in July, when the public will be invited to travel for free. The lines, collectively known as the State Railway of Thailand’s Red Line, were approved in 2007, but construction did not begin until 2013. The commuter train system has been hampered by ongoing delays and questions about the cost. It was originally projected to cost 75.5 billion baht, but that has risen to 93.5 billion baht.
The 4 new lines will come as a welcome addition to the 3 lines completed last year, including the new Gold Line connecting Krung Thon Buri station with Khlong San district office, and extensions to both the MRT Blue Line and BTS Skytrain Green Line.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Due to the ongoing spread of Covid-19, Thai Airways is reducing its international flight schedule from now until March 27. Domestic flights will still operate as normal under the airline’s sister carrier Thai Smile.
Thai Airways will reduce international flights to the following destinations:
Asia
- Hong Kong: One daily return flight – TG638/TG639
- Manila: One weekly return flight – TG624/TG625
- Osaka: One weekly return flight – TG622/TG623
- Seoul: One weekly return flight – TG656/TG657
- Taipei: One weekly return flight – TG632/TG633
- Tokyo (Narita): Three weekly return flights – TG642/TG643
Australia
- Sydney: One weekly return flight – TG475/TG476
Europe
- Copenhagen: One weekly return flight – TG950/TG951
- Frankfurt: One weekly return flight – TG922/TG923
- London: One weekly return flight – TG910/TG911
SOURCE: TAT
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
Thai PM promises free Covid vaccine for half the population in initial rollout
Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
U-Tapao airport halts commercial flights due to Covid-19 outbreak
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Violent pro-Trump mob invades US Capitol building during debate
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Pro-Trump rioters storm the US Capitol building, stopping the count of Electoral College votes
Covid-19 cases linked to Ang Thong cockfighting spreads to neighbouring provinces
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to form committee to investigate illegal gambling
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Chiang Mai ranks 5th on travel site’s list of best places for digital nomads
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Covid-19 control measures by province
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
Thailand to get China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine next month
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Like a rolling stone (2 decades and counting). My home, Phuket.
Chon Buri tightens Covid-19 restrictions, including fines for not wearing a mask
Vaccines bring hope, but we won’t be out of the woods for some time – Thai health officials
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
- Central Thailand24 hours ago
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
- Bangkok2 days ago
Covid-19 control measures by province
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
- South2 days ago
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February