Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak | The Thaiger

Thailand
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
While humans are still trying to get a handle on the coronavirus, pigs in Northern Thailand are facing their own virus outbreak. The Department of Livestock Development have opened an investigation after the death of 5 pigs. Some pig farmers may need to kill off their pigs to prevent the virus from spreading.
The pigs died from porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, or PRRS, according to the department’s director general Sorawit Thaneeto. Luckily, the virus can’t be spread to humans, he says.
To contain the virus, some pig farmers may need to kill off their livestock. Head of the livestock department’s Mae Hong Son office Suchart Moonsawas says he has permission from a local farmer to slaughter his 25 pigs and properly dispose of the carcasses. If the pigs are “eliminated” by the department, the pig owner will get back 75% of the cost of the pigs, Suchart says.
“This is fully voluntary. Some farmers might not allow officials to get rid of their remaining pigs, in which case we will keep a record of their animals and monitor the situation closely. If their pigs die later, they will not get any compensation.”
Pig farms in Mae Hong Son and Tak are being investigated and preventative measures are being put in place to make sure the virus doesn’t spread.
“As a precaution against the disease, we have also prohibited pig farmers in suspected areas from moving their animals out of farming areas or eating the pork of dead pigs.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Weather
Floods wash up the North, Northeast prepares as Mekong rises
Heavy rains and flooding in Northern Thailand damaged homes and killed 1 resident. 2 people are reported missing. The Nation Thailand did not report the details of the death, but says the “flood crisis” affected 10 provinces and more than 7,000 homes in the area. Flood victims are being rescued and brought to higher ground by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Royal Thai Army and other organisations in the area. In the Northeast, the Mekong River is steadily on the rise and those nearby are preparing for a potential flood. People living along the river’s border in the […]
Crime
Official faces encroachment charge, American’s home seized in Petchabun
A senior official of the Office of the PM is facing encroachment charges after the seizure of a house built by an American man near Khao Kho national park in the northern Phetchabun province. Authorities filed a police report following an investigation by a team of forestry officials, soldiers and local authorities at the site on Thursday evening. They were acting on a complaint that a foreign national had illegally built a “luxury home” in a reserved forest area. Authorities say the site was originally two Ror Or Sor plots — land allocated by the army to defence volunteers who […]
Northern Thailand
Potential floods in the forecast, crocodile farmers prepare
Crocodile farms are advised to tighten security measures to prevent the crocodiles from escaping in case of a potential flood. With the Mekong River continuing to rise and monsoon rains in the forecast, the reptile farms in Northern Thailand are warned to take precautions and closely monitor the weather. The farms Nong Khai were recently inspected by an officer from the Department of Fisheries to see if cages could hold up if the river level continues to rise. He went to 3 crocodile farms in the area. Altogether, the farms house about 170 crocodiles. The officer says all farms have […]
Tiktok CEO quits amid pressure to sell
Public concerned with costs of MRT’s Isaan project
Bangkok officer under investigation for gambling after video emerges
Progressive MP raises “3 finger salute” in Parliament
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
Suspect arrested for allegedly shipping heroin to Taiwan – VIDEO
Toddler, playing with hand gel, set alight by brother
Lop Buri mass shooter gets death penalty
Human trials of Thai-made vaccine delayed by months
Thai returnee from Israel dies after allegedly jumping from Pattaya quarantine hotel
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
Work to begin on raising Raja ferry, garbage trucks, from seabed
PM issues ominous warning as students submit manifesto
PM warns that ongoing political protests will cause nation to collapse
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion3 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Phuket2 days ago
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
- Expats3 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Politics3 days ago
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
- Politics3 days ago
Anger as officials visit home of child who made 3-fingered salute – VIDEO