Ruling PP party denies coercing opposition parties to join

A source from the ruling Palang Pracharat party says that rumours that it was trying to “coerce and persuade” members of the opposition or current coalition member to join the party, were untrue. Over the past month, Thai politicians had been gossiping that the party has been allegedly syphoning cash from the 1.9 trillion baht “coronavirus relief fund” to recruit parliamentarians from other parties.

Paibul Nititawan Deputy leader of PP, told Thai Enquirer that the rumours were “untrue”.

“The opposition will say anything and accuse us of anything to make us look bad,” Paibul said. “It is a baseless accusation, we don’t need anymore MPs. We have around 280, they only have 210, we don’t need them.”

The deputy party leader also scotched rumours that the recent leadership struggle inside the party was about who was going to administer the 1.9 trillion baht relief fund.

“It is an internal party matter and it will make our party stronger. It has nothing to do with the outside, it is an internal matter.”

He told the Thai Enquirer that he “would conduct the committee in a transparent manner”.

SOURCE: Thai Enquirer