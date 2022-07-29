Connect with us

Crime

Naked couple found dead in deep grave in Northern Thailand

Published

 on 

The bodies of an unnamed couple have been discovered in a freshly dug grave in Chok Chai district Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeastern Thailand.

The man and woman were found on Thursday evening by a local villager who had been foraging in the woods. He stumbled over some freshly-dug soil covered with branches near Ban Don Lai village in tambon Tha Yiam, about 400 metres from the nearest road.

The villager consulted with the head of the village before returning with shovels to dig and discover what lay beneath. After a few shovelfuls of soil, they uncovered part of a body.

Police were then alerted to the scene and digging continued until both the bodies of the man and woman were uncovered. They were buried about 70 centimetres below the surface. They were both naked, lying side by side with their heads turned away.

Police reported that the couple were unknown to residents in the area and believe they had been dead for about three days. Police added that no one had been reported missing and it was likely that the man and woman were murdered somewhere else before their bodies were transferred to the forest and buried.

The two bodies were taken to Chok Chai Hospital for a post-mortem. Police made it known that the woman had a distinctive tattoo on her back.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime1 hour ago

Drunk Russian man smashes glass door on Pattaya gogo bar
Crime1 hour ago

Naked couple found dead in deep grave in Northern Thailand
Politics2 hours ago

Thailand Cabinet appoints a moral guardian
Sponsored7 hours ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Politics3 hours ago

Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Let’s Travel Back to the 1960s | Thaiger Throwback
Guides5 hours ago

What you need to know before buying an EV Car (2022)
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism6 hours ago

Travel packages mired by pricey airfare, slowing tourism recovery
3D Virtual Tours & Walkthroughs6 hours ago

Virtual tours of 1 bedroom condos in Pattaya under $100,000
Crime6 hours ago

10 million baht kidnapping of businessman by Chinese crooks is comedy of errors
Environment7 hours ago

130 tonnes of imported waste going back to Australia
Tourism8 hours ago

Heavy rain kills 2 elephants at a Thailand national park
Thailand8 hours ago

Cheapest All You Can Eat Buffet in Thailand | Lumpini Park
World9 hours ago

US $6.1 million paid for rare Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton
Business9 hours ago

Opposition to foreign land ownership in Thailand
Crime1 day ago

Children falsely accuse village drunk of murdering 6 year old in central Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending