HM The King swears in new Prayut Cabinet | The Thaiger

Politics
HM The King swears in new Prayut Cabinet
The new Palang Pracharat government, led by Prayut Chan-o-cha has been sworn in tonight by His Majesty The King. The ceremony heralding the return of civilian rule in Thailand after five years of military government.
The ceremony took place at 6pm in the Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall with all 36 ministers were present.
The historic occasion marked the first time that HM the King, as head of state, has overseen the advent of a new government. It was also the King’s first ceremonial appearance since his Coronation in May. Also new was the venue for the ceremony, which has previously been held in the nearby Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall.
Speaking afterwards the PM said The King had extended his morale support to the new Cabinet, and asked it to serve the country for the benefit of the Thai people. Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said that The King also congratulated the Cabinet and wished it well in achieving a smooth working process in which ministers would overcome all obstacles.
A government spokesman was not be appointed today, as had been expected.
The ‘new’ Thai Cabinet includes a lot of familiar faces who served with PM Prayut during the military government of the NCPO.
Original story: The Nation
Politics
Military relinquish power as the new Thai cabinet prepares to be sworn in today
“Thailand is now fully a democratic country with a constitutional monarchy, with a parliament whose members are elected.”
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha has formally stepped down as the head of the NCPO military junta saying Thailand will now function as a normal democracy after five years of army rule.
Prayut’s “normal democracy” includes a loaded upper house of Senators all appointed by the Junta before they relinquished government yesterday.
The new Thai lower house of Parliament is led by the pro-Junta Palang Pracharat Party in a shaky coalition which includes 18 other members needed to rally the numbers to form government.
In a televised address last night, Prayut claimed the country’s military rule had, among many successes, fixed the problem of illegal fishing, tracked down human traffickers, been involved in the rescue of 13 football players from the Tham Luang Cave and overseen peace and growth during the five years in power.
He reiterated that the intervention in May 2014 had been necessary to restore order after six months of street protests and violent clashes.
Referring to the sweeping powers that NCPO commanded over the five years, including the controversial Article 44 which granted the Junta absolute power and absolving of responsibility, Prayut said things will now return to normal under the laws of the Thai constitutional monarchy.
“All problems will be addressed normally based on a democratic system with no use of special powers.”
According to Reuters, last week Prayut used his Article 44 powers one final time to end various restrictions on media. He also transferred civilian legal cases from military to civilian court though he controversially retained the power to allow Thai security forces to carry out searches and make arrests unchallenged.
The new government will be sworn in by His Majesty The King this afternoon. The government will face its first tests in parliament next week where the opposition parties have already foreshadowed a number of censure motions to test the new government’s majority.
Bangkok
New Thai cabinet to be sworn in Tuesday in Bangkok
PHOTO: Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall
The new Thai cabinet will be sworn in tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Bangkok near the Dusit Palace, 3 kilometres north of the Grand Palace. The announcement was made by the the Secretariat of the Cabinet over the weekend.
All 36 Cabinet appointees will travel by shuttle leaving the Phakdee Bordin Building at Government House at 5pm.
The ministers attending the swearing-in have been instructed that they can’t drive to the throne hall in their own vehicles.
They are advised to adhere to the “normal” dress code and to bring along personal and government documents relating to the official posts they will assume.
Politics
Opposition’s early assault on the new Thai government
PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review
Seven-parties in the new parliamentary opposition are targeting July 25 in the next sitting to censure the new Thai government as well as some individual ministers.
Pheu Thai deputy leader and an opposition whip, Chavalit Vichayasuth, says that the Opposition’s debate on the government’s policy statement will be a rehearsal for the real no-confidence debate to take place in the future.
He said the Opposition was waiting for the text of the policy statement from the government, after which opposition parties will meet to study the statement in detail to find out whether it covers all the policies promised by pro-government parties during the election campaign.
In addition to the policy statement, he indicated that the Opposition will also touch on the past records of some ministers during the debate.
The Prachachart party secretary-general, Thavee Sodsong, said the opposition will target the merits of the government’s policies as well as some the ministers concerned.
Original story: Thai PBS
