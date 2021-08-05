Protests
Monarchy supporters claim protesters weaponizing Covid-19
Pro-monarchy groups have requested military protection against a protest planned for Saturday, going so far as to claim protest organisers are weaponizing Covid-19. The Centre of the People for the Protection of Monarchy submitted a petition today requesting military intervention from Army Chief General Narongpan Jittkaewtae in protecting the monarchy against protesters.
The Free Youth movement is planning a large protest for Saturday in which they intend to meet at the Democracy Monument and march from there to the Grand Palace, despite a recent Royal Gazette decree design to stop demonstrations. The former deputy director of the National Intelligence Agency questioned the significance of the march’s date falling on the 56th anniversary of the first armed rebellion against Thailand by the banned Communist Party.
The leader of Thai Pakdee, a party in favour of the monarchy, took to Facebook today to essentially accuse the protesters of biological warfare. In his post, he shared his suspicion that the protesters intend to used the gathering to intentionally spread what he called the “biological weapon” of Covid-19. He believes they plan to create an outbreak that they will blame on the government and monarchy to highlight their failures in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.
The leaders of both groups want the military and other security agents to be proactive in protecting the monarchy in preparation for Saturday’s protest. They say the Grand Palace is a sacred site, as the home of both the official residents of the King and of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Supporters say these sites are held in high esteem by the people of Thailand and protesters must not be allowed to desecrate the palace.
But amid this heightened rhetoric, Thai Pakdee asks supporters of the monarchy to refrain from counter-protests and avoid exacerbating the situation. The leader cryptically urged people to wait until the right moment.
” [Wait until] the situation is right and, at that moment, everything will change and it will not end the way it was.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Monarchy supporters claim protesters weaponizing Covid-19
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Top 5 Diving Schools in Koh Samui
Best Places for Golf in Koh Samui
Child pornography group run by Suphan Buri couple busted
Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions extended, record high infections | August 5
Drugs found inside monk’s pillow at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Fairy Sweet Village in Pattaya catches on fire, again
Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket’s BigGym allegedly closes 2 branches for good, doesn’t reimburse members
Phuket’s 5 most stunning villas for rent
USA tentatively plans to require all foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Bangkok closure order extended until August 31
Ayutthaya’s 5 most amazing hotels
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Bangkok3 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
- Cambodia2 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Bangkok3 days ago
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
- Crime3 days ago
Teenagers arrested for allegedly running underage prostitution racket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
- Business3 days ago
Thai AirAsia suspends flights, cuts salaries as financial woes continue
Recent comments: