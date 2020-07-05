Connect with us

PM to opposition: “Don’t insult my intelligence.”

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PM to opposition: "Don't insult my intelligence."
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
“The PM emphasised that his government has never approved a project to favour any particular individual or company.”

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha lashed out at some MPs from the opposition Kao Klai party, for what he took as an insult to his and his ministers’ intelligence. When the MPs questioned some Transport Ministry projects, Prayut insisted that all of them were properly vetted and transparently implemented.

“We are no less intelligent than the speaker, so do not insult our intelligence. Public sector projects require a lot of investment, we invest under a public-private-partnership structure. There is a transparent bidding process, and the contracts are then signed in accordance with the law.”

He was apparently referring to remarks made by Surachet Prawinwongvut, a Kao Klai MP, during the third day of the 2021 budget debate. He says he has no personal grudge against Surachet, and emphasised that his government has never approved a project to favour any particular individual or company.

The PM added that he won’t keep responding to questions on similar issues from the opposition, about how the government will use the 400 billion baht fund for economic rehabilitation and whether the funds will be used wisely.

Prayut says his priorities are to build better cooperation between the governmental and private sectors and the public, to ensure the country weathers one of its worst-ever economic crises, and turn it into an opportunity, noting that economies around the world are suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a related story, the deputy transport minister told Parliament his ministry has allocated 14 billion baht to redevelop 3 airports, specifically 1.6 billion baht for Betong airport in the southern Yala province, 1.1 billion baht for Mae Sot airport at the Burmese border and 5.1 billion for Krabi airport.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Jack Burton

Economy

US ambassador meets deputy PM to discuss Thailand’s “great investment potential”

Jack Burton

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

US ambassador meets deputy PM to discuss Thailand's "great investment potential"
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

US Ambassador to Thailand Michael George DeSombre, who raised eyebrows in May when he described the US as “a better friend than China,” has praised the kingdom’s “great investment potential”, highlighting the expansion of current projects and further support for industry as ways to promote further cooperation. Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak welcomed the ambassador to the open discussion amongst key trade officials.

The US Ambassador chose not to wear a facemark during the visit.

The DPM and the ambassador discussed cooperation between the 2 nations, to help strengthen the economies of both countries and promote more US investment in Thailand. The ambassador says Thailand has huge potential and suitability for US companies to invest, especially as part of the supply chain of the South East Asia region.

Somkid says DeSombre is enthusiastic about the development of mutual economic relations, revealing that the ambassador proposed ideas on what industries should receive more support from both sides.

The ambassador expressed confidence that Thailand will become a technological hub in the region, with immense growth potential in the manufacturing and service sectors, as well as stock exchanges that could connect to Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

“Thailand provides excellent medical services, an area which could be expanded to reach more clients and patients…. related agencies are ready to develop mutual exchange packages through the Board of Investment, to promote competitiveness and attract investment.”

The DPM said Thailand doesn’t need standalone investment from individual companies, but rather demands investment packages, which the ambassador says he’ll be proposing soon.

Somkid also stressed that he’s still working on the country’s domestic and international economic affairs, while declining to comment regarding the recent political developments in ruliing Palang Pracharath Party.

Thailand’s economic ministers will meet on Friday to discuss 2 main economic packages.

US ambassador meets deputy PM to discuss Thailand's

SOURCE: NNT

Politics

Opposition questions ministry’s plan to buy firefighting helicopters

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

Opposition questions ministry's plan to buy firefighting helicopters
PHOTO: cm108.com

Thailand’s interior minister yesterday defended his plan to purchase 6 firefighting helicopters, saying the ministry doesn’t have any such helicopters and relies on military choppers to fight wildfires, “which aren’t up to the task”. Anupong Paojinda was responding to an objection raised by the opposition during yesterday’s House debate on the budget bill for the financial year 2021.

“I’m sure those MPs in northern provinces know that the best the military helicopters borrowed for fighting wildfires ever did was carry water to pour on the fires, without sufficient accuracy in target identification.”

Wildfires are common in Thailand’s North, especially during the annual “burning season,” usually February through April, when farmers burn their crop fields in preparation for the next growing season. The minister said up to 6 wildfire-fighting helicopters are needed because they would be used in rotation to allow regular maintenance.

The Pheu Thai Party MP for Chiang Rai said the ministry’s plan to purchase 2 helicopters for fighting wildfires this year, at a cost of 1.8 billion baht, isn’t worth it, as the country already has more than 300 helicopters. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation plans to buy the 6 helicopters by 2022, an outlay he said is unnecessary and should be scrapped. He says the order was made to help a private company win a lucrative contract at a time when Anupong was serving as the army chief.

Anupong responded that the DDPM is responsible for picking the helicopter supplier via a transparent and accountable bidding process, and that as long as the company that wins the bidding strictly follows the law, there is no problem. He vowed to take legal action against anyone found acting illegally.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Politics

New ‘Progressive Movement’ party plans to take on local elections

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 days ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

New 'Progressive Movement' party plans to take on local elections
PHOTO: time.com

Thailand’s elections may look a bit different as some candidates, who normally campaign in local elections, are banding together to form a new ‘Progressive Movement.’ The move comes despite the Constitutional Court banning its founder, Thanathorn Juangroogruangkit, along with other executives, for 10 years after being involved with the Future Forward Party that was disbanded earlier this year.

The banning hasn’t swayed Thanathorn’s determination to continue the campaign to help Thailand move towards further democratic reform as he is now aligning himself under the new Progressive Movement. He reportedly is planning to field candidates in local elections such as tambon administration organisations and provincial administration organisations. Thanathorn made the announcement in Phuket with many former Future Forward Party members.

“We are in Phuket today to persuade the Phuket people to walk together with us. We will field our candidates in the election of 5,320 TAOs, 76 PAOs, 2,454 municipalities, the BMA and Pattaya City.”

SOURCES: Bangkok Post|Nation Thailand

