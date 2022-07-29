Politics
Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
A controversial pop star from Thailand has relocated to the relative safe haven of the UK after fearing for her life.
Constant fears of being incarcerated because of the clash between the kingdom’s conservatism and her contentious musical lyrics have driven Peeralada Sukawat from her homeland.
It’s been something of a meteoric rise for the 29 year old musician, known to her fanbase as Pyra.
The singer first came to national attention as a 9 year old child when she recorded her first hit, a nationalist song, A Hymn to Thai Mothers.
The success spurred the precocious youngster to learn more about the music industry but Pyra’s life changed while studying at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. She developed an interest in politics and it angered her.
“When I realised that everything is tied to politics, it became about me living in an oppressed society. I started to develop a sense of how to stand up for myself and other people.”
Pyra used music as a platform for her disillusionment and to vent her spleen against the structures set up in society. Blending mental health and Taoist and Buddhist philosophy with hip-hop, pop, and traditional Thai instruments ensured her popularity continued on a trajectory.
A recording contract with Warner Music Thailand was signed and a single “Bangkok” followed that, collaborating with Sean Hamilton, a Grammy-nominated producer.
The track is a tribute she said,“To the political activists who have fought bravely and sacrificed so much for the cause of freedom and democracy.”
At this point in her career Pyra admitted she was aware that being political could have consequences. She witnessed some of her contemporaries suffering the wrath of the Thai government.
Hip hop outfit Rap Against Dictatorship, who have highlighted corruption and criticised the monarchy in their music, suffered at the hands of the authorities. In 2020, one of the band’s members, Dechathorn Bamrungmuang, was arrested and charged with sedition after appearing at a pro-democracy protest. He was eventually released. More recently, a Thai court banned a Rap Against Dictatorship song because it criticised the monarchy.
Another Thai band, Faiyen, fled the country in 2014 after speaking out against Section 112 or the kingdom’s lèse-majesté laws, an act that will land you in prison. The musicians were granted asylum in France.
The realisation she could become a target became all too relevant during the lockdown in Thailand. Pyra took to social media, TikTok, to release a few songs where she criticised the inequities that exist in the kingdom and the “dictatorship regime.”
The reaction to the TikTok videos was incredible. The songs went viral. Hundreds of thousands of people came out in solidarity. But then there was the inevitable backlash.
Pyra was not only abused by nationalists she was accused of being a threat to national security. She believes that much of the abuse came from government-paid trolls but she wasn’t taking any chances and in March left the choppy waters of Bangkok for the relative calm of London.
The UK seemed to be a more welcoming place. Only two months before her arrival in Blighty, in January, the world-renowned NME music website, hailed Pyra as the Best Solo Act from Asia. Forbes even chose her as one of its emerging Asian entertainers under 30.
“I can finally breathe. I have stopped feeling heavy political oppression.”
Pyra admits her adopted country is far from perfect but she’s having a great time poking fun at the UK’s political system in her TikTok videos, condemning Britain’s immigration policy and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet. But she’s safe in the knowledge that she won’t be locked up for doing so,
“Here in the UK, everyone dresses as they like, everyone is free to express themselves, and no one questions me. I feel I belong here.”
SOURCE: Economist
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Drunk Russian man smashes glass door on Pattaya gogo bar
Naked couple found dead in deep grave in Northern Thailand
Thailand Cabinet appoints a moral guardian
Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Let’s Travel Back to the 1960s | Thaiger Throwback
What you need to know before buying an EV Car (2022)
Travel packages mired by pricey airfare, slowing tourism recovery
Virtual tours of 1 bedroom condos in Pattaya under $100,000
10 million baht kidnapping of businessman by Chinese crooks is comedy of errors
130 tonnes of imported waste going back to Australia
Heavy rain kills 2 elephants at a Thailand national park
Cheapest All You Can Eat Buffet in Thailand | Lumpini Park
US $6.1 million paid for rare Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton
Opposition to foreign land ownership in Thailand
Children falsely accuse village drunk of murdering 6 year old in central Thailand
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
Malaysian man arrested in Thailand for laundering gambling money
Thailand upgrades monkeypox alert to national level
Muay Thai fighter dies from brain injury
Pattaya’s egg thief scrambles yet again
Japan keeps hitting new records in Covid-19 cases
Rescuers capture massive python from Pattaya house
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
-
Best of2 days ago
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
-
Phuket2 days ago
No more monkey business! Phuket monkeys lose tourists from monkeypox scare
-
Thailand3 days ago
Royal birthday holiday upcoming July 28-31, and again August 12
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is No.1 most popular tourist destination on Agoda in 2022
-
South2 days ago
Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says
-
World3 days ago
Australian passengers queuing up outside airport terminals as unions threaten more delays
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Chinese kingpin of transnational call centre gang arrested at Bangkok airport