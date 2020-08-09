Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Leading epidemiologist warns against opening borders

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Dr. Woratanarat - Thai Post
    • follow us in feedly

A leading epidemiologist on the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University is calling for the government to suspend any plan to allow foreign tourists for 6-18 months. Dr Thira Woratanarat, who makes daily updates on his Facebook in the Thai language and is well followed in the Thai media, has been delivering regular warnings about the risk of Covid-19 to Thailand.

This morning, Dr. Woratanarat posted that the guard of the Thai population has dropped significantly although the virus is still very much a threat worldwide. He says research from the Ministry of Public Health, to which he is an advisor, shows that only about 60% of people in Thaland are regularly wearing masks now, compared to over 90% during the lockdown period in May.

He also says that the government should stop focusing the lack of new locally transmitted casesand move the focus to how the threat is still real, and how people should keep their guard up with social distancing and masks.

His biggest point, however, is the potential risk of importing the virus from overseas. Woratanarat feels that allowing more groups of foreigners into the country will eventually cause cases of the virus and potentially a second outbreak, leading to widespread lockdowns, which he feels the country could not manage financially.

Woratanarat is firmly against any “travel bubble”, “safe and sealed” or similar proposal by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and has said Thailand should be self-sufficient until the situation improves globally or a vaccine is available.

He also believes the government should only let in foreign workers that are “absolutely essential”, expressing concern on the numbers of migrant workers being proposed to be alloed in and the potential danger of another outbreak.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 9, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Is he suggesting the gov comes up with an 18 mos stimulus package for Thai citizens?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

Thailand’s GDP forecast to fall up to 9% this year

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

image

Thailand’s GDP is set to fall 7-9%, year-on-year, according to the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking. The fall is, not surprisingly, being fallout from the catastrophic drop in tourism and lower exports. Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, says the expected contraction was revised downwards from 5-8%. The committee also predicted exports would drop by 10-12% instead of 7-10% this year. “There was no economic thrust from tourism and exports, stimulus measures were about to end and employment remained fragile.” “Generally the Thai economy is highly vulnerable regarding exports, tourism and local spending. The […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada

Jack Burton

Published

3 days ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Singapore's Changi Airport lies empty - Straits Times

While Thailand’s borders are still closed to all but a very few foreign visitors, there are outbound flights to some destinations, but the Covid-19 crisis means that entry requirements are fluid and often unpredictable; Singapore will require some returning residents who self-quarantine to use an electronic monitoring device effective August 10, while Myanmar has extended the ban on international flights. Here are the latest travel advisory updates from around the world: Singapore: You can’t enter Singapore for short-term visits whether for business or pleasure. You can transit though Changi Airport if you’re travelling to Australia, cities in Asia, Europe and […]

Continue Reading

Phuket

Dozens of Burmese, Thai workers demand back pay, benefits in Phuket

Jack Burton

Published

4 days ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

image
PHOTOS: The Phuket News

An estimated 100 Burmese and Thai workers went to Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday to report their employer for not paying them for 3 months, and to try and get some clarity if they still have jobs. They filed their complaint with the ombudsman’s office and the Labour Protection Social Security Office. 27 year old Burmese national Min Thu Khu explained to reporters that the workers’ predicament began in May, when many filed for the income support they are entitled to under the Social Security Act. Section 33 of the act entitles employees to compensation during periods of work cessation at […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending