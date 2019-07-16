Over a million methamphetamine pills seized in Lampang sting | The Thaiger

Original story by Pratheep Nanthaparp

And man has been arrested and 1,104,000 methamphetamine pills confiscated following a sting Lampang’s main city area in northern Thailand last Saturday (July 13).

Provincial Police Region 5 met with the media yesterday morning (Monday) to explain how undercover police purchased a small quantity of pills from 34 year old Sarayuth Rattanadilok.

It was agreed to meet on the road connecting the Hang Chat and Muang districts at 10pm on Saturday. Police allege that Sarayuth arrived with 4,000 pills.

Following the arrest, Sarayuth then led police to a forest in Phra Baht tambon where another 1,100,000 pills were hidden. Police say that Sarayuth claimed to be only a mule for a drug-trafficking gang that gave him delivery instructions by phone.

SOURCE: The Nation