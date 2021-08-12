Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

Health officials are hopeful that mass testing and isolating over the next 2 weeks could bring down Covid-19 infections in Bangkok. Dr Yongyot Thammawut from the Public Health Ministry says 41 teams of 400 doctors and other healthcare workers have been carrying out mass testing in the capital and other central provinces since the start of the month.

Yongyot says the Comprehensive Covid-19 Response teams who carried out the testing did so across 100 communities, including condominiums and crowded locations, in areas with high infection rates.

“What we gathered from launching the tests shows the transmission in Bangkok remains a serious concern. It tells us there are still many people sick with Covid-19 and who have no access to testing. We need to press on with mass testing.”

According to a Bangkok Post report, out of 141,516 people who were tested using antigen test kits, 15,588 were found to be infected, but this number dropped to 15,074 when PCR tests were used. 69% of those who tested positive were asymptomatic or showed only minor symptoms, while 4,427 had moderate symptoms. 323 patients had severe symptoms.

Yongyot believes that if mass testing and isolating can continue in the capital over the next 2 weeks, the Covid-19 curve could begin to flatten. Patients will be taken for treatment and isolated from others, thereby reducing the spread of the virus and potential fatalities.

Today, Thailand reported another 22,782 new infections and 147 deaths.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 mins ago

Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve
Protests33 mins ago

Anti-government protests, clashes with police continue for second day in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Thursday: 147 Covid-related deaths, 22,782 infections
Sponsored24 hours ago

How to enter Thailand during Covid

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Transport6 hours ago

Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket Town Fresh Market closed for 1 week for Covid-19
Drugs12 hours ago

Kratom legalised, over 8,000 people will have charges cleared
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of15 hours ago

Top 5 family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui
Thailand16 hours ago

Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021
Protests16 hours ago

Press lawsuit to stop police from using rubber bullets rejected
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11
Thailand17 hours ago

Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution
Phuket18 hours ago

Unused Phuket Prison to be field hospital
World18 hours ago

China bans illegal content in karaoke songs, criteria proves troublesome for venue owners
Thailand19 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for allegedly possessing 2 illegal firearms
Best of20 hours ago

List of budget-friendly SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending