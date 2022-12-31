Thai holidays in 2023

Check your calendars! As we head into 2023, it’s handy to know about the upcoming Thai holidays for the year. Thailand has many holidays throughout 2023, though some are just general observances while others are public holidays where government offices (like immigration) and other businesses are closed. Here’s a quick snapshot of the major holidays next year.

DATE DAY NAME TYPE 1 Jan Sunday New Year’s Day National holiday 2 Jan Monday Day off for New Year’s Day National holiday 14 Jan Saturday National Children’s Day Observance 16 Jan Monday Teachers’ Day Observance 22-24 Jan Sunday Lunar (Chinese) New Year Observance 14 Feb Tuesday Valentine’s Day Observance 6 Mar Monday Makha Bucha National holiday 6 Apr Thursday Chakri Day National holiday 13-16 Apr Thursday Songkran National holiday 1 May Monday Labour Day Bank holiday 4 May Thursday Coronation Day National holiday 11 May Thursday Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day (Tentative Date) Government Holiday 3 Jun Saturday Visakha Bucha National holiday 3 Jun Saturday Queen Suthida’s Birthday National holiday 5 Jun Monday Day off for Visakha Bucha National holiday 5 Jun Monday Day off for Queen Suthida’s Birthday National holiday 28 Jul Friday King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday National holiday 1 Aug Tuesday Buddhist Lent Day National holiday 2 Aug Wednesday Khao Phansa Day 12 Aug Saturday The Queen’s Birthday National holiday 14 Aug Monday Day off for The Queen’s Birthday National holiday 13 Oct Friday Anniversary of the Death of King Bhumibol National holiday 23 Oct Monday Chulalongkorn Day National holiday 31 Oct Tuesday Halloween Observance 27 Nov Monday Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Lantern Festival Observance 28 Nov Tuesday Loy Krathong Observance 5 Dec Tuesday King Bhumibol’s Birthday/Father’s Day National holiday 10 Dec Sunday Constitution Day National holiday 11 Dec Monday Substitute Holiday for Constitution Day National holiday 24 Dec Sunday Christmas Eve Observance 25 Dec Monday Christmas Day Observance 31 Dec Sunday New Year’s Eve National holiday

Thai holidays that fall on a weekend are generally observed with a day off the following Monday, such as Queen Suthida’s birthday, which falls on a Saturday, the same day as the Buddha Day Visakha Bucha.

Speaking of Buddha Days, there are several important Buddha Day holidays throughout the year. On these holiday days, banks and businesses stay open, but government offices close. What tends to affect tourists and expats most though is that the sale and consumption of alcohol are forbidden on these days. Buddha Days coincide with the Full Moon, so the famous party in Koh Phangan is delayed a day so that drinking is allowed.

Makha Bucha falls on March 6 in 2023 and is the commemoration of a sermon Buddha gave where 1,250 disciples gathered spontaneously. Visakha Bucha is on June 3 and is the most important Buddha day. It marks the day Buddha was born, the day he reached enlightenment 35 years later, and then, 45 years later, the day he died and entered Nirvana. Finally, Asahna Bucha Day and Khao Phansa Day, also known as Buddhist Lent, falls on August 1 and 2 in 2023.

Many Thai holidays exist around the Royal Family in Thailand, marking the days of the births, deaths, and coronations of family members. In Thailand, Mother’s Day is celebrated on Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday, August 12, and Father’s Day on the birthday of the late, beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej on December 5.

Some western holidays are unofficially or semi-officially observed in Thailand. Christmas, Halloween, and Valentine’s Day have grown in popularity in the kingdom, as has New Year’s Eve on December 31. Of course, locals and expats also rejoice in the festival of Songkran, April 13 to 16, the celebration of the Thai New Year. The sights of Thailand’s national water fight have become iconic worldwide as happy celebrants splash water and sometimes flour or talcum powder with glee.

Another world-famous Thai holiday comes November 27 and 28. Loy Krathong, on the 28th, is a festival where people gather along Thailand’s riverbanks to float banana trunks (Krathong), typically shaped like a lotus and decorated with flowers, incense, candles, personal items, and craft-store buys. For some people, however, it’s a day to pray and give gratitude to the water goddess, Phra Mae Khongkha, as well as to ask for forgiveness for using too much water or for polluting the water as they float their banana trunks into the rivers.

Loy Krathong is often confused with the Yi Peng Lantern Festival which coincides, this year on the 27th. The iconic site of thousands of floating lanterns, drifting together into the sky with candlelights flickering may be one of the most famous holiday sights to come out of Thailand.