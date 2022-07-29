Thailand Cabinet appoints a moral guardian

Connect with us

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda probably breathed a sigh of relief yesterday as the Cabinet embarked upon a mini reshuffle.

There was something of a mini coup against Anupong from within his party at last week’s censure debate and it was expected he would be replaced by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha after he received the most no-confidence votes with 212. But there were no major changes as the Cabinet approved the appointment of several government officials, including Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul as the chairwoman of the Centre for Morality Promotion (CMP) under the Ministry of Culture.

Deputy government spokesperson, Traisuree Taisaranakul, revealed Khunying is one of four people to take up new positions at the CMP after they were affirmed by the cabinet on Tuesday.

“Prof Udom Rathamarit, Methinee Thepmanee, and Thapani Ajarawong were also named to join the CMP board.

“The cabinet also approved the appointment of Anukul Peedkaeo, director-general of the Department of Social Development and Welfare, as permanent secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

“He will assume his new post on October 1 as the outgoing permanent secretary will retire on September 30.”

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment also appointed Pawit Chaloemwat as the new director of the Botanical Garden Organisation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Faraday
2022-07-29 17:50
That is so heartwarming.
DesperateOldHand
2022-07-29 18:30
Nothing like promoting decent mores and ethos from those who are vacant of such. 

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

