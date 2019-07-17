Thai Airways close to sale of used planes to US company | The Thaiger

Business
Thai Airways close to sale of used planes to US company
PHOTO: Thai Airways Airbus A340, Airplane Pictures
Thai Airways International President Sumeth Damrongchaitham reports that the national airline expects to sign an agreement this month with a US logistics firm on the sale of eight used A340 aircraft worth between 4-4.5 billion baht.
The company is in the process of examining the contract before closing the sale deal of Thai Airways aircraft to the private US company. He added that it also depends on the acceptance of the buyer.
“We are studying details of the contract, especially in the area of pre-operational maintenance activities.”
In regard to THAI’s plan for the purchase of 38 new aircraft, Sumeth said it had submitted the proposal to the Transport Ministry, pending consideration as a policy matter, before seeking approval from the newly installed Cabinet.
“I would affirm that the purchase of new aircraft is quite necessary as it will raise our competitiveness. I believe the new administration will approve the plan.”
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
More currencies in Asia strengthen – Indonesian rupiah crosses major threshold
The Thai baht isn’t the only Asian currency performing well against some of the western currencies. The Indonesian rupiah has strengthened 0.54% to 13,932 to the US dollar yesterday (Monday) from 14,008 on Friday.
It became the best performing currency in Asia, though other currencies in the region have also also strengthened: Yesterday there was improvement of 0.19% for the Malaysian ringgit, 0.13% for the Chinese yuan, 0.08% for the Taiwanese dollar, 0.05% for The Philippine peso, 0.02% for the Singapore dollar and 0.02% for the Thai baht.
Investment company Money Investindo analyst Faisya said the Indonesian rupiah’s appreciation has been triggered by domestic factors, particularly the meeting between Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo with his main political rival, Prabowo Subianto, over the weekend.
“The political situation has calmed down and investors are now confident about Indonesia’s economic development,” Faisyal said as quoted by kontan.co.id, adding that the rupiah exchange rate could be maintained above 14,000 rupiah to the US dollar.
He added that external positive sentiments, namely the speech of US Federal Reserve chair Jeromy Powell who said he was open to the possibility of lowering the Fed’s key rate, also contributed to the rupiah’s appreciation.
Bangkok
Co-working spaces in Bangkok are re-shaping small to medium business office options
PHOTO: The Great Room
Co-working spaces are opening up around Bangkok and providing a more flexible framework for businesses to grow. Advances in technology, a more mobile workforce, and unpredictable economic growth are reshaping the business environment.
In the Bangkok office market, a traditional three-year lease with options to renew and the tenant fitting out the space remains the typical way of leasing office premises for most occupiers. CBRE reports that multinational firms, with offices in different countries, are increasingly looking for flexible lease terms as real estate costs continue to be one of their major concerns.
Companies are also looking at agile working where staff no longer have allocated desks and, in some cases, it is easier to get third parties to design, build, and operate this space rather than companies doing it themselves.
Some of the current pricing being offered by co-working space operators is very competitive and the cost combined with flexibility is making leasing from third parties more attractive than companies leasing space, fitting them out, and managing their own premises.
In Bangkok, co-working space has continued to be an emerging source of office demand and CBRE has leased over 44,000 sqm, accounting for around 25% of CBRE’s total new office letting volume in the last 2 years, to co-working space operators.
International operators like JustCo, WeWork, Spaces, and The Great Room have opened multiple centres over the recent year and more are scheduled to open this year. The aim of these operators is to revolutionise the way occupiers source office accommodation. They want to provide office space as a service rather than a traditional lease.
CBRE believes that co-working space operators are not just targeting startups companies but also multinational firms especially those seeking to build more flexibility into their real estate portfolio. The use of co-working space can provide flexibility for companies to accommodate fluctuation in space requirements.
Accounting rules have changed and rent payable under leases must now go on the balance sheet, whereas it appears that sourcing office space as a service does not count as a lease and therefore need not be on the balance sheet.
This means occupiers do not need to commit to a traditional three-year lease term. Instead, they are paying their rental as a service fee on a per desk or membership basis rather than per square metre. Co-working space operators are also providing tailor-made solutions with companies enjoying exclusive use of the space and not sharing it with others, making this a viable alternative to a traditional lease for large local and multinational companies.
As millennials will become the largest generation within the workforce in the future, CBRE foresees that companies are forced to re-think their workplace quality to make it capable of encouraging collaboration and innovation as well as promoting employee wellbeing. More companies will transform their offices into agile workplaces either doing it themselves or relying on a coworking space operator to provide the solution.
SOURCE: CBRE
PHOTO: Soimilk
Business
Bank of Thailand sends a ‘warning shot’, but little impact
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
“The Bank of Thailand’s move to curb the rising baht is simply a “warning shot” and will have little impact on the currency’s value or on the bond and stock markets.” This is the response from Thai economists following Friday’s BOT tweaking of the economic dials.
On Friday the BOT adjusted down the amount of baht accounts held by foreign investors and called on financial institutions to provide reports on foreign investors holding debt securities issued in Thailand.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand reacted on Friday and closed at 1,731.59, down 8.86 points or 0.51% from trading on Thursday. The baht also weakened by about 20 to 30 satang, depreciating to 30.90 from 30.60 baht to the US dollar.
Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, assistant managing director at Phatra Securities says there has been very little reaction to the change.
“I think this was just a warning shot and it implies that the central bank doesn’t really want to lower interest rates.”
If the US Federal Reserve cuts its policy rate later this month, then the baht is likely to move up against the dollar, Pipat said, adding that BOT’s last resort will be to cut the policy rate.
The fast-rising value of the baht has worried both exporters and policymakers as it could further impact Thai exports, which have already suffered from the global economic slowdown. Some economists have called on the central bank to lower the interest rate to prevent the baht from rising further as it could erode the competitiveness of Thai exports as goods from countries with weaker currencies will be cheaper in the global market.
The high baht has also been blamed as one of the main reasons for tourist numbers to cool off in the past four months.
Some analysts have forecast that the baht could edge up to 29 or 28 baht to the dollar by the end of this year should the Fed lower its interest rate twice this year.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
