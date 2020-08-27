Politics
Progressive MP raises “3 finger salute” in Parliament
An opposition MP from the eastern province of Chantaburi, along the Cambodian border, raised eyebrows today when she flashed the pro-democracy “3 finger salute” immediately after after speaking about state repression of student protestors. The salute is has become the student movement’s trademark gesture of solidarity. Yanathicha Buapuean, an MP for the Move Forward Party said:
“These actions are intended to harass people and create fear so that the students don’t create any more civil disobedience campaigns.”
Referring to the Ministry of Education’s announcement that schools must allow students to express their political views on campus, she opined:
“The announcement from the Officer of the Basic Education Commission did not help anything as schools are still refusing to provide students with space for them to carry out their activities”
The announcement was a direct response to reports of state officials pressuring schools to prevent student actions that promote civil disobedience. Such actions include showing the 3 finger salute during morning assembly, wearing white ribbons, and holding up empty signs in support of the latest pro-democracy movement against PM Prayut Chan-ocha’s administration.
In her address to Parliament, Yanathicha mentioned a school in Chanthaburi that allowed plainclothes officers to enter the school and take photos of students to intimidate and discourage them from conducting their activities.
Officers also called students’ parents to inform them of their activities. Ynathicha added that some student organisers were followed by plainclothes officers on Tuesday when the PM visited the province.
After her address, Yanathicha flashed the 3 finger salute for democracy while asking for the PM, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to stop harassing people, including opposition MPs like herself.
SOURCE: Thai EnquirerKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
PM issues ominous warning as students submit manifesto
Yesterday, leaders of the student movement Free Youth submitted their now-infamous 10 point manifesto on reforming the Monarchy to a House committee for consideration. Panasaya Sitthijirawattanakul, a leader of a group calling itself the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, forwarded the 10-point manifesto, which was compiled at a demonstration on August 10 at Thammasat University, to Move Forward Party MP Padipat Suntiphada, chairman of the House Committee on Political Development, Mass Communications and Public Participation. Padipat said the committee invited 4 student groups to a meeting yesterday to listen to their opinions on political issues such as the proposed […]
Politics
PM warns that ongoing political protests will cause nation to collapse
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has accused anti-government protesters of dividing the country, warning that their activities may bring about the collapse of the nation. The words are his harshest yet, as he rebukes those who continue to call for his resignation and the dissolution of parliament. “If we want to overcome each other politically, the nation will collapse. If that happens, just wait, everybody will be on fiery land, engulfed in flames.” Political protests have been taking place all over the country since mid-July, primarily led by students. They are calling on the PM to resign, for fresh elections […]
Thailand
Government orders social media companies to block more websites deemed offensive
The Minister of Digital Economy and Society says his ministry is asking social media companies to block access to content that breaches Thailand’s Computer Crimes Act. Buddhipongse Punnakanta has confirmed that court orders are in place to block over 1,000 links said to contain offensive content. Of those, 661 can be found on Facebook, 289 on You Tube, and 69 on Twitter. Buddhipongse says he’s confident social media platforms will cooperate. Earlier this week, Facebook was forced to block access to a group deemed offensive to the Monarchy. The social media giant subsequently came in for criticism from Amnesty International, […]
Tiktok CEO quits amid pressure to sell
Public concerned with costs of MRT’s Isaan project
Bangkok officer under investigation for gambling after video emerges
Progressive MP raises “3 finger salute” in Parliament
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
Suspect arrested for allegedly shipping heroin to Taiwan – VIDEO
Toddler, playing with hand gel, set alight by brother
Lop Buri mass shooter gets death penalty
Human trials of Thai-made vaccine delayed by months
Thai returnee from Israel dies after allegedly jumping from Pattaya quarantine hotel
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
Work to begin on raising Raja ferry, garbage trucks, from seabed
PM issues ominous warning as students submit manifesto
PM warns that ongoing political protests will cause nation to collapse
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion3 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Phuket2 days ago
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
- Expats3 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Politics3 days ago
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
- Politics3 days ago
Anger as officials visit home of child who made 3-fingered salute – VIDEO