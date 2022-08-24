Connect with us

Thailand

BREAKING: Constitutional Court suspends Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Published

 on 

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from his duties until the court makes a final verdict on his eight-year term limit. The 77 year old Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan will step in as PM for the time being.

Out of the nine people on the voting committee, five voted to suspend Prayut from his duties. The court confirmed that Prayut can continue his serving as Minister of Defense.

Shortly after the news was released, the court “retracted” the statement, saying that the information was leaked and would soon be released formally in a press release.

The court is deciding whether or not time is up on Prayut’s premiership. According to Thailand’s constitution, “The Prime Minister shall not hold office for more than eight years in total.”

The 68 year old’s supporters say his premiership started in 2017 when HM the King ratified a new constitution drafted by the military junta government, meaning he can still serve as PM until 2025.

Prayut’s opposition says he should step down today, eight years after he became Prime Minister in August 2014 – three months after he led a coup against the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra.

The court is expected to make its final decision on Prayut’s term limit in around one month.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-24 11:41
27 minutes ago, Thaiger said: but peaceful protests Peaceful protests?  Forgot the ones at Dindaeng intersection?
Giltee
2022-08-24 13:04
I’d like to see the PM respect the wishes of the voter because in the long run staying on as PM will only lose votes for his party at the next elections. 
HolyCowCm
2022-08-24 14:04
When is get out and be gone ever going to happen. It is not! He just changes cameleon colors and stays in the mix with Prawit. They don't want to give up the power and they won't.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 mins ago

Govt officials spend too much time online rage Thailand netizens
Phuket47 mins ago

Local man discovers skeleton at viewpoint in Phuket Town
Thailand59 mins ago

BREAKING: Constitutional Court suspends Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Sponsored5 hours ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Pattaya1 hour ago

UPDATE: 16 Middle Eastern joyriders in Pattaya arrested
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya locals gather to promote road safety
North East2 hours ago

“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Filipino workers invited to check in with Thailand tourism sector
Japan3 hours ago

Domino’s Japan delivers pizza to summit of Mt. Fuji
Tourism3 hours ago

Saturday passport offices in Bangkok see a huge demand
Bangkok3 hours ago

BTS offers assistance to victims but says escalator crush was “out of their control”
Southeast Asia4 hours ago

Thailand lends Cambodia 983 million baht for road project
Thailand4 hours ago

Free flu shot program for vulnerable people ends August 31
World4 hours ago

Floods wreak havoc on northern India, killing over 30 people
Thailand4 hours ago

Is time up for Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha?
Drugs5 hours ago

Man believed to have died of a drug overdose on Patong Beach
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending