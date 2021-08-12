Protests
Anti-government protests, clashes with police continue for second day in Bangkok
Violence has erupted on the streets of Bangkok for the second day in a row as anti-government protesters clashed with police. Thai PBS World reports that protesters hurled bricks, firecrackers, and slingshots at officers at the Victory Monument and the Din Daeng intersection.
Yesterday’s rally was organised by the Talu Fah group, which is closely allied to the Ratsadon pro-democracy group and other activist groups. It’s understood the rally started off peacefully at the Victory Monument. Later in the afternoon, protesters began to block traffic around the area and set fire to effigies of political figures.
After issuing a warning to protesters that they were breaking the law, the police began to move in to disperse some and arrest others. At that point, some activists began to move to the Din Daeng intersection, but others remained at the Victory Monument. While protest leaders urged everyone to disperse, calling an end to the rally, the more hardcore members ignored them. Violence then erupted as police prevented them from reaching the residence of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.
Officers used rubber bullets and teargas against the protesters, who fired slingshots, bricks, and firecrackers in response. Thai PBS World reports that some also used lasers, inspired by fellow pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. It’s understood a protester was seriously injured while attempting to throw a firecracker at police, with some media reports saying he lost his hand. The Erawan Medical Centre has confirmed that 8 police officers were wounded and are receiving hospital treatment. According to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, at least 13 protesters have been arrested, 1 of whom is a minor.
The Talu Fah group has posted an apology on Facebook, saying the violence came from younger members of the group, but also pointing the finger at police for starting it by using rubber bullets and teargas.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Anti-government protests, clashes with police continue for second day in Bangkok
Covid UPDATE Thursday: 147 Covid-related deaths, 22,782 infections
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
How to enter Thailand during Covid
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket Town Fresh Market closed for 1 week for Covid-19
Kratom legalised, over 8,000 people will have charges cleared
Top 5 family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui
Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021
Press lawsuit to stop police from using rubber bullets rejected
Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11
Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution
Unused Phuket Prison to be field hospital
China bans illegal content in karaoke songs, criteria proves troublesome for venue owners
Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for allegedly possessing 2 illegal firearms
List of budget-friendly SHA plus hotels in Phuket
List of the best SHA Plus hotels in Thailand
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
CCSA confirms 100,000 Covid patients in home isolation in Bangkok
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
- Crime4 days ago
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
- Thailand4 days ago
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
- Thailand4 days ago
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
- News4 days ago
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive