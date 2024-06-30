Car bomb near Yala police flat kills one, injures several (video)

Picture courtesy of ข่าวด่วนปาตานี Facebook

A car bomb detonated near a police flat in Bannang Sata, Yala, causing multiple injuries and one fatality. The explosion occurred around 10.30am today, close to the district office and only a few hundred metres from the local police station.

The powerful blast happened in front of the police officers’ residential building, situated within the Bannang Sata Municipality. Initial reports indicate several injuries, although the exact number remains unknown.

The bomb exploded near a bustling market area, where many locals shop for daily necessities. It is believed that the explosive device was hidden in a vehicle parked among other cars on the street adjacent to the police flats.

Police Colonel Ranon Surawit of Bannang Sata Police Station disclosed that the explosion sent thick smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene.

The force of the blast caused partial damage to nearby residences and the police flats, resulting in one death due to severe burns. The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed. Several individuals sustained minor injuries and were transported to Bannang Sata Hospital for treatment, reported KhaoSod.

The police have cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough investigation. Details about the bomb and the perpetrators are still under scrutiny. Officials are working diligently to gather evidence and provide updates as more information becomes available.

In related news, a bomb attack injured six members of a local security unit in Cho Airong District, Narathiwat Province, while they were on patrol to protect teachers. The assailants fled after a brief exchange of gunfire with the police.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred when the security team, riding motorcycles, was patrolling to ensure the safety of teachers, only 400 metres from their base. The bomb, hidden in a drainpipe under the road, detonated at approximately 7.30am on May 20. The blast resulted in injuries to six officers.