Phuket
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
People travelling to Phuket from a province classified as a “red zone” for a high risk of Covid-19 will face a 14 day quarantine, either at a facility or at a resident’s home, according to Phuket governor Narong Woonciew. A provincial order has not been issued yet and people can still enter Phuket without a required quarantine.
Travellers coming from any of the 28 “red” provinces will be “asked” to undergo a Covid-19 swab test and will also have to pay 3,000 baht for each test, according to a report by the Phuket public relations department. Phuket News says travellers from any of the 8 provinces considered to have the highest risk for Covid-19 will be “asked” to take the swab test while the test is not mandatory for travellers from the other 20 “red zone” provinces.
Red zone provinces with the highest risk are Bangkok (specifically the Nong Khaem, Bang Phlat, Bang Khae and Bang Khun Thian districts), Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Chanthaburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom.
“However, at this time, people who enter the Phuket area by land, sea and air can enter as normal but will have intensive screening, and ask for everyone’s cooperation to install the Mor Chana application.”
The Mor Chana mobile application is being used to help track those who may have come in close contact with people infected with Covid-19. The app also features a self-assessment to determine the level of risk for the coronavirus.
Phuket officials also plan to relaunch a web platform that would allow those from “red zone” provinces to register their travel details before arriving in Phuket.
Red zone provinces: Bangkok, Tak, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Sara Buri, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayongm Chumphon, Ranong.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM promises free Covid vaccine for half the population in initial rollout
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has repeated his pledge to vaccinate half the population for free in 2021. Thailand will take delivery of its first supply of China’s Covid-19 vaccine by the end of next month, with an initial 200,000 doses of the Sinovac jab reserved. First in line will be healthcare workers and elderly people considered high risk.
Following the initial delivery, a further 800,000 doses are expected to arrive in March, and another 1 million doses in April. The government has also reserved 26 million doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, in partnership with Oxford University in the UK.
It is currently in advanced talks to procure an additional 35 million doses and has signed a technology transfer agreement with the firm to allow for local production in the Kingdom. Thai manufacturers, Siam Bioscience, hope to produce 200 million doses a year. Going forward, the PM says he wants to assure Thais of the availability of locally-produced, cost-effective vaccines.
The PM has once again brought up the vision of Thailand as a mecca for all things medical, referring to researchers at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, who are also working on a Covid-19 vaccine.
“In a crisis, there are always opportunities. And in the Covid-19 crisis, we can turn Thailand into a medical hub.”
Meanwhile, the Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, say the private sector is free to import its own vaccines, provided they have been approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon says his recent claim that there are no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok was all a misunderstanding. The nation’s favourite watch collector was forced to backtrack after the public scoffed at his claims and he was mocked by the media.
“I didn’t mean that gambling dens do not exist. We all know that there are gambling dens, but it is the duty of police to eradicate these illicit activities.”
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into illegal gambling dens after a number of cases of Covid-19 were linked to such venues. 1 man, thought to have contracted the virus at a gambling establishment in the eastern province of Rayong, has died. The provincial police chief has since been transferred, as have 6 Bangkok police officers, following a raid on a gambling den in the capital.
Yesterday, Bangkok police carried out a significant number of arrests related to similar venues. Deputy Bangkok police chief Piya Tawichai says 94 people were arrested at a location in the Chaeng Watthana area, while another man, named as Amnuay Kiatdonmuang, was taken into custody in Don Muang and charged with organising gambling activities and employing illegal migrant workers.
In the first group of arrests, 13 people charged with being gambling hosts have been given 7 month prison sentences and fines of 15,000 baht, while 81 people were sentenced to 15 days’ imprisonment and also fined 15,000 baht. Meanwhile, Amnuay has been charged with organising gambling and hiring illegal migrant workers. Police are now trying to determine if he has been in contact with a group of 18 migrants, in which 7 have tested positive for Covid-19.
Police have also raided a gambling den in the Pinklao area after 2 employees tested positive for the virus while visiting Kanchanaburi, in western Thailand. Both have confessed to working at the illegal establishment.
Meanwhile, Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya, says officers have been busy raiding illegal gambling dens and arresting people for several months, but would not be drawn on how many venues are believed to still be operational in the capital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
The CCSA is calling on people, particularly those in 5 provinces with high risk and strict control measures, to download Mor Chana (download links below), a new mobile app to help identify individuals who have been exposed to infected patients using GPS and Bluetooth technology to track their location.
People travelling from the 28 Red Zone areas will likely be required to load the App onto their phone and fill out the details.
Once downloading the app, you will be asked to do a self-assessment for coronavirus infection risk and will be classified in different colour codes…
- Green QR code is for ‘very low risk’ – a person who doesn’t have any cold symptoms, hasn’t travelled overseas or had contact with people with risks.
- Yellow QR code is for ‘low risk’ – a person may have cold symptoms but with no history of travelling aboard or have any closed friends, family members or colleagues travelling abroad during the past 14 days.
- Orange QR code is for ‘risky’ – a person who travelled abroad or had contact with ones who travelled abroad during the past 14 days and have outstanding Covid-19 symptoms or asymptomatic. People in this group are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and see a doctor as soon as possible if any symptoms show.
- Red QR code is for ‘High Risk’ – a person who shows Covid-19 symptoms and travelled abroad or had contact with people with high risks.
The acquired data from the app will be sent to the central database automatically. This way, users will also be notified if they are in the areas considered high risk while receiving real-time updates on confirmed cases and other useful information about the Covid-19 situation so that they can be more cautious for their travelling plans across the country.
The app will also help health authorities to identify those who have been in close contact with infected people. This may also help prevent medical practitioners from contracting the disease.
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Biz News | Bangkok Post | DGA | Daily News
Alte Ledertasche
Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:15 am
This is equivalent to closing the airport and Sarasin Bridge to visitors from this provinces. Nobody will want to pay for the rapid test with the risk to ending up in s third world hospital.
Especially Bangkok is the killer as most domestic flights go over Bangkok.
Peter
Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:29 am
Mass hysteria is now taking hold in Thailand.
It’s really pathetic. Borders within borders, what’s next towns within provinces?
No central direction and the realisation that vaccination is months or years away.
The good news for Thailand is that their citizens excel at sitting on their arses at home being totally non productive.
Issan John
Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:47 am
With no centrally applied controls, I can’t see that the Phuket governor has much choice – central controls would at least mean that more funding could be made available.
Rather ironic, at best, that the TAT is still encouraging domestic tourism with the “travel together” scheme, while tourists are being “asked” to pay 3,000 baht for the Covid tests to allow them to do so.