Security ramped up for activists’ hearing at Criminal Court
Security at Bangkok’s Criminal Court was stepped up substantially today for the arrival of 4 pro-democracy and human rights activists arrested yesterday. Anon Nampa, Buramee Chairat, Suwanna Tanlek and Korakot Saenyenphan were all arrested on charges of “inciting public unrest” and other offences related to the anti-government demonstration held on July 18 at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument.
Police were deployed to the court from around 8am. Small groups of supporters also began showing up.
Anon, the outspoken lawyer who was the first protester to call for reform of the Thai Monarchy at a Harry Potter-themed protest on August 3, was arrested in front of the Criminal Court last night. He was detained at Chana Songkhram police station. The other 3 were held at Samran Rat police station for their roles in the August 3 demonstration.
Police were expected to ask the court to deny bail and extend their detention for another 12 days, the maximum allowed under Thai law without an indictment.
Thailand’s Royal Family is held in high regard and deeply respected by a large percentage of the population. Legally, HM the King sits atop the country’s constitutional monarchy as the Head of State. Defaming or insulting the Royal Family is punishable by up to 15 years in prison under Thailand’s strict lèse-majesté law, although His Majesty has reportedly asked PM Prayut Chan-o-cha not to enforce it.
Meanwhile, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha held a meeting yesterday where he spoke to military and security agencies to about preparations for more student demonstrations, expected to escalate during September when there is a shuffle of the country’s current military incumbents.
Appeals court upholds Lao drug kingpin’s life sentence
The Appeals Court today upheld the lower court’s sentence of life imprisonment for Lao drug kingpin Xaysana “Mr. X” Keopimpha for colluding to possess large quantities of methamphetamine pills in 2015 and 2016. The ruling was handed down at the Criminal Court today. Xaysana and 2 accomplices, Chumphon Phanompai and Ratchapon Ratsaponpakorn, were arrested and charged with collusion in the possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. The court heard that Xaysana and Chumphon had colluded with several others to have 2,381,400 meth pills smuggled from Laos and for a vehicle to take the drugs to clients in the South […]
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
The National Security Council has officially approved the fourth extension of the national state of emergency, for another month, as a revision of the Communicable Diseases Act is yet to be completed, but the NSC confirmed it will not enforce the Emergency Decree on political rallies. NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita said today that the state of emergency will be effective until the end of September. As to the student-led political rallies sweeping the nation, he said there is no problem if the protests nationwide are held in accordance with the law, confirming that the office will not enforce the decree […]
Bangkok man arrested for molesting woman says he’s done it twice before
Police in Bangkok have apprehended a 28 year old man after a woman filed a report accusing him of molesting her. After being arrested at his home in the Ladprao district, the man, named as Chaiyakorn Chimkul, has admitted to carrying out similar offences on 2 other occasions. Police say they received a complaint from a 21 year old housekeeper that Chaiyakorn molested her after offering her a ride home. “The victim said she was walking in Soi Phaholyothin 8, when Chaiyakorn stopped his car to ask her for directions, and then offered her a ride home as a thank […]
