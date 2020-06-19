Thailand to witness partial solar eclipse this Sunday

This Sunday afternoon, June 21, a rare partial solar eclipse will be visible across Thailand, provided the rain holds off that is. It’s expected to begin around 1pm, with the moon eclipsing up to 40% of the sun by 3pm. Unless you already know about it, it’s likely you wouldn’t even notice it as your eyes would get used to the slight drop in light during the slow process as the moon moves in front of the sun. (Flat-earthers will need to figure out their own explanation for the routine phenomenon.)
These details will vary depending on where in the country you are, but you can check the exact timing for your region HERE.
It goes without saying (but we will, anyway) that looking directly at the sun can be extremely dangerous, potentially causing permanent eye damage. To view the partial eclipse safely, you should use protective eyewear and binoculars or a telescope. You can also make your own pinhole projector by following these instructions.
