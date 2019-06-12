A German motorbike driver has died at the scene after colliding with a pickup truck travelling down Patong Hill in Phuket.
The Kathu police were notified of the accident on Monday night on Phra Baramee Road, on the Kathu side of the notoriously dangerous Patong hill road.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find the damaged motorbike. Nearby they found the body of a foreign man who was later identified by police as 58 year old Michael Erwin, a German national. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and consular officials notified.
25 year old Rthit Ketsamut, the pickup truck driver, was waiting for police at the scene. An alcohol breath test was conducted on the pickup truck driver. It registered ‘zero’.
Witnesses told police that the motorbike driver had tried to overtake another vehicle but instead collided with the pickup truck which was driving in the opposite lane.
Police have checked CCTV footage and are continuing their investigation.
A man has been charged with shooting his girlfriend’s relatives after failing to reconcile with his girlfriend in Rawai, Phuket. Chalong Police were notified of the incident at a house on Patak Road in Rawai yesterday.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find two people injured from gun shot wounds – 40 year old Saksit Eiamsamran and 22 year old Pongsakorn Eiamsamran.
The suspect, 26 year old Pimonsak Jantarat, was arrested later after police pursued him as he sped away.
Police found a handgun, 29 bullets, methamphetamine pills, crystal meth (ice) and marijuana inside his pick-up truck.
Police say the suspect was the boyfriend of 27 year old Pennapa Eiamsamran. The two people injured were Ms Pennapa’s relatives. Ms Pennapa wanted to break up with Pimonsak but he refused. The suspect was arguing with Ms Pennapa’s brother before he opened fire and shot members of the family. They were taken to hospital.
Meanwhile, the suspect has been taken to Chalong Police Station to face charges.
PHUKET: Sephora is opening its eleventh store in Thailand at Central Phuket, using over 400 square meters on the first floor at the Festival area. This is the very first Sephora store outside of Bangkok.
The new concept will ensure that customers and tourists in the South of Thailand can gain new experiences in discovering new beauty items from more than 80 world-class brands for makeup, skincare, hair products, beauty tools, etc.
Sephora experienced Beauty Advisors will provide guidance and helpful tips to all customers. The brand’s “Touch & Try” concept will encourage customers to touch and try products before making a purchase.
K. Supranee Chantaboonkajorn, Country Manager at Sephora Thailand, said: “Sephora is a French national beauty store that has received positive feedback from beauty shoppers around Thailand. It brings unrivaled selection of beauty products from all over the world together under one roof and provides services that truly tailor to customers’ needs. As a result, Sephora now has more than ten stores in Thailand.”
The design for the new store remains unique with a mix of black and white stripes, adding a sense of the southern sea to the atmosphere.
The launch of Sephora at Central Phuket is held under the concept of “Beauty and the Beach” to feature the local well-known key opinion leaders (KOL) and influencers from the South of Thailand alongside with celebrity, K. Kao Supassara Thanachat, to participate in the exclusive store-opening.
Customers will find many promotions at the store-opening event from June 8, 2019 onward.
Thailand has seen rampant tourist development and expansion over the past 25+ years, but at what cost?
Is this sustainable or even ethical?
Social media has seen an explosive growth too over the last 15+ years, and one thing that annoys many governments worldwide is how the facts and figures delivered by their own agencies often bear no resemblance to the details posted ‘live and online’ by the worldwide army of grassroots commentators and locals on site.
In fact social media is having much sway that local governments and even global corporations are being shamed into scrambling to clarify, rectify or justify areas of concern.
Not just comments by the public are now on these web-mediums, but entire films and documentaries are now made, published and shared online.
Check out this DW report about the problems of rampant tourism…
Thai tourism has more than doubled in 8 years since 2011, with 34+ million visitors a year! It is worth remembering though that it is not just tourism numbers that are causing natural destruction, more education and awareness is needed by the Thai people too.
When tourists comes, they spend, they travel, they eat, they produce waste – and not just the wrappings, litter and disposable plastic drink bottles and food cases – tourists go to the toilet, and 34+ million extra people in Thailand is a lot of extra ‘toilet’.
Currently Thailand, and particularly Phuket, are struggling with out-of-date and broken down waste disposal management. Current laws or regulations for sewage treatment and disposal are either woefully inadequate or more sadly, not even enforced. With the rampant and unabated development and construction of yet more and more condos, villas, tourist ‘leisure’ resorts and sites around Phuket, what happens to all that sewage?
Sadly, in most cases it is simply, cheaply and conveniently (for the developers) piped through to the local klongs, waterways and beaches – out of sight and out of mind maybe?
Not so much anymore though, as an army of tourists and locals are now taking photos and videos of the rampant health transgressions and are flocking in greater numbers to social media to highlight this slow and persistent poison that is killing the heart of Thai tourism.
Would you or your family care to sit on a beach littered with plastic, bottle tops, sand soaked in raw, untreated sewage? Do you want to swim in a brown fetid slick sliding over the once pristine waves onto the beaches?
Recently posts regarding huge black pollution flowing onto Bang Tao beaches was shared via social media.
The President of Cherng Talay OrBorTor, Ma’ann Samran admitted that “90% of the businesses in the area did not treat their waste-water” which is being released into the Bang Tao canal and – you guessed it – flowing straight out to greet the tourists on the beaches.
That’s just one area. The story repeats throughout Thailand. Similar posts have been shared recently for Krabi, Jomtien and Pattaya. And it’s not just recently but over the past decade as the situation has become more common, worse and more people are posting pictures of the ugly situation.
Unless something is done, urgently, then Thailand, along with the southern tourist money-spinner, Phuket, will continue to lose tourists, especially when so many other countries are now going out of their way to welcome them.
We will look at where the tourists are now going in Part II of our article.