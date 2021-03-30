Thai government denies backing Myanmar’s junta | Thaiger

Politics
Thai government denies backing Myanmar’s junta
Thailand’s government leaders are now denying backing Myanmar’s junta government 2 days after its military shot and killed over 100 Burmese citizens. PM Prayut made the announcement to the media yesterday at the Government House.
“In what ways do we support Myanmar troops? Nobody supports use of violence against the people.”
But recently, PM Prayut was accused of supplying rice to Myanmar’s military, in which he denied. He also defended the Thai military’s decision to send representatives to attend Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day celebrations, saying Thailand needs to engage and maintain a communications channel.
The move to appear to support Myanmar’s military is quite unpopular as the February 1 coup has earned the country harsh international criticisms along with receiving sanctions from the US, UK, and EU. As the violence against anti-coup protesters continues, even more civilians are being killed. This week saw several children being shot and kllled, with graphic pictures adorning the internet. The death toll, as of yesterday, has risen to 460, with no sign of stopping.
Now PM Prayut says Thailand is preparing to see a rush of Burmese refugees looking to escape the political violence in Myanmar.
“It is a military channel. We need mechanisms which will enable us to follow political developments in Myanmar. The countries share a border and we will be affected.”
“We don’t want an exodus into our territory, but we will observe human rights, too.”
But human rights as a refugee in Thailand may not be what many think. Since Thailand is not a signatory of the UNHCR 1951 Refugee Convention, anyone seeking asylum in Thailand, risk facing arrests or deportations. PM Prayut has also said he is not getting involved or not even looking at what is going on in Myanmar as he confirms his stance to follow Asean’s non-interference principle.
For now, he says Thailand is continuing to engage in economic activities with Myanmar, but says the government is carefully weighing that decision against measures imposed by Asean and other international organisations. Governor Sitthichai Chindaluang says measures are in place to accommodate refugees, but says those who fled out of panic would be asked to return to Myanmar. But those who fled out of fear for their safety would be sheltered on a humanitarian basis near the border.
Recently, the border has even seen Myanmar military aircraft nearing, with planned airstrikes pushing the ethnic Karen tribes out of their dwellings. According to a source, almost 2,200 villagers fled across the border to Mae Hong Son’s Sariang district in Myanmar after airstrikes on a military base killed 1 soldier and injured 2 more.
Singapore is also speaking up as its government recently said the Asean community needs to take a stronger stance against the violence being imposed by the junta in Myanmar.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Hundreds of Burmese refugees flee to Thailand, risking arrest and deportation
Hundreds of Burmese refugees are fleeing to Thailand in a risky bid to escape the Myanmar army, which seized government in a coup de etat on February 1. The Royal Thai Army has set up temporary camps to deal with the massive influx of immigrants, but since Thailand is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, the immigrants are subject to being arrested and sent back home.
Burmese asylum seekers are joining members of the ethnic Karen group by attempting to take refuge in a hilly border region featuring the Song Kalia River, which separates the 2 countries. The head of the foreign affairs department of the Karen National Union, Padoh Saw Taw Nee, told DW that there are now over 2,000 refugees in the camps by the border.
“Most of them are young people. There are a few doctors; the others are journalists, lawyers, lawmakers and also people who have abandoned the police and military.”
He told DW that troops from Myanmar were trying to enter the camp where civil disobedience movement members were staying. The rebel army initially stopped about 200 soldiers and 8 trucks from entering, but 5 hours later more soldiers arrived, demanding to enter. He says they eventually left without a fight, but says preparations for the worst are being made.
“We made it clear to them that there would be a battle if they came in. We will launch negotiations and meet the Thai authorities, the UN Refugee Agency and the ICRC because the KNU will not be able cope on its own for very long.”
In Thailand, preparations are underway for an influx of refugees from Myanmar. At the Tao Tahn temple in Sangkhlaburi, which is about 300 kilometres (180 miles) northwest of Bangkok, there are stacks of plastic plates and cutlery piling up in the prayer room.
But, the Thai government is trying to stop the flow of refugees by keeping the roughly 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar closed, as it was shut due to Covid-19 measures. Such moves to keep refugees from entering Thailand has some criticising the government for not helping its neighbours who are facing a potentially dangerous situation. Bill Frelick, the refugee and migrants rights director at Human Rights Watch, says Thai authorities should let the refugees come.
“The Thai government should immediately allow all asylum seekers fleeing the violent crackdown in Myanmar access to desperately needed protection.”
Thai authorities announced to the media that football stadiums, schools and other sites had been converted to welcome refugees from Myanmar, but those refugees remain unprotected from authorities arresting them and deporting them. The military government, which took power in a coup in 2014, has said it would change Thailand’s asylum policies, but that has yet to happen.
SOURCE: DW
Politics
EU, US imposes sanctions on 11 Burmese officials over coup violence
The European Union, along with the US is issuing sanctions on 11 Myanmar officials over military violence against anti-coup protesters. 10 top military officers were among those to receive sanctions which include travel bans and the freezing of assets. 2 senior officals, including the national police chief were also targetted by the EU.
The eleventh person to be sanctioned is the head of the election commission who cancelled last year’s democratic vote, seeing the National League for Democracy winning by a landslide. Myanmar’s military junta prevented Parliament from convening on February 1, after claiming the democratic election results were fraudulent.
The State and Treasury department says it hit chief of police, Than Hlaing, and the commander of the Bureau of Special Operations, Lt Gen Aung Soe with sanctions along with 2 military units.
“These designations show that this violence will not go unanswered.”
The statement, issued during a meeting of EU foreign ministers, said the sanctions are a “robust response to the illegitimate over-throwing of the democratically-elected government and the brutal repression by the junta against peaceful protesters.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the new sanctions demonstrate the international community’s commitment to the people of Burma, while Germany’s Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, echoed the condemnation.
“What we are seeing in the way of excesses of violence there is absolutely unacceptable; the number of killings has taken on intolerable dimensions. We don’t want to punish the population in Myanmar with sanctions, but those who are blatantly violating human rights there.”
Myanmar’s military has been accused of violently cracking down on anti-coup protesters, killing hundreds since the coup began in February. The UN has issued several statements indicating that crimes against humanity are likely being committed.
In response, the military says they are prepared to go it alone, citing they have always persisted despite deflecting the international community.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Most Thais want a new constitution – NIDA Poll
Pro-democracy activists have been calling on monarchy and government reform along with a rewrite of the 2017 military-backed constitution. While Thais seem to be split on the issues around government and monarchy reform, a recent poll found that most Thais want a new constitution.
Since the 1932 revolution ending nearly 800 years of absolute monarchy and transitioning to a constitutional monarchy, there have been 20 constitutions and charters in Thailand, most adopted after military coups. The current constitution, ratified in April 2017, was drafted by the military junta National Council for Peace and Order, or NCPO, which seized power in the 2014 coup d’état.
In the recent survey by NIDA Poll called “Do people wish to have a new constitution?”, 1,313 Thai adults from various regions of Thailand were interviewed. 58.5% of them said they want a new constitution while 25.1% said they do not want a new constitution. 6.5% said they would not vote on the referendum and 5.9% said vote “no.” The other roughly 4% said they were not sure.
When it comes to who should draft a new constitution, interviewees were allowed to give multiple answers. 59.9% said the members of the writing committee should be elected while 17.8% said the committee should be from universities. 21.9% said members of parliament should draft the new constitution. Around 11% said the government should select committee members. Around 10% said parliament should select the members. 11.9% said the constitution should be drafted by the senators.
SOURCES: Nida Poll | Nation Thailand
