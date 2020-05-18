Government claims 2010 Bangkok protest crackdown was legal | The Thaiger

Politics
Government claims 2010 Bangkok protest crackdown was legal
A spokesman for Thailand’s Democrat Party, currently part of the ruling coalition, says former PM and party chairman Abhisit Vejjajiva did nothing wrong in ordering the 2010 military crackdown on protesters in Bangkok.
Khaosod English reports that Ramet Rattanachaweng’s comments come as activists commemorated the 10 year anniversary of the crackdown, in which around 100 people died, by projecting an anti-government slogan on some of the capital’s key monuments and buildings.
In 2010, over 100,000 demonstrators congregated in Bangkok to protest against the government, demanding that parliament be dissolved, and elections called. Known as the “Redshirts”, they protested for 3 months from March until the government’s crackdown in May brought things to a bloody end. Most of those who died were civilians.
In the aftermath, the Abhisit administration established the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate any wrongdoing on the part of the government. Ramet says the findings show the former PM did nothing wrong.
“The allegation has been already disproved by contests in the justice system, whether a court of justice or an inquiry by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which already proved that the crackdown was in accordance with the law. The allegations [against Abhisit] are distortions to defame him.”
He also criticises the recent actions of former members of the Future Forward party, now part of a group calling itself “Progressive Movement”. The group says it’s responsible for the Seek the Truth campaign, but Ramet says the truth has already been uncovered by the investigation and there is nothing to hide.
“I want to let them know that in fact, they don’t have to shoot any laser to find the truth. Truth is truth. There are already clear investigation results by many committees and the justice system.”
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM looks for an exit from the Emergency Decree
Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam says that PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha is ordering an in-depth comparison of the legal measures that can be used to control Covid-19 if the government revokes the state of emergency.
The Emergency Decree, issued back on March 24, gave the PM and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration extraordinary powers – implementing curfews, travel restrictions, restricting provincial governors from implementing or removing measures for their provinces, specific bans on mass gatherings, fines and prison time for violations, among others.
The current decree is scheduled to end on May 31, two weeks from today.
According to Wissanu, there are several factors the government must consider, in terms of whether or not to continue the emergency decree, besides simple numbers of cases.
He says one of the biggest concerns is that by putting the power back in the hands of governors to fully decide measures in their provinces, the possibility of some governors to be substantially more relaxed with measures for political gain, and for some to be significantly stricter, becomes inevitable. The governors of Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, and Phuket, whose economies rely almost entirely on tourism, have said that they’d like to seek domestic tourism options open faster due to the high numbers of unemployed in their provinces.
“Another major concern is the ability to properly to manage the situation at a national level, and the legal support to do so under regular laws. This is why the PM has ordered the study to compare the options available.”
He says the legal study of the benefits and liabilities of cancelling or continuing the Emergency Decree will take at least the next week. A final decision, which will need the approval of the National Security Council and the Thai Cabinet, would likely take effect on or around the weekly Cabinet meeting in the last week of this month.
PHOTO: Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
The Thai PM has offered his “heartfelt thanks” to a list of Thai billionaires he wrote to a month ago seeking their guidance and ideas at the height of the Thai outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. He thanked them in a Facebook post and commented on their willingness to “offer a helping hand”.
“All of them had responded energetically to my call to help people affected by business closures as a direct result of the contagion.”
“The unity, generosity and care of Thai people for their fellow countrymen and others are unique.”
In addition to the 20 billionaires he originally wrote to, the PM says that there were others who volunteered their help, as well as members of the public who did whatever they could to share happiness with others.
He said that what matters was not the not the amount of money or the value of the projects the tycoons became involved in to assist those in difficulty… “but their willingness to ease the hardships of the Thai people at an extremely challenging time.”
Here is the original letter, translated into English, from the Thai PM…
“Thailand is facing a Covid-19 outbreak which is one of the gravest crises the country and the world have seen. The disease has affected both social relationships and the economy at an unprecedented level. Now is the time for Thai people to work together on all levels, especially those who have strong knowledge, abilities and financial resources. This is why I am reaching out to you who are considered the elders of society.
I deeply appreciate that many of you have already helped people in several aspects, but I must ask you to do more. Please use your abilities and resources to help Thai people who are facing one of biggest obstacles in their lives in the fastest and most efficient manner.
I do not ask for donations or handouts, all I ask is to send me details of projects that you are ready to carry out. I also ask that those projects should reach all groups of Thai people and all parts of the country, as well as help them in any aspect of their lives in a tangible way.
I also welcome suggestions as to how the government can help or facilitate those projects so they succeed. I would be highly thankful if you could send me the details by next week.
Please kindly consider my request, and thank you in advance.
General Prayut Chan-o-cha
Prime Minister
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
Four destinations removed from Thailand’s “high risk” list
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has removed two countries and two special administrative zones off its list of Covid-19 ‘high-risk’ countries. The destinations include China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau.
The announcement was made late yesterday and listed in the Royal Gazette. The announcement mentioned the “effectiveness of those areas in containing the continued spread of the deadly virus”.
On Wednesday, the South Korean embassy in Bangkok called on Thailand to remove South Korea from the list.
“It adds that being left on the list amounts to unfair stigmatisation and does not recognise South Korea’s success at containing the virus.”
“The embassy says removing it from the high risk list does not introduce any new danger for Thailand.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Golden Triangle drug trade thrives during pandemic
Government claims 2010 Bangkok protest crackdown was legal
New Zealand social distancing rules see PM turned away from café
Phuket woman shot to death in her bed, ex-husband wanted
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
Dengue fever on the rise in Isaan
Survey shows Thai citizens facing crippling hardship due to Covid-19
Hot in the north, wet in the south, cyclone in the Bay of Bengal
4 people and 3 dogs rescued from Phitsanulok forest
African Horse Sickness spreads in the north east, death toll passes 500
Phi Phi’s Maya Bay won’t reopen until fully rehabilitated
Nakhon Si Thammarat gangster arrested over murder of wife’s lover
Southern provinces face heavy rains from Cyclone Amphan
Samut Prakhan student severely injured in suicide bid
Pattaya motorbike taxi breaks through curfew checkpoint – VIDEO
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Young student busted for big crimes
Bangkok police hunt activists who projected slogans onto landmarks of 2010 protests
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Food sharing pantries across Thailand help the hungry
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Health officials say they’re ready for a “second wave” of Covid-19
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
- Malaysia3 days ago
US ramps up presence in South China Sea along with coronavirus rhetoric
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
- Philippines3 days ago
Vongfong, aka. Ambo, barrels into Philippines’ east coast