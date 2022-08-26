Connect with us

Thai authorities search for graffiti activists insulting ex PM Prayut

Photo via ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha

Authorities are searching for a group of political activists who spray-painted offensive words disparaging Thailand’s suspended prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in a number of public places throughout the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The media reported that the activists held a public expression of solidarity at several spots in Nakhon Ratchasima without permission on Wednesday, August 24. The activities were held in response to the suspension of Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from the PM position.

Yesterday, officials from the Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality Office investigated each area and found many offensive slogans against Prayut in public places, walls, pedestrian overpasses, bus stops, main circuit breakers, etc.

The derogatory messages were spotted mostly at the state department buildings like Tessaban Ha Market, Regional Environment Office 11 Nakhon Ratchasima, Muang Nakhonratchasima School, Korat Art Gallery, Phayap Temple, and many bus stops.

The messages said…

“Seize the power (from people) for 8 years, it’s time to get out”

“Dictatorship will be ruined by arts”

“The one who takes over the power will die”

“Outlaw PM! Get out!”

“I’m a citizen, not a suspect”

Government officers acted quickly to remove the offending slogans and informed the media that they would gather evidence and search for the suspects because their actions violated the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country Act, among other things.

Under Section 12 of the act, people must not scrape, chip, scratch, write, spray paint, or make any words, pictures, or other objects appear on the walls, roads, trees, or buildings in public spaces, except as allowed by the government departments. Anyone who violates the law faces a fine of up to 3,000 baht.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Matichon

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

