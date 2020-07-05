Connect with us

Crime

Man fatally shot in hunting expedition

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Man fatally shot in hunting expedition | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today
Authorities in Lamphun province, south of Chiang Mai, have arrested 29 year old Weerachai Rorwongtawan for allegedly shooting dead his friend, Phitsunu Tanupetchpan, while hunting with 2 other friends. The suspect told police he had invited his friends to go hunting with him, and that he and Phitsunu were in different areas of the forest. When he saw something moving among some bamboo, he thought it was an animal and fired. Phitsunu later died of his wounds.

Weerachai claims he was shocked to hear his friend’s cries, and quickly decided to call the police and an ambulance. But the dead man’s older brother pointed to inconsistencies in the alleged killer’s story. He said Weerachai told him he thought Phitsunu was a wild cat and hence shot him. But when questioned by police he said he thought his friend was a rat.

He also said Weerachai did not confess initially that he had shot his brother, saying it was an accident. Police have confiscated the gun and are questioning Weerachai and the other people hunting at the same time. All were charged with use of narcotics after urine tests.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Crime

5 year old Burmese girl raped, murdered in Tak

Jack Burton

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

5 year old Burmese girl raped, murdered in Tak | The Thaiger
PHOTO: matichon.com

Villagers in the north western Tak province were shocked yesterday by reports of the rape and murder of a 5 year old Burmese girl. Her body was discovered in a forest in Mae Sot district. Police went to Muhajireen community in Mae Sot after being notified of the crime. They found the girl’s body, her hands and legs bound with rope and her clothes torn.

It’s was assumed the girl was raped and murdered. 3 suspects have been arrested while authorities await forensic test results. Mae Sot Hospital has confirmed the girl suffered internal injuries and bleeding. Doctors also found a piece of cloth stuffed in her mouth.

The community of about 100 residents were horrified by the news. They say the girl went missing at around 7pm on Friday and was found the next morning.

Witnesses claimed that they saw a man take the girl away while she was playing alone in the yard. He reportedly returned alone. It was later revealed the man had previously been convicted for rape and imprisoned for 7 years when he lived across the border in Myanmar.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Crime

Intoxicated navy officer fatally shoots police rescuer

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Intoxicated navy officer fatally shoots police rescuer | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: 77kaoded

A police volunteer in Chon Buri province’s southern Sattahip district was fatally shot when he tried to rescue a heavily intoxicated navy officer from his flipped vehicle. A bystander was also shot and injured. Police were alerted to the incident at around 2am. When they showed up they found 33 year old Rit-rong Yasawut, fatally injured, with inebriated 23 year old Jirat Katanyoo laying next to him.

Also at the scene was 50 year old bystander Adun Chansaeng, the owner of a nearby restaurant, nursing a gunshot wound on his right arm, and the soldier’s girlfriend 23 year old Sutthina Wuttichai. She told police Jirat was drunk before driving, which resulted in him flipping the car. When Rit-rong showed up to try and rescue him, Jirat began firing at him.

Jirat had been shot 3 times in the chest and twice in the arm, and succumbed to his injuries at Somdej Phranangchaosirikit Hospital, where the others were also taken for treatment.

Police believe Jirat may have been so drunk that he started hallucinating that the rescuer was coming to attack him.

He faces charges of intent to murder, second degree homicide, brandishing a firearm in public and drunk driving. He remains in police custody and the Thai Navy has also been involved in the investigation. The case will be prosecuted by the Chonburi Military Court.

Intoxicated navy officer fatally shoots police rescuer | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai Examiner | The Pattaya News

Crime

Pathum Thani police hunt “100 million baht auntie”

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Pathum Thani police hunt &#8220;100 million baht auntie&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Police in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, are tracking down a mysterious loan shark known as “Mrs. Millionaire” to face charges that she hired a man to beat a vendor who owed her money, leaving him with permanent brain damage. The woman, whose age is estimated at around aged 65-70, dresses plainly and carries a large rubbish sack around, which reportedly contains the cash she lends to traders in local markets, including the one outside the Zeer Rangsit IT centre where the March 12 attack occurred.

Despite her modest appearance, she’s been dubbed the “100 million baht auntie” and linked to a gang which employs violence to chase down unpaid debts.

63 year old Weerapat Kampiranon, who’s run a market stall outside Zeer Rangsit with his wife, selling crab fried rice for the past 8 years, complained to Kukot police last week about the assault, which took place as he and his wife were packing up for the day. He had been in a coma for months.

The couple later addressed the media with celebrity lawyer Ronnarong Kaewpetch, who demanded Pathum Thani police explain why loan sharks were able to ply their trade freely around the market, even after the government told them to drive “informal lenders” out of business during the Covid-19 virus epidemic.

Weerapat says he was getting on his motorcycle while his wife went to the toilet when the attack occurred. A man wearing a cap and face mask hit him 4 times over the head with a heavy object, leaving him with internal bleeding and temporary loss of brain function, requiring 2 months’ hospitalisation.

His wife says she heard the sound of her husband being struck and raced out in time to see the attacker, who fled the scene. Pointing to a large caved-in area on the side of his head he told police he can’t remember much about the attack.

“Doctors say I have lost 10% of my brain capacity and the damage is permanent. I had to re-learn how to walk, and still stammer a bit.”

Weerapat’s wife says the past months were gruelling – medical bills for his care came to 100,000 baht, which they raised from relatives.

“He was in critical condition for 4 nights, and I wasn’t sure he’d make it. I was worried about losing the mainstay of my life. It was like bringing up a child. He had to start again.”

Weerapat said “100 million baht auntie” has many customers in the marketplace outside Zeer. He borrowed an initial 60,000 baht from her in late 2016 as he wanted to sell T-shirts and open a new branch of his stall. She charged monthly interest of 10%. He carried on borrowing and his debt at one point reached 80,000 baht, though she agreed to halve the interest 2 years ago when the economy soured.

Ronnarong, the lawyer, says Zeer Rangsit is well known for its loan shark lenders. Police have issued a 10,000 baht reward for information leading to auntie’s arrest, but say they’ve been unable to establish her name and know little about her. They say she’s unlikely to be as wealthy as her nickname suggests nor attached to any gang.

Pathum Thani police hunt

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

