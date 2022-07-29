Naked couple found dead in deep grave in Northern Thailand

The bodies of an unnamed couple have been discovered in a freshly dug grave in Chok Chai district Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeastern Thailand.

The man and woman were found on Thursday evening by a local villager who had been foraging in the woods. He stumbled over some freshly-dug soil covered with branches near Ban Don Lai village in tambon Tha Yiam, about 400 metres from the nearest road.

The villager consulted with the head of the village before returning with shovels to dig and discover what lay beneath. After a few shovelfuls of soil, they uncovered part of a body.

Police were then alerted to the scene and digging continued until both the bodies of the man and woman were uncovered. They were buried about 70 centimetres below the surface. They were both naked, lying side by side with their heads turned away.

Police reported that the couple were unknown to residents in the area and believe they had been dead for about three days. Police added that no one had been reported missing and it was likely that the man and woman were murdered somewhere else before their bodies were transferred to the forest and buried.

The two bodies were taken to Chok Chai Hospital for a post-mortem. Police made it known that the woman had a distinctive tattoo on her back.

