Pheu Thai Party electioneering promise of 600-baht daily minimum wage

The Pheu Thai Party was out in full force electioneering ahead of the New Year’s Day celebration promising life-changing policies.

The party, founded by Thaksin Shinawatra and now in its third incarnation, was out and about the kingdom with its pre-election billboards and promises that included a 600-baht daily minimum wage for Thai workers.

Pheu Thai Party Secretary General Prasert Chantararuangtong revealed party candidates were out erecting billboards in their constituencies across the nation before the countdown to the new year.

He said the campaign policies would be the party’s new year “gift” to the people.

“Installing the billboards affirmed the party’s commitment to eight main campaign policies, which were unveiled by Paetongtarn “Ung-ing” Shinawatra, head of Pheu Thai’s inclusion and innovation advisory panel, under the election campaign concept of “Think Big, Act Smart, For All Thais” on December 6.

“The policies were well-received by people.”

Party critics believe the 600-baht daily minimum wage is unrealistic but Pheu Thai Party responded by saying they will increase the wage progressively.

Other Pheu Thai Party policies include a 25,000-baht salary for graduates by 2027 and a reduction of agricultural products and utility bills.

Prasert added that the gold-card universal health scheme will be upgraded, high-speed Internet will be available in every village and e-commerce will be promoted.

Pheu Thai Party also promises to stamp out widespread drug use throughout Thailand and develop a fully skilled labour force supported by the state.

The Pheu Thai Party is also calling for reform of the way Thailand approaches tourism, though its focus seems to be the same as the ruling party’s.

Prasert said the party is confident it will be elected to office in May.

 

