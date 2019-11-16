Connect with us

Crime

Facebook hackers steal 34 million baht in online scam

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Facebook hackers steal 34 million baht in online scam | The Thaiger

PHOTO: INN News

“…never set your password with your phone number or personal information that is easy to hack.”

Thais Wuttiwat Chuenmanoh and Chawan Kornraknugpai have now been arrested after many victims filed complaints that the pair had been stealing their identities. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society’s Puttaphong Punnagun, and Police Colonel Ek Siriwat from the Technology Crime Suppression Division made the announcement yesterday.

They reported that the suspects created fake Facebook accounts and advertise jobs online. When a victim contacts them to apply for a job the suspects will ask them for personal information such as their ID card and phone number. The information is then used to open E-wallets and to hack the victims’ Facebook accounts. The suspects pretended to be the victim by sending messages asking to borrow money from their online friends. They said that a lot of people will choose passwords for online accounts that are easy to remember, and easy to hack.

The money is then transferred to the E-wallet, the wallet info is then sent to Chawan. He would then create a code for the money accessible online to whoever has access to the codes. Chawan sells the codes to gamer groups and websites with e-wallet buyers. Chawan makes 10% of the sales.

Police report that the suspects have been conducting the scam since 2016 and stolen around 34 million baht.

In making the announcements, Police want to warn people to never send personal information to others online, even if it’s for a job application.

“Many hackers prey on the innocence of others, in this case, they prey on people in need of a job. If it is required, make sure to scan your ID card with your signature on the copy stating the specific position in the job application”.

“More important advice is to never set your password with your phone number or personal information that is easy to hack, a mix of numbers and capital letters is always safer.”

SOURCE: Thai Residents

The Thaiger

Crime

Bank of Thailand scammers arrested

May Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

Bank of Thailand scammers arrested | The Thaiger

“If it appears too good to be true, it probably is.”

Ten individuals are now in custody, after being arrested, accused of scamming investors by claiming to be from the Bank of Thailand and persuading them to invest in a fake foreign currency transfer business.

The Nation reports that victims were each invited to invest 1,000 baht in the business and told they would receive up to a million baht in return (1,000 x return mmmm??!!). The scammers used the BOT logo and forged the Bank governor’s signature on documents used in the scam.

The Bank of Thailand is also issuing a warning about another scam last June, in which it cautioned the public about fraudsters getting in touch by phone, email or via the Line application, claiming to represent the BOT and advising victims of an issue with their bank account. The caller would then ask for a small payment to have the issue fixed.

The arrest of ten individuals was announced yesterday by the Assistant Governor of the BOT’s legal group. It’s reported that both scams were being run by the same group.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bank of Thailand scammers arrested | News by The Thaiger

Crime

American fugitive, Bart Helmus, taken off life support in Sa Kaew hospital

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

American fugitive, Bart Helmus, taken off life support in Sa Kaew hospital | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bart Helmus and his Thai wife during an earlier police questioning session in Pattaya

39 year old American Bart Allen Helmus has finally been taken off life support at the Sa Kaeo hospital at 6pm last night. He had been reported to be ‘braindead’ by police sources since his admission to hospital a week ago.

After having been declared braindead by numerous unconfirmed police reports, and having his other major organs being kept alive since a dramatic showdown with police in Sa Kaeo in which he shot himself in the head, Mr Helmus’ condition has deteriorated.

You can read more about the circumstances leading up to Mr Helmus’ shooting himself in a sugar cane plantation near the Cambodian border HERE.

 

There had been confusion in the Thai media over his death and condition since the shooting, but multiple Thai police officials confirmed he was ‘alive’ but declared braindead by attending doctors. His vital organs had been kept alive on life support and the US embassy had been involved with the situation since he shot himself in a short stand-off with police last Friday.

No official statement has been issued other than saying that Mr Helmus’ organs had stopped responding to treatment.

It wasn’t clear if he was removed from life support before his organs “stopped responding”.

SOURCE: 77kaoded

Crime

Man arrested over armed robberies in Bang Lamung

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

November 15, 2019

By

Man arrested over armed robberies in Bang Lamung | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Re-enactment of the alleged crimes held yesterday – The Pattaya News

A suspect is now in custody following a series of armed robberies in the Bang Lamung area.

Bang Lamung police arrested 33 year old Weerayut ‘Aun’Keandee earlier this week. According to the police report, on November 7 the suspect robbed local residents in Soi Plaifan in Nong Plalai.

The suspect drove up to the side of a victim, who was also driving their motorbike, and threatened them with a gun. The victim fell off his motorbike.

The suspect then used his gun to threaten the victim. The suspect stole a gold necklace before speeding away, leaving the man laying on the side of the road.

On November 11, the same suspect threatened another victim on Nongketnoi Road. Again, at gunpoint, the victim handed over 700 baht in cash to the suspect.

Weerayut has now been charged with armed robbery and has allegedly admitted to the crimes.A re-enactment of the crime was conducted yesterday afternoon.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

