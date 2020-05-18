New Zealand social distancing rules see PM turned away from café | The Thaiger

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has been turned away from a café due to restrictions she put in place as part of the country’s response to the Covid-19 virus. When the café, in the capital city of Wellington, reached the maximum number of customers permitted under social distancing rules, it was forced to turn away the PM, who had arrived with her fiancé and some friends.

One customer at the café who posted about the incident on Twitter received a response from Ms Ardern’s fiancé, Clarke Gayford, who blames himself for not booking in advance.

“I have to take responsibility for this, I didn’t get organised and book anywhere.”

Happily, some customers left the café shortly after and a staff member was able to catch up with the PM’s group down the street and invite them back.

Strict social distancing rules mean that although New Zealand cafés have been allowed to re-open, there must be sufficient distance between tables and customers, limiting the number of people who can visit at any one time.

The PM is widely credited with preventing a large-scale outbreak by acting quickly to shut the country down, closing borders and implementing strict controls on movement. The country has reported 1,149 cases of the virus and 21 deaths.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World