2 activists could face life in prison for alleged violations against a royal motorcade | The Thaiger

Protests
2 activists could face life in prison for alleged violations against a royal motorcade
2 pro-democracy activists could face life in prison for alleged intension to harm HM the Queen’s liberty during Wednesday afternoon’s rally in Bangkok, which happened to coincide with the same time and same route as a royal motorcade. The Criminal Court issued the arrest warrants yesterday.
Violence against the Queen or her liberty, in Section 110 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, has a punishment of 16 years to life in prison. The Bangkok Post says the punishment could be more severe if the activists are also found guilty of violating Thailand’s lèse majesté law, Section 112, which has a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Royal Family.
The warrants are issued for pro-democracy activists Ekkachai Hongkangwan and Bunkueanun Paothon. Reports don’t go into detail about what the activists allegedly did to violate the laws, but many protesters got passed security to an area on Phitsanulok Road holding the royal motorcade and were seen holding their hands up in the 3 finger salute, a symbol of defiance against the military-run government.
More than 20 protester arrests
Early the next morning, as protesters were gathered in front of the Government House to put pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign, the prime minister declared a State of Emergency, banning gatherings of more than 5 people. Police dispersed the camp-out protest, which was intended to go on for a few days, and 23 people were arrested with some facing charges of violating the emergency decree and organising illegal demonstrations.
5 activists leaders were arrested. Some say they were denied bail. 2 of the leaders, Arnon Nampa and Prasit Khrutharoj, were sent to Chiang Mai on arrest warrants issued in the northern province. Reports say Arnon faces sedition charges.
High-ranking police officers transferred
3 high-ranking police officers were abruptly transferred after Wednesday’s pro-democracy protest and are being investigated for alleged negligence. Reports do not go into detail about the probe, but Nation Thailand says the order was given by the Royal Thai Police’s newly appointed national police commander, Suwat Jangyodsuk. Nation Thailand says senior officers Somprasong Yentuam, Prasai Jittasonthi and Manop Sukhonthanapat were ordered to step down from their posts.
Continuing protests
Despite the newly imposed emergency decree, thousands gathered yesterday at the busy Ratchaprasong intersection, many protesting the shut down of Wednesday’s protest with the emergency order and the arrest of activists. So many people turned up, that police worried about how much weight the skywalk above the intersection could hold.
The Bangkok Post says protesters will return at 5pm today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Now they’re coming… Special Tourist Visa flight set for Tuesday – Tourism and Sports Minister
After much confusion and a few apparent ‘misunderstandings’, Chinese tourists on the Special Tourist Visa will actually arrive on October 20 and 26. At least that’s what Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says, according to the Bangkok Post. The first group is said to arrive 4 days from now in Bangkok (if they actually applied for the visa this time).
Reports circulated for weeks about a flight of 120 to 150 tourists set to arrive in Phuket on October 8 from Guangzhou, China. An announcement was made shortly after the flight was due to arrive with Tourism Authority Governor Yuthasak Supasorn saying “administrative issues” had caused the delay.
It was later reported that no one from Guangzhou had actually applied for the visa and it was all just a misunderstanding after the Tourism Authority of Thailand reportedly passed off a list of those “interested” in the visa as actual applications.
This time, the Post is reporting the first group of 120 tourists from Guangzhou will arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday. Another group of 120 tourists, also from Guangzhou, will arrive on October 26, but the Post didn’t say where that flight will land.
It’s apparently the same group that was planned to arrive in Phuket on October 8, but the minister claims the trip was postponed due to the Vegetarian Festival which is planned to run until October 25. Both the Phuket governor and National Security Council secretary general had claimed the festival was the reason for the delayed flight and was intended to ease fears of Covid-19 for the festival-goers coming in from the rest of Thailand.
Even though the new long stay tourist visa is good for 90 days, and can be renewed twice, the tourists will only stay in the country for 30 days, with 14 of those days in quarantine. Phiphat says the Tourism Authority of Thailand will find activities to keep the tourists occupied while in quarantine.
The visitors will be the first international tourists after a 6 month ban to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Thai officials have been discussing plans for months about how to safely reopen borders to revive the country’s economy which is heavily driven by the tourism industry. Officals are now talking about cutting down the mandatory time for quarantine from 14 days to 7 days to help entice people to visit.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
“Thai authorities should not repress peaceful protests”, Human Rights Watch
OPINION
The Thai government’s declaration of a state of emergency in Bangkok is a pretext for a crackdown on peaceful demonstrations, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the declaration of a state of emergency on October 15, 2020, the police have arrested at least 22 activists, including several protest leaders, in front of Bangkok’s Government House.
“The Emergency Decree provides the Thai government with unchecked powers to suppress fundamental freedoms and ensures zero accountability for officials,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
“Thai authorities should not repress peaceful protests with draconian laws that violate freedom of speech and other civil liberties.”
At 4am on October 15, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha declared a state of emergency in Bangkok. He asserted that the escalating protests by pro-democracy groups contravened the law and the constitution, caused disturbances, undermined measures to curtail Covid-19, and harmed national security and public safety. The government also accused protesters of disrupting the queen’s motorcade near Government House on October 14.
Shortly after Prayut’s announcement, thousands of riot police, armed with batons and shields, forcibly cleared protesters who had camped outside Government House. The police arrested at least 22 people, including the protest leaders Arnon Nampha, Parit Chiwarak, Prasiddhi Grudharochana, and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul.
The draconian Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation provides authorities with broad powers to arrest individuals without charge and detain them in informal places of detention. Officials carrying out the duties under the decree enjoy legal immunity. The decree does not require access to legal counsel or visits by family members.
Under Thailand’s emergency decree, authorities can impose broad censorship to curb freedom of expression and media freedom. International news reporting on Thailand, such as by the BBC World Service, has been blocked on the country’s main cable TV network, True Visions. Authorities have also pressed satellite service providers to block the broadcast of Voice TV, a station widely known for its criticism of the government. Discussions about political issues in the parliament have also been suspended. Any public gathering of five or more people has been banned in Bangkok.
Thailand’s government has maintained its opposition to the youth-led democracy protests, which started on July 18 and later spread across the country. The protesters have called for the resignation of the government, the drafting of a new constitution, and an end to authorities harassing people who exercise their freedom of expression. Some of the protests included demands for reforms to curb the king’s powers.Thai Lawyers for Human Rights reported that at least 85 protesters faced illegal assembly charges for holding peaceful protests in Bangkok and other provinces. Some protest leaders have also been charged with sedition, which carries a maximum seven-year prison term, for making demands regarding reforms of the monarchy institution.
“The Thai government has created its own human rights crisis,” Adams said. “Criminalizing peaceful protests and calls for political reform is a hallmark of authoritarian rule.”
International human rights law, as reflected in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Thailand ratified in 1996, protects the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. But Thai authorities routinely enforce censorship and gag public discussions about human rights, political reforms, and the role of the monarchy in society. Since the military coup in 2014, the Thai government has prosecuted hundreds of activists and dissidents on serious criminal charges such as sedition, computer-related crimes, and lese majeste (insulting the monarchy) for peacefully expressing their views.
In addition, over the past five months, the authorities used emergency decree measures designed to help control the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to ban anti-government rallies and harass pro-democracy activists, Human Rights Watch said.
“The Thai government is threatening peaceful protesters with long prison terms simply for demanding reforms aimed at the creation of a rights-respecting democracy,” Adams said. “Concerned governments and the United Nations should publicly condemn this wave of political repression and urge the immediate and unconditional release of democracy activists.”
Protests
Activists vow to push ahead with political protests in Bangkok today
A mass gathering of protesters at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong intersection and Ratchadamri Road ended around 10pm last night, with activists vowing to return for more of the same today. Members of Khana Ratsadon 2563 (People’s Party 2020) announced they will reconvene today to keep pouring pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government. Among the group’s demands are a call for the PM to resign, for the 2017 Thai charter to be re-written and, most controversially, for reforms to the Monarchy and its relationship to the government and army.
The Ratchaprasong intersection was the site of the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing incident that killed 20 people.
A number of media outlets speculated that 5,000 protesters attended yesterday’s gathering, violating (by a long shot) a newly-imposed State of Emergency that bans gatherings of more than 5 people. Under a new State of Emergency announced on Thursday morning at 4am, it expressly prevented a “gathering” of more than 5 people and gave police authority to “clear any area”. The Bangkok Post is reporting 15,000 people attending last night’s rally in central Bangkok.
Activists pushed back against riot police and protest leaders gave speeches, calling for recently arrested protesters to be freed. Nation Thailand reports that tensions eased around 5.00pm, as protest leader Panupong Jadnok urged those attending to remain calm, reminding them that all protest action to date has been non-violent.
As the protest came to an end around 10pm, protest leaders urged activists to return again today. They say they will stage a number of flash mob-style protests in Bangkok and around the country.
Issan John
October 16, 2020 at 11:10 am
Odd that the Queen’s car was unescorted and heading the cavalcade – not normal at all, but there’s clearly no escort in the photo.
Toby Andrews
October 16, 2020 at 11:53 am
Ah there are two motorcycle cops top right hand corner – hard to see but they are there.
Paul D McCarty
October 16, 2020 at 12:41 pm
The government hiding behind the insane royal family. What a pair of major incompetents.
Dreamon
October 16, 2020 at 12:53 pm
we are in XXI century it is just ridiculous have a royal family with so much power.