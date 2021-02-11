Pro-democracy groups vow to intensify rallies in 2021, aim for 2 million protesters a day | The Thaiger

Protests
Pro-democracy groups vow to intensify rallies in 2021, aim for 2 million protesters a day
Pro-democracy activists have pledged to continue and increase their protest action this year, aiming for 2 million protesters a day. The Bangkok Post reports that protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka “Rung”, confirmed the intention yesterday, a day after 4 fellow activists were denied bail by the Criminal Court in Bangkok. Around 1,000 protesters gathered at the Pathumwan intersection in the capital calling for the release of Anon Nampa, Parit Chiwarak, Patiwat Saraiyaem, and Somyot Prueksakasemsuk.
They also reiterated the 3 key demands they’ve been pushing for since anti-government protests began in July 2020: the resignation of the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, a re-write of the Constitution, and reform of the Monarchy.
Protesters booed police officers and beat pots and pans, in a nod to a Burmese belief that banging pots will dispel evil spirits. Prominent pro-democracy activist Panupong Jadnok said the pots were empty to reflect the fact that many people are now so poor they can’t afford rice. The protest started at 4pm, with participants marching to Pathumwan police station at around 7.30pm to demand the release of the 4 detained activists. Around an hour later, 3 loud bangs were heard behind the police station, but there were no reports of injuries.
There were 10 arrests, including 2 minors who were released on bail of 5,000 baht each. A teargas cannister was also recovered at the scene. Protesters dispersed around 9pm.
Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen says 5 companies of officers were on site to oversee the protest, with water cannons on standby in the event that things escalated. He also pointed out that such gatherings remain illegal during the Emergency Decree.
Protests
Bangkok police say over 1,000 officers to be deployed at MBK Skywalk rally today
The deputy chief of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police says 1,085 police officers have been lined up to deal with today’s planned rally at the MBK Skywalk over the Pathumwan Intersection in the capital. Piya Tawichai says 7 companies of officers will be deployed to manage the 5pm gathering, which has been organised by pro-democracy group Ratsadon.
“3 of the companies will deal with crowd control, while the other 4 will come from Metropolitan Police divisions 5 and 6. The main mission of the officers is to ensure public safety and prevent the situation from escalating. Initially only 1 or 2 companies of crowd-control police will be deployed, while additional companies will stand ready in case the situation escalates.”
Ratsadon has called on its members to join the rally to demand the release of 4 pro-democracy activists whose bail applications have been denied. Parit Chiwarak, Anon Nampa, Somyos Prueksakasemsuk, and Patiwat Saraiyam were all denied bail at a hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok yesterday.
They are charged with sedition and lèse majesté offences for having taken part in anti-government protests last year. Last night, members of the Ratsadon group gathered in the same location to call for the release of their fellow activists. The rally dispersed peacefully at 8pm.
Piya has pointed out that such gatherings are currently illegal under the Emergency Decree.
Protests
Court refuses bail applications for 4 pro-democracy activists
4 prominent members of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group have had their bail applications rejected at a court hearing in Bangkok. The Criminal Court denied bail for activist and human rights lawyer, Anon Nampa, and for fellow activists, Parit Chiwarak, aka, “Penguin”, Somyos Prueksakasemsuk, and Patiwat Saraiyam, aka, “Bank”.
The 4 activists are being charged with sedition under section 116 of the Criminal Code and with lèse majesté offences under section 112, which prohibits insulting, criticising, or defaming Thailand’s Monarchy. The charges stem from their attendance at an anti-government rally at the Tha Prachan campus of Bangkok’s Thammasat University in September. Nation Thailand reports that Parit has also been charged with taking part in November’s “Mob Fest” gathering on Ratchadamnoen Road, in the capital.
The 4 deny the charges, saying they will challenge them, with the court setting a date of March 15 to review the evidence against them. The 4 activists also offered collateral in return for being released on bail, but their requests were denied on the grounds that the accusations against them are serious, with the court pointing out it is not the first time they have faced the same charges.
Meanwhile, members of the Ratsadon group gathered at the MBK Skywalk in the Pathumwan district of Bangkok, calling for the 4 activists to be released. The rally was dispersed at 8pm, with police telling protesters they were in violation of the Emergency Decree. The group says it plans to reassemble at the Skywalk at 5pm today.
Thailand
Police chief transferred after protesters rally at police station, hang banner calling for monarchy reform
A district police chief was abruptly transferred from his post after pro-democracy protesters staged a rally and hung banners at a police station in the Isaan province Chaiyaphum. Protesters called for monarchy reform in Thailand and democracy in Myanmar following the military coup.
Protesters from the People’s Group, also known as Ratsadon, marched from a local school to the police station where they hung a banner saying “Reform the Royal Institution” and another saying “#SAVEMYANMAR.”
Sometime after the protest, superintendent of Phu Khieu district police, Permsook Siripala, was immediately transferred to an inactive post at an operations centre until further notice.
Commissioner of the Third Region Provincial Police Bureau, Panurat Lakboon, who issued the order, says the superintendent allowed the banner to be hung up, a move that lacked responsibility and discipline.
To show his commitment to police discipline, Panurat shaved his head. He says police must cherish the royal institution with the highest respect.
Panurat plans to press charges on protesters for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree and the Communicable Disease Act.
