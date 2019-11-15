Thai PM will sit down with rebel members of coalition | The Thaiger

Politics
Thai PM will sit down with rebel members of coalition
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is again being forced to sit for chats with leaders of the 20 coalition parties to patch up differences ahead of a no-confidence debate being brought against the fragile government. The no-confidence debate is likely to happen early next month.
Given the close numbers between the multi-party government and the opposition, a full quorum for the coalition will be necessary to defeat any no-confidence motion.
The headlines emerge every few weeks as some of the smaller coalition members break ranks and vent their frustration over broken promises and lack of consultation.
An executive of the ruling Palang Pracharath coalition, and Digital Economy and Society Minister, Buddhipongse Punnakanta, says the PM will choose a date for the meeting. He insisted all coalition partners remain on ‘Good terms”.
He also hosed down rumours that members of Palang Pracharat had back-stabbed the Bhumjaithai Party’s secretary-general, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.The Bhumjaithai Party are a controversial but key member for numbers in the coalition.
Bangkok Post reports that racks emerged in the government after Bhumjaithai alleged some Palang Pracharat key figures were “behind the move by a media outlet to attack Mr Saksayam over alleged irregularities”.
The Bhumjathai Party have responded by filing suits against three television hosts of the media outlet, prompting Bhumjaithai MP Supachai Jaisamut, to bring the issue up in parliament.
Bhumjaithai MPs questioned Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, the Palang Pracharat secretary-general, on Wednesday about private companies increasing the production and sale of electricity, claiming it would hurt the national Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. Challenging members of their own party has been rare in this government and the ‘break in ranks’ was noted by media observers.
Leading up to the vote it will be important to pull the Bhumjaithai MPs back into line. If the Bhumjaithai Party left the coalition the Government would not have numbers in the House to survive a no-confidence vote.
In the past Thai PM Prayut has brushed aside reports of conflict among the coalition parties and any risk to the government’s stability during the upcoming no-confidence debate.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Future Forward calls for an end to compulsory military conscription
PHOTO: Thai Army Conscriptees are selected with a lottery system – Al Jazeera
Pongsakorn Rodchomphu and several other members of the opposition Future Forward Party have submitted a formal draft revision to the Conscription Act that would make military conscription voluntary, except in emergency situations.
The Nation reports that the proposal was put forward to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai yesterday.
Pongsakorn hopes it will be accepted as an amendment to Thailand’s Conscription Act, adding that Future Forward believes the current legislation, unchanged since 1954, needs to be updated to reflect modern Thailand.
“We strongly believe military service should be voluntary rather than mandatory. Mandatory conscription should come into effect only in wartime or in states of emergency. Otherwise it is a violation of an individual’s rights.”
If approved, the amendment would mean an end to the mandatory conscription currently in place for all Thai men once they turn 21. Instead, those aged between 18 and 40 could sign up on a voluntary basis.
“We also propose that the period of service be five years rather than two and that enlisted personnel be allowed to progress through the ranks up to lieutenant colonel before being discharged no later than age 46. The amended act would also pardon those who avoided enlistment before the revised law came into effect.”
Pongsakorn says extending service time and allowing members of the military to progress up through the ranks would improve efficiency. He says the proposed amendment is also designed to protect human rights and reduce the costs associated with mandatory conscription.
In comments to the media Pongsakorn also addressed the common thread that lower ranking conscripts acted as little more than ‘houseboys’ to senior military personnel.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Future Forward politicians submit their amendments to the 1954 Conscription Act yesterday – The Nation
Crime
MP removed after murder conviction
Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that convicted murderer Nawat Tohcharoensuk is no longer a member of Parliament, effective as of October 16.
Nawat was found guilty in Khon Kaen in September of arranging the murder of a local official six years ago. He was sentenced to death and ordered to pay 300,000 baht for the victim’s funeral.
His request for bail pending an appeal was rejected.
Photo: chiangraitimes
Nawat ordered the murder because the victim was having an affair with his wife, according to the court.
The 52 year old former MP hired five people, including two former policemen, to kill Suchart Khotethum. Suchart was an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen provincial government
Suchart was shot dead in front of his home on May 3, 2013, as he was leaving for work.
Nawat has also been accused of ordering an assault on a fellow Pheu Thai MP on Sept 10.
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
Bangkok
Anti-corruption commission says government officials guilty of taking bribes in power plant agreement
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is accusing the Thai government of accepting bribes from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, the Japanese company awarded the contract to build a power plant in the southern Thai city of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
NACC secretary-general, Worawit Sukboon, alleges that four government officials accepted a 20 million baht bribe from the Japanese firm in exchange for preferential treatment that included the use of a temporary dock while transporting machinery and equipment.
Worawit says that when three ships were turned away from a Thai harbor in early 2015 because they were too big to dock, the Japanese company paid four officials 20 million baht to be allowed to dock.
The Nation reports that the firm was under pressure to begin construction of the power plant and would have been fined 11 million baht a day for failure to start on time.
The four officials who are alleged to have accepted the bribe are Satit Chinnaworn, head of the province’s marine office, Kanin Muangduang, deputy mayor of Thong Nian subdistrict, Aphichat Sawatdirat, the local village headman, and Santiphong Phansawat, an inspector with the marine police.
Worawit says all four will be prosecuted for bribery and Kanin will be removed from his position.
In addition, the NACC accuses two executives from Sino-Thai of being complicit in the bribery. Pakpoom Srichamni and Rakesh Kalia are accused of forging a separate contract for the project, which hid details of the 20 million baht payment.
Both men now face prosecution for assisting a government official in requesting a bribe and failing to carry out their duties in an honest fashion.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
