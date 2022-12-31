Events
Thai holidays in 2023
Check your calendars! As we head into 2023, it’s handy to know about the upcoming Thai holidays for the year. Thailand has many holidays throughout 2023, though some are just general observances while others are public holidays where government offices (like immigration) and other businesses are closed. Here’s a quick snapshot of the major holidays next year.
|DATE
|DAY
|NAME
|TYPE
|1 Jan
|Sunday
|New Year’s Day
|National holiday
|2 Jan
|Monday
|Day off for New Year’s Day
|National holiday
|14 Jan
|Saturday
|National Children’s Day
|Observance
|16 Jan
|Monday
|Teachers’ Day
|Observance
|22-24 Jan
|Sunday
|Lunar (Chinese) New Year
|Observance
|14 Feb
|Tuesday
|Valentine’s Day
|Observance
|6 Mar
|Monday
|Makha Bucha
|National holiday
|6 Apr
|Thursday
|Chakri Day
|National holiday
|13-16 Apr
|Thursday
|Songkran
|National holiday
|1 May
|Monday
|Labour Day
|Bank holiday
|4 May
|Thursday
|Coronation Day
|National holiday
|11 May
|Thursday
|Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day (Tentative Date)
|Government Holiday
|3 Jun
|Saturday
|Visakha Bucha
|National holiday
|3 Jun
|Saturday
|Queen Suthida’s Birthday
|National holiday
|5 Jun
|Monday
|Day off for Visakha Bucha
|National holiday
|5 Jun
|Monday
|Day off for Queen Suthida’s Birthday
|National holiday
|28 Jul
|Friday
|King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday
|National holiday
|1 Aug
|Tuesday
|Buddhist Lent Day
|National holiday
|2 Aug
|Wednesday
|Khao Phansa Day
|12 Aug
|Saturday
|The Queen’s Birthday
|National holiday
|14 Aug
|Monday
|Day off for The Queen’s Birthday
|National holiday
|13 Oct
|Friday
|Anniversary of the Death of King Bhumibol
|National holiday
|23 Oct
|Monday
|Chulalongkorn Day
|National holiday
|31 Oct
|Tuesday
|Halloween
|Observance
|27 Nov
|Monday
|Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Lantern Festival
|Observance
|28 Nov
|Tuesday
|Loy Krathong
|Observance
|5 Dec
|Tuesday
|King Bhumibol’s Birthday/Father’s Day
|National holiday
|10 Dec
|Sunday
|Constitution Day
|National holiday
|11 Dec
|Monday
|Substitute Holiday for Constitution Day
|National holiday
|24 Dec
|Sunday
|Christmas Eve
|Observance
|25 Dec
|Monday
|Christmas Day
|Observance
|31 Dec
|Sunday
|New Year’s Eve
|National holiday
Thai holidays that fall on a weekend are generally observed with a day off the following Monday, such as Queen Suthida’s birthday, which falls on a Saturday, the same day as the Buddha Day Visakha Bucha.
Speaking of Buddha Days, there are several important Buddha Day holidays throughout the year. On these holiday days, banks and businesses stay open, but government offices close. What tends to affect tourists and expats most though is that the sale and consumption of alcohol are forbidden on these days. Buddha Days coincide with the Full Moon, so the famous party in Koh Phangan is delayed a day so that drinking is allowed.
Makha Bucha falls on March 6 in 2023 and is the commemoration of a sermon Buddha gave where 1,250 disciples gathered spontaneously. Visakha Bucha is on June 3 and is the most important Buddha day. It marks the day Buddha was born, the day he reached enlightenment 35 years later, and then, 45 years later, the day he died and entered Nirvana. Finally, Asahna Bucha Day and Khao Phansa Day, also known as Buddhist Lent, falls on August 1 and 2 in 2023.
Many Thai holidays exist around the Royal Family in Thailand, marking the days of the births, deaths, and coronations of family members. In Thailand, Mother’s Day is celebrated on Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday, August 12, and Father’s Day on the birthday of the late, beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej on December 5.
Some western holidays are unofficially or semi-officially observed in Thailand. Christmas, Halloween, and Valentine’s Day have grown in popularity in the kingdom, as has New Year’s Eve on December 31. Of course, locals and expats also rejoice in the festival of Songkran, April 13 to 16, the celebration of the Thai New Year. The sights of Thailand’s national water fight have become iconic worldwide as happy celebrants splash water and sometimes flour or talcum powder with glee.
Another world-famous Thai holiday comes November 27 and 28. Loy Krathong, on the 28th, is a festival where people gather along Thailand’s riverbanks to float banana trunks (Krathong), typically shaped like a lotus and decorated with flowers, incense, candles, personal items, and craft-store buys. For some people, however, it’s a day to pray and give gratitude to the water goddess, Phra Mae Khongkha, as well as to ask for forgiveness for using too much water or for polluting the water as they float their banana trunks into the rivers.
Loy Krathong is often confused with the Yi Peng Lantern Festival which coincides, this year on the 27th. The iconic site of thousands of floating lanterns, drifting together into the sky with candlelights flickering may be one of the most famous holiday sights to come out of Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai holidays in 2023
Pheu Thai Party electioneering promise of 600-baht daily minimum wage
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services | Thailand News Today
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
How to find the right real estate investment opportunity in Thailand
Wedding turned into a bloodbath after groomsman shoots his friend
Tesco slavery case – police interview 100s of Mae Sot workers
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Varawut takes National Parks corruption flack
Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Woman who tried to murder her aunty is hospitalised after hit-and-run incident
Experience luxury living in Laguna Phuket
Beyond the Nose – stand-up comedy in Bangkok
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Russians take Thailand by storm
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Aeroflot to launch direct flights from Bangkok to Irkutsk
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Crime2 days ago
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
-
Cannabis24 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
-
Thailand4 days ago
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
-
Economy2 days ago
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
-
China2 days ago
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
-
News2 days ago
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
-
Phuket23 hours ago
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket