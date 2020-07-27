Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
Don’t overstay your welcome…
Thai Immigration officials are warning foreigners on short-term visas that they must make arrangements to leave the country before September 26. A visa amnesty in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic was recently extended until that date, but it looks like authorities want to make clear there will be no further extension, except in the case of illness or other mitigating circumstances.
If you are ill, you must present yourself at the nearest immigration office with a medical certificate that confirms you are unable to travel. In the event of there being no flights operating, or a new Covid-19 outbreak in your country, you should contact your embassy for a letter of confirmation that requests you be granted a temporary stay in the Kingdom. This letter should be presented at your nearest Immigration office. Should you be given leave to remain, it will not exceed an extra 30 days.
In the lead up to the expiration of the visa amnesty last month, before it was extended again, some Embassies said they would not provide letters to support short term visa extensions. The UK and US Embassies specifically said they wouldn’t. The Australian government said they would. You will need to contact your Embassy if you are seeking such documentation and discuss your personal situation.
Expats whose long-term visas are due for renewal will need to submit an application for an extension of stay at their local immigration office, as per usual. Nation Thailand reports that all extensions will be effective from September 27 and people are urged to apply in advance to avoid overcrowding at immigration offices.
As a moratorium on 90 day reporting was introduced during the Covid crisis, all those who did not file a 90 day report during the period March 26 to July 31, are now required to do so during the month of August.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Expats
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
With the Covid-19 crisis in Thailand under control and as the nation begins gradually reopening its borders, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration yesterday clarified the following guidelines on entering Thailand for travellers and non-Thai residents: Before departure: Travellers must contact the Royal Thai Embassy or consulate to obtain an entry visa and a certificate of entry, which will be considered on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the urgency, need and reasons provided on the application form. Applications must include travel details, proof of health insurance with coverage of at least US$100,000, booking at an alternative state quarantine site […]
Expats
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
2 foreigners are dead in Chon Buri following 2 apparent suicides in the space of 3 days. In the most recent, a British man was found hanging at a condominium in Pattaya yesterday. Pattaya City police were notified of the incident, at a condominium in Central Pattaya, at 1pm. Police, rescue workers and reporters rushed to the scene at a room on the third floor of the condo. The body of the 68 year old British man was discovered hanging from a door. His name is being withheld until family and the British embassy have been notified. Police believe the man […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Association urges easing visa restrictions for foreign teachers
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is being urged to relax stringent visa restrictions for foreign teachers and students. The Association of Private School and Non-Formal Education delivered a letter to the government with the request, as many schools, colleges and universities find themselves without foreign teachers due to the burden of paperwork. If the move is successful foreign teachers and students already in Thailand won’t need to leave the country to upgrade their visas. The association’s chief has asked that foreign teachers and students already in the kingdom be permitted to stay legally until the end of the month so universities can […]
Travelling domestically in Thailand brings Covid-style hotel accommodations
No let-up in anti-government protests as activists call for constitutional reform
Rohingya boat incident leaves 24 feared dead off Malaysian coast
Elderly British man killed, monk injured, in Isaan collision
Elderly man escapes with minor injuries as motorbike hit by 10 wheeler truck
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
Phuket anti-government protest attracts up to 400 people
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Hope among Pakistan’s elderly as 103 year old man recovers from Covid-19
Thai PM orders investigation into dropping of “Boss” charges
Abbot of Chon Buri temple found hanged in apparent suicide
Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing
Buriram man drowns after being struck by lightning
Student protests continue for seventh day
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Tourism sector facing massive closures
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
- Expats2 days ago
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
- Business3 days ago
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA