Health Ministry says border guards will be prioritised for Covid vaccines | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Ministry says border guards will be prioritised for Covid vaccines
Thailand’s Health Ministry says border guards will be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines, due to the risk of Burmese refugees fleeing into the Kingdom to escape violence in Myanmar. Since a February 1 military coup in the neighbouring country, the situation has deteriorated rapidly, with thousands of villagers crossing into the northern province of Mae Hong Son at the weekend. They were reportedly forced to flee after the military launched air strikes on a village in the southeastern Karen state.
Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says the government’s Covid-19 task force has agreed to send vaccine supplies to police officers and members of the Thai military who are guarding the borders to prevent the illegal entry of migrants. He says border officers are considered a high-risk group due to their regular contact with migrants fleeing Myanmar.
The Thai army has been asked to provide details of how many patrol guards are involved, so an appropriate number of vaccine doses can be sent. Opas adds that the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation plans to provide around 800,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine to those on duty at the border.
Meanwhile, according to a Bangkok Post report, Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry has ordered border hospitals in 10 provinces to get ready for a possible influx of Burmese refugees. Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he has held talks with a Thai military commander on the subject of Burmese people forced to flee their country. He says Thai soldiers are on duty to prevent migrants illegally entering Thailand, adding that they will be taken to special shelters in the border areas.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Thai Chamber of Commerce calls for vaccine delivery to be speeded up
The chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says officials hope to reinvigorate the economy within 99 days, through a “Connect the Dots” policy. Sanan Angubolkul adds that the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines must be speeded up if the economy is to recover in that timeframe.
“Thailand is slow in distributing vaccines. This will result in a slow economic recovery.”
The Connect the Dots policy is a way of connecting the state sector with the private sector and individuals, in order to drive economic recovery within 99 days. The scheme also proposes a partnership that would involve a huge retail operator assisting its tenants, particularly small to medium-sized businesses, to get better access to financial assistance. Sanan says he plans to meet PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss the chamber’s proposals.
He says an acceleration of the vaccine rollout will help to increase business confidence and facilitate the planned re-opening of the country. According to a Bangkok Post report, the chamber is pushing for 50% of the population to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Sanan says this rate of vaccination, coupled with various stimulus measures, should lead to GDP growth of between 3% and 3.5% this year.
It’s understood the private sector is ready to help the government with the logistics of the vaccine rollout, including transportation of the jabs, as well as the provision of cold storage facilities and vaccination centres.
In addition, the chamber proposes a campaign it’s calling, “Buy 1, Give 1”, which it hopes will help speed up the vaccine rollout. Under the scheme, for every dose a company purchases for its employees, it will give a free dose to individuals. Sanan says many businesses have said they’re willing to fund vaccines for around 900,000 workers.
Meanwhile, Yol Phokasub from the TCC has announced a campaign called, “Hug Thais”, which will promote inbound tourism and encourage Thais to buy local and travel more within the Kingdom.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases
39 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,366 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,773 coronavirus infections and 94 deaths.
Out of the 39 new cases, 16 were local transmissions linked to high risk areas including Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Kalasin and Maha Sarakham. The case in Kalasin is the first in the province in several months. A CCSA spokesperson says the woman had recently visited a friend in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district, where a cluster of infections was reported.
12 cases were detected through active case finding in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Ratachaburi. The other 11 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand
The Disease Control Department says a vaccinated seafood vendor in Bangkok who tested positive for Covid-19 was infected with the virus prior to receiving the jab. Sophon Iamsirsithavorn from the DCD says the 29 year old market trader was tested for the virus on March 13, with that test coming back negative. At the time, she was not showing any symptoms of infection, but Sophon says she lives in a high-risk area and a second test confirmed she had Covid-19.
Thai PBS World reports that the vendor works at the Kitti Market in the Bang Khae district of the capital. Bang Khae is the latest area to report a cluster of infections, primarily affecting market traders and workers.
According to Sophon, 150,107 vaccine doses have now been administered in Thailand, with only 2 people developing serious side effects. They were treated and both have now recovered. Sophon has issued a reminder that, according to top Thai virologist, Yong Poovorawan, the best vaccine is prevention and says people should continue to protect themselves against infection. He adds that organisers of Songkran festivities next month must be mindful of the risks, calling on event organisers to exercise caution.
Meanwhile, DCD director, Opas Karnkawinpong says that, while permission was granted for a paint-splashing event held in Chiang Mai last week, the organisers had been lax about enforcing safety measures.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
