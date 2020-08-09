Politics
Poll: majority doubt constitutional reform will improve Thai politics
The government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, in an apparent nod to widespread student protests, has agreed inprinciple to amend Thaland’s Constitution. But according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, a slim majority of Thais are not confident that constitutional amendments will improve Thai politics. The poll was conducted August 3-4 on 1,255 people aged 18 and over, of various education levels and occupations across the country.
Asked whether they knew that a public referendum is required to amend Section 256 of the Constitution, paving the way for a council set up to draft a new charter, a majority – 75.2% – said they didn’t know, while 24.8% said they did.
Regarding overall opinion on the current proposal for constitutional amendments, 35.1% said Section 256 should be amended first to enable the setting up of a Constitution drafting council; 33.9% believed the Constitution should be amended section by section; 13.9% thought the Constitution should not be amended; and 17% had no answer or weren’t interested.
When asked whether they were confident Thai politics would improve if the Constitution is amended, 53.3% said they were were uncertain, with 27.3% saying they were not confident at all, reasoning that changing the Constitution alone is not enough to make an improvement. and 26% were “not particularly confident”, saying the Constitution has been amended many times before but problems in Thai politics remain.
On the other hand, 23% said they were moderately confident because the new Constitution would come from the people, while 21.3% were highly confident, saying the new Constitution would emphasise people’s participation, and that would help reduce conflict.
The remainder, 2.3%, had no answer or were not interested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Anti-government protests spread to Buri Ram
A group of youths and students calling themselves “Buri Ram Youths for Liberation” staged a rally at a public park in the central city district of that lower northeastern province yesterday. At the rally, which began at about 5pm at the Rom Buri public park, demonstrators called for the dissolution of Parliament, an end to government intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the Constitution, echoing the demands of demonstrations which have rocked the nation for 3 weeks now. Cloth banners with anti-government messages were put up around the rally site. Students and youth leaders took turns voicing political […]
Politics
Bailed activist lawyer promises more protests
2 protest leaders arrested on Friday were granted bail following a court sitting in Bangkok yesterday. The court granted activist lawyer Arnon Nampa and a student named Panupong Jaadnok, alias “Mike Rayong” bail. The court pointedly warned them not to engage in similar behaviour while on bail. Immediately afterward, Arnon defiantly told reporters he was headed to Chiang Mai to take part in today’s protest against the government. Bail was set at 100,000 baht each. The pair face 7 charges, the most serious of which is an offence under Section 116 of the Criminal Code for “inciting unrest and sedition” […]
Politics
Demonstration called against arrests of protest leaders
Police in Bangkok are under pressure from protesters both on- and offline after yesterday’s arrest and detention of student protest leaders. Prominent activist and human rights lawyer Anon Numpa and protest leader Nutchanon “Mike” Payakaphan were taken into police custody for 7 charges, including sedition. 30 more student protesters are wanted by police and arrest warrants have been issued. The hashtag #ตํารวจอุ้มประชาชน (Police Kidnap the People) trended this morning with over 146,000 tweets. Dozens also gathered at the Bangkok Criminal Court in Ratchada district to protest the detentions. Students have called another rally in downtown Bangkok this afternoon. Among those […]
