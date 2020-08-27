Bangkok officer under investigation for gambling after video emerges | The Thaiger

Crime
Bangkok officer under investigation for gambling after video emerges
A Metropolitan Police officer is under investigation for gambling in an illegal casino in Bangkok. A video clip of the casino has been shared online, with mounting pressure on the officer. Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Krisana Pattanacharoen said the Metropolitan Police chief has ordered the Pathumwan Station to investigate whether a man caught on video gambling at a den is indeed a police inspector. The video clip, seen below, appears to portray a man resembling a Region 6 inspector, who is seen playing a dice game at the den.
Although the den’s location has yet to be disclosed, netizens have speculated that it might be in central Bangkok. According to Krisana:
“If the man in the video is found to be a police officer, he will face severe disciplinary and criminal action. National Police Chief Chakthip Chaijinda has always emphasised to all police divisions that it is unacceptable for officers to break the law and those who do will face severe punishment. If any officers are found guilty of breaking the law, their superiors too will face disciplinary punishment for negligence to do with their subordinates.”
SOURCES: Thai Residents | Nation Online
Crime
Suspect arrested for allegedly shipping heroin to Taiwan – VIDEO
Police in Bangkok yesterday arrested a suspected member of a drug smuggling ring, believed to be shipping heroin to Taiwan, hidden in souvenirs and carried by couriers posing as visitors returning to Taipei. Officers of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, acting on an arrest warrant, nabbed Penthai Khamhom at a parcel delivery office in Huai Khwang district. A search of the man’s house in the same district today resulted in the seizure of evidence, including bankbooks. He is charged with involvement in the trafficking of heroin to Taiwan. An NSB division commander says the suspect denies the allegation, but police have […]
Bangkok
Toddler, playing with hand gel, set alight by brother
A 3 year old boy in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, was severely burned when he was set alight by his elder brother while playing with sanitiser gel. It happened last week as Pacharaphon “Captain” Nong was playing on the front porch of his home before going to school. The elder boy innocently picked up picked up a cigarette lighter, sparked it, and the toddler went up in flames. Captain was left with severe burns on his arms and left leg. Sanook reports that yesterday the district chief local officials of the Phrapradaeng district went to visit the family. […]
Bangkok
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
If you’re looking into getting a visa, be careful what agency you choose. A Bangkok visa agent was arrested for allegedly forging visa extensions. Reports say the woman was charging thousands of baht for the fake extensions. The 33 year old woman Thai media reports as Sukanya has a shop in northern Bangkok advised as a visa agency. A Burmese woman paid Sukanya 13,000 baht to extend her Non-LA visa. The stamp stated the woman was permitted to stay in Thailand until March 2021. The Burmese woman later realised the stamp was fake and reported it to the Immigration Bureau […]
