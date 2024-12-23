MPs urged to prioritise urgent bills in packed Parliamentary session

Chief Government Whip Wisut Chainarun from the ruling Pheu Thai Party | Photo via Thai Enquirer/X

Chief government whip Wisut Chainarun is optimistic that the House will successfully scrutinise approximately 20 urgent bills during the current Parliamentary session. This session, which commenced yesterday, December 22, has a packed agenda with bills of significant economic and social impact awaiting approval.

The urgent bills include legislation on fisheries, aimed at tackling industry challenges, and a bill to introduce a 20-baht flat fare for the mass transit system through a common ticketing system. These bills are designed to address pressing issues and improve public services.

Concerns have been raised by Wisut regarding the attendance of Members of Parliament (MPs) at these crucial sessions. He appealed to the public to refrain from inviting MPs to external events during scheduled weekly House meetings.

“It is crucial for the MPs to attend the meetings to deliberate the bills and avoid the collapse of meetings due to a lack of quorum.”

When questioned about the status of amnesty bills, Wisut clarified that four bills are currently pending review by the House. The version sponsored by the Pheu Thai Party is not expected to be ready for submission until the end of January.

Wisut also advised coalition parties to consult with government whips prior to submitting any bills to the House. This step is essential to secure government support and mitigate potential criticism and confusion within the coalition.

Recent proposal

A recent proposal by Pheu Thai lawmaker Prayuth Siripanich for an anti-coup bill faced opposition from the Bhumjaithai Party, a coalition partner. After receiving substantial criticism, Prayuth decided to withdraw the bill for further refinement.

On the subject of the referendum bill, Wisut was firm that differing opinions would not escalate into conflict. Last week, the House rejected the referendum bill that included the double majority rule, with a vote count of 326 against, 61 in favour, one abstention, and one no-vote.

The opposition to the bill came from coalition parties such as Pheu Thai, United Thai Nation, Democrat, Prachachat, Kla Dharma, and Chartpattana, as well as opposition parties like People’s Party, Thai Sang Thai, and Palang Pracharath. Support for the bill was shown by 59 MPs from Bhumjaithai and two MPs from Thai Sang Thai.

Although the Senate had previously expressed overwhelming support for applying the double majority rule in a charter amendment referendum, the bill is now set to be suspended for 180 days during a cooling-off period.

If, after this period, the House persists in favour of the single majority rule, the bill will be forwarded to the King for endorsement, reported Bangkok Post.

