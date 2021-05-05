Anti-coup Burmese protesters take up military training in jungles of Myanmar

Now, as the situation continues to escalate, people from all walks of life are fleeing into the jungle with some taking up thefree basic training programme to arm themselves with military-style skills, including learning how to shoot a gun. The chief of staff, Nerdah Bo Mya, seems to be doing his part in helping civilians fight back against the junta.

“This is a responsibility to protect life. If we don’t train them who’s going to help them?”

Nerdah says none of the 200 anti-coup demonstrators that he has seen at the camp, have ever held a gun before, with many still attending university. He says the free training also teaches them first aid techniques and basic marksmanship.

“They’re quite young, their age is around 24, 25 and some are nurses and also some doctors and medical staff.”

For students to seek training from ethnic armies shows how dangerous the situation is in Myanmar. Now, those being trained in the camps say they will come back and train the rest of the protesters. But Nerdah says he is aware that a bit of basic training is no match for the Tatmadaw. He says the CDM members need weapons in order to have a chance in standing up against the Tatmadaw, but would not say whether his group was supplying any, or whether learning how to make a bomb was included in the basic training. “We told them they have to be wise and we have to fight with our head and not with our heart.”

other ethnic areas show recruits chanting things like “for the people,” “for our freedom,” and “for our independence.” The KNDO is not the only ethnic group offering CDM members free training. Videos fromshow recruits chanting things like “for the people,” “for our freedom,” and “for our independence.”

Nerdah says anti-coup protesters are worried that, if the situation drags on, the world will forget about them.

“They all look up to the American government for democracy and freedom and if Chinese and Russian governments can help the brutal corrupt military regime why the American government cannot help these people who are striving for freedom and democracy in Burma.”

So far, the junta has not commented on the knowledge of protesters receiving basic training, but did publish a statement in the state-run New Light of Myanmar, asking those who have travelled to ethnic areas or even overseas, to return home. But as the tactics to quell the opposition are bloodier by the day, such a request remains in vain. Since the coup, more than 760 people have been killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, also noting that the actual death toll is probably much higher.