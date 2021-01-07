Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals

People travelling to Phuket from a province classified as a “red zone” for a high risk of Covid-19 will face a 14 day quarantine, either at a facility or at a resident’s home, according to Phuket governor Narong Woonciew. A provincial order has not been issued yet and people can still enter Phuket without a required quarantine.

Travellers coming from any of the 28 “red” provinces will be “asked” to undergo a Covid-19 swab test and will also have to pay 3,000 baht for each test, according to a report by the Phuket public relations department. Phuket News says travellers from any of the 8 provinces considered to have the highest risk for Covid-19 will be “asked” to take the swab test while the test is not mandatory for travellers from the other 20 “red zone” provinces.

Red zone provinces with the highest risk are Bangkok (specifically the Nong Khaem, Bang Phlat, Bang Khae and Bang Khun Thian districts), Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Chanthaburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom.

“However, at this time, people who enter the Phuket area by land, sea and air can enter as normal but will have intensive screening, and ask for everyone’s cooperation to install the Mor Chana application.”

The Mor Chana mobile application is being used to help track those who may have come in close contact with people infected with Covid-19. The app also features a self-assessment to determine the level of risk for the coronavirus.

Phuket officials also plan to relaunch a web platform that would allow those from “red zone” provinces to register their travel details before arriving in Phuket.

Red zone provinces: Bangkok, Tak, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Sara Buri, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayongm Chumphon, Ranong.

SOURCE: Phuket News

