His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lese majeste law
His Majesty the King does not want to use Thailand’s strict lese majeste laws, but Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says people should still be careful what they say about the Thai monarchy.
While the PM says lese majeste law will not be used, other similar laws have been invoked, such as a section in the Computer Crime Act which charges people who write posts online critical of the Thai monarchy. The PM is warning student activists and those involved in any anti-monarchy movements to be careful about what they say and write online.
“The law was not used because His Majesty has mercy and asked that it not be used. This is what he did for us, and you’ve abused it. What does it mean? What do you want?”
Some Thais charged with minor offences, have fled the country. Political activist Wanchalearm Satsakit, who was allegedly abducted in Cambodia, fled Thailand after he was charged with violating the Computer Crime Act for running a Facebook page critical of the military government.
The PM says he has no idea why some have fled. He says the lese majeste law has not been used for a few years, but there are consequences for distorting information about the monarchy.
“I plead with everyone. As a Thai, you must not believe distorted information or news from hate mongers because it’s not true. You must look behind (their motive) and see what they really want … Why would you become their tool?”
Only yesterday the PM issued a warning to people allegedly involved in what the PM describes as… “a movement to undermine the monarchy”, but said His Majesty the King “has mercy and has told him not to use the lese majeste law against them”. Speaking separately, the deputy PM and Prayut stalwart Prawit Wongsuwon said security officials were investigating the people involved and their posts shared on social media in recent months.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post| Bangkok Post
5 men, 2 boys accused of raping 12 year old girl
A 12 year old girl was allegedly raped by 7 people, all who were either her in-law relatives or neighbours in Suphan Buri, Central Thailand. 2 of the suspects were minors and will be questioned by police later on. The other 5 adult men were arrested.
A physical examination shows the girl had been sexually assaulted. But, at this stage, all 5 adult men deny sexually assaulting the girl. A 51 year old suspect allegedly threatened to hurt the girl if she reported the incident to anyone. All the adult men were aged between 21- 51 years of age.
The 5 men face charges of sexually assaulting a person under 13 years old, committing indecency with a person under 15 and threatening to use force. If found guilty, they could each face 20 years in prison.
The girl’s older sister, who is also her legal guardian, reported the assaults to police. Police said the girl was afraid to report because her life had been threatened.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Prostitution is supposedly being eliminated in the Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok, after two sex workers were caught on video not wearing face masks while soliciting customers. It would take a lot more than a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus during sex, but that’s apparently what sparked the attention. One police officer even said “there will be no prostitutes in this area ever again!”
No prostitutes … right. The province has a street well known for easy-to-get sex known as Soi Pan Sook, meaning “sharing happiness street.” A video taken by men driving their car through the street shows the two women soliciting the men for sex. But what got the people on the internet riled up is the fact that the women aren’t wearing face masks.
The women turned themselves in, telling police they had taken the face masks off to talk to customers. The women were also accused of breaking the 11am curfew, which has now ended. They were fined 1,000 baht for violating the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act.
In the video, the women claim to have deals with the police, and assure the potential clients that the authorities won’t be a problem. Officers responded by saying this isn’t true, and the sex workers later retracted what they said, adding that they just want the men to feel comfortable.
The Thanyaburi district police say they have arrested 10 sex workers this year, but if they’re only getting 1,000 baht fines, that probably won’t stop them.
SOURCES:Nation Thailand | Coconuts Bangkok
Police fail to respond to serious domestic violence call
A woman said she was pistol-whipped by her ex-boyfriend, but police did nothing when she first reported the incident. No police responded to the scene. In a photo she posted on social media, her head is down like she had just been hit and blood splattered on the seat.
Orawan Singkum wrote in Thai, translated by Google, that her ex hit her multiple times with a gun. Her ex allegedly pointed the gun at her sister’s head and threatened to kill her and her family. Her sister called the village police chief, but no one came. She said she went to the office and reported the incident to police, but they told her they had no power to arrest the man.
The story was picked up by multiple Thai news sources. She later posted on Facebook saying police are “now working on it.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Facebook
