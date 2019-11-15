Connect with us

Business

Thai Airways’ losses reach 11 billion baht this year

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Thai Airways’ losses reach 11 billion baht this year | The Thaiger
Thai Airways International has announced the turnover of the company and its affiliates for Q3 of 2019, reporting net losses of 4.68 billion baht, a full 27% higher than last year’s result, an additional loss of 994 million baht.

In the third quarter of 2019, the company and its affiliates generated revenue of 45.016 billion baht, which is 6.1% or 2.937 billion baht lower than last year’s revenue.

In the report to shareholders the national carrier reported the major cause for the dip in revenue was “negative factors in the global economy that have reduced customers’ need to travel and transport products, as well as increased competition from low-cost airlines”.

The company and its affiliates have an accumulated expenditure of 47.858 billion baht, which was 4.029 billion baht lower than last year (7.8%). The report said the saving were due to a 12.2% decrease in fuel costs compared to the same time last year.

In yesterday’s report, the company says it had to set aside 2.689 billion baht as a reserve fund for employees who wished to retire early to be in line with the State Enterprise Labour Committee’s announcement that requires state enterprises to pay early retirement packages equal to 400 days of wages to employees who had been working more than 20 years.

The regulation came into effect at the start of Q3.

In the first nine months of 2019, Thai Airways’ accumulated loss is 11 billion baht.

The airline has posted almost a decade of quarterly losses as it grapples with its outdated aviation model and battles with an ageing fleet and top-heavy staffing.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Bangkok’s office rental hot spots

May Taylor

Published

14 hours ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

Bangkok’s office rental hot spots | The Thaiger

PHOTO: brandinside.asia

And the winner is…?

A survey carried out by Colliers International (Thailand), a global commercial real estate organisation, reveals that the highest office rent in Bangkok is at Gaysorn Tower on Ratchaprasong Road. The Nation reports that premium office space in the building is leased for 1,600 baht per square metre per month. Coming in at slightly less are spaces in the Park Ventures building, which rent for 1,500 baht per square metre a month, or in the Bhiraj Tower, located at the EmQuartier shopping mall, at 1,400 baht a month.

These prices reflect an increase of 3 – 5% from rents last year, but Colliers International points out that they are negotiable based on a company’s needs and the terms agreed.

Gayson Tower and the Park Ventures building are both located in Bangkok’s Lumpini district, while Bhiraj Tower is in Wattana. Both areas are seen as key central business districts with state-of-the-art facilities and, despite the steep rents, all three buildings are currently enjoying 99% occupancy.

Meanwhile, Colliers is predicting a further increase in office rental costs in the last quarter of this year due to high demand coupled with limited supply.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok’s office rental hot spots | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Business

China announces policies to lure foreign investors

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 days ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

China announces policies to lure foreign investors | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Shanghai skyline – QANTAS

Are the Chinese removing layers of ‘red’ tape? China is offering 20 new measures friendly to foreign investors, removing business restrictions to encourage a more “fair, transparent and predictable” business environment.

China’s State Council released a guideline pledging to shorten negative lists and eliminate restrictions, opening up more sectors to foreign investors.

The Nation reports that all restrictions on the business scope of foreign banks, securities firms and fund management companies will be lifted, and equal market access will be given to new energy vehicles produced by foreign automakers, according to the document.

The new rules will lower the cost of cross-border spending and make it easier for foreigners to work in China. Foreign businesses will be encouraged to make equity investment in China.

China will also strengthen protection of foreign investors’ interests, fully implementing the Foreign Investment Law, the document said.

Authorities will establish and improve methods of accepting complaints from foreign businesses, improve intellectual property rights protection and strictly ban the forced transfer of technology.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Business

SE Asian banks slowly giving way to e-payments and payment apps

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 days ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

SE Asian banks slowly giving way to e-payments and payment apps | The Thaiger

PHOTO: starbucks.com

That cold, hard cash in your pocket, and the traditional shop-front banks that give it to you, are slowly being phased out and replaced with e-payments.

It’s now expected that traditional banks in South east Asia will miss out on as much as US$5 billion, or 14.3% of their payments revenue by 2025. A report says they are being displaced by the growth of digital payments and competition from non-banks.

This comes as payments become more “instant, invisible and free”, according to professional services firm Accenture in a report “Banking Pulse Survey: Two Ways To Win”.

Banks will face further pressure on income from card transactions and fees over the next six years, with free payments putting 9.6% of payments revenue at risk in the south east Asian region.

In addition, payments completed in a “virtual wallet” on a mobile app or device, will put 3.1% of bank revenues at risk, according to Accenture. This is the case, for example, in Starbucks where you can pay for your complete transaction with your phone using the Starbucks App.

Card displacement by instant payments, where funds are settled and transferred in real time, and banks make little to no interest, is projected to put an additional 1.7% of payment revenues in jeopardy.

Divyesh Vithlani, who leads Accenture’s financial services practice in ASEAN, says that the world of instant, invisible and free payments is here to stay.

“It will squeeze margins further on a business that was already feeling a lot of pressure from new competition, particularly in South east Asia with the proliferation of e-wallets.”

“As payments modernisation has already made a good headway in ASEAN, with the introduction of instant payment schemes in many countries, revenue from the consumer space is already low or near zero, except in the cards space, so the push to find alternate sources of revenue and optimise costs is already an immediate concern here.”

He added that the non-bank payments market is booming, and that there’s a multibillion-dollar opportunity for those willing to invest in new technologies and business models based on the new digital landscape.

Overall, the survey, which polled 240 payments executives from the largest banks across 22 countries, found that the industry is aware of the challenges posed by new technologies in payments.

More than two-thirds (71%) of the banking executives polled in all markets agree that payments are becoming free; nearly three-quarters (73%) believe that most payments are already invisible, or will become so over the next 12 months; and even more (78%) said that payments are either already instant, or will become instant over the next 12 months.

“The digital transformation in payments throughout the region will have a deep impact on all industry players and banks will have to fundamentally change how they think about their revenue in this area.”

“Banks previously earned billions of dollars from some of these channels, and that’ll dry up eventually as competition heats up, so they’ll need to develop new digital business models to compete in this new era.”

SOURCE: Accenture | The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 day ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 months ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 months ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 months ago

สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5

Trending