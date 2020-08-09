Economy
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Pattaya’s famous Walking Street nightlife district is now open to vehicular traffic around the clock, but not everyone is pleased. Business owners in the Walking Street area are reportedly asking the Pattaya City government to extend a current trial allowing vehicles onto the street at all hours of the day. The trial was proposed as international borders are still closed due to the Covid-19 crisis, leading to a lack of tourists. An estimated 60% of its businesses remain closed, although some nightclubs are still popular, even with reduced traffic.
The opening event Friday night was led the Pattaya City Deputy Mayor Ronnakit Eakkasing, who said:
“This opening event is to invite both Thai and foreign tourists to visit Walking Street. Now, vehicles are being allowed to enter walking street as a long-term trial. However it is one way traffic to prevent accidents.”
Comments on social media were mostly negative. While many saw the point of making the area seem more lively and allowing people to park or get dropped off in front of their venue of choice rather than walk down a darkened street with many closed businesses, in reality the traffic combined with pedestrians appeared somewhat chaotic on the first night. Parking is now also allowed on the street, which has led to reduced space for both vehicles and pedestrians.
SOURCE The Pattaya News
Economy
Thailand’s GDP forecast to fall up to 9% this year
Thailand’s GDP is set to fall 7-9%, year-on-year, according to the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking. The fall is, not surprisingly, being fallout from the catastrophic drop in tourism and lower exports. Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, says the expected contraction was revised downwards from 5-8%. The committee also predicted exports would drop by 10-12% instead of 7-10% this year. “There was no economic thrust from tourism and exports, stimulus measures were about to end and employment remained fragile.” “Generally the Thai economy is highly vulnerable regarding exports, tourism and local spending. The […]
Phuket
Dozens of Burmese, Thai workers demand back pay, benefits in Phuket
An estimated 100 Burmese and Thai workers went to Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday to report their employer for not paying them for 3 months, and to try and get some clarity if they still have jobs. They filed their complaint with the ombudsman’s office and the Labour Protection Social Security Office. 27 year old Burmese national Min Thu Khu explained to reporters that the workers’ predicament began in May, when many filed for the income support they are entitled to under the Social Security Act. Section 33 of the act entitles employees to compensation during periods of work cessation at […]
Economy
Legally grown marijuana to boost medical field, economy
In its weekly meeting yesterday, the Cabinet approved a Public Health Ministry proposal to amend the Narcotics Act to allow patients, medical practitioners and traditional healers to grow marijuana for medical and commercial use. The deputy government spokeswoman said the Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to amend narcotics legislation enacted last year. Anutin, also a deputy PM, has long supported marijuana growth as a new agricultural industry to boost Thailand’s flagging economy. The proposed amendment, if passed, will allow patients with a medical certificate, medical practitioners and traditional healers or “folk healers” to grow […]
