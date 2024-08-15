Fate of digital wallet scheme unclear after Srettha’s departure

Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP and InfoQuest

The future of the 10,000 baht digital wallet scheme has become unclear after the departure of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The Pheu Thai Party secretary-general insisted that it would continue, while the former deputy finance minister expressed doubts.

The Constitutional Court, yesterday, August 14, removed former PM Srettha from office following a serious violation of political ethics. The former PM wrongfully appointed Phichit Chienban, who lacked the necessary qualifications, as a minister.

Aside from the impact on the entire Cabinet, Srettha’s departure also sent shockwaves through Thai society, particularly among those looking forward to receiving the 10,000 baht in digital money promised as part of Srettha’s main campaign.

Thai PBS reported that vendors in the Isaan province of Mahasarakham were not disappointed by the removal of the former PM, stating that he and his Cabinet had failed to address the economic issues as expected. However, they expressed concern that the digital wallet project might be discontinued without Srettha.

Another group expressed worries that their personal information, provided during registration for the policy on August 1, might be leaked and used illegally beyond its original purpose.

Sorrawong Thienthong, the Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, gave an interview yesterday about the digital wallet policy, confirming that the project would continue because it was a significant campaign promise of the party and the coalition government parties supported it.

Sorrawong added that the party would hold an official meeting after party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra returns to Thailand from an overseas visit.

Finance ministry uncertain

Former Deputy Minister of Finance from the Pheu Thai Party, Julapun Amornvivat, expressed uncertainty, saying that the project might be affected and obstructed and that it was beyond his control. He also mentioned that he was unsure whether he would have the opportunity to oversee the project in the new Cabinet.

Julapun disclosed that he could not confirm whether the project would continue, as it would depend on the agreement of each party member.

According to a report from BangkokBizNews, the House of Representatives will meet tomorrow, August 16, at 10am to select the new PM of Thailand and appoint new Cabinet members.

During the transition, Srettha is unable to perform his duties, so former Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai is now acting in his place. Other members of the Cabinet will also continue their work until the new Cabinet is established.

Seven candidates for the upcoming PM selection have emerged from five coalition government parties. The former advisor to the ex-PM from the Pheu Thai Party, Chaikasem Nitisiri, has emerged as the strongest candidate, having been previously proposed as a prime ministerial candidate in both 2019 and 2023.

However, some have pointed out that Chaikasem might face the same fate as Srettha, as he was also involved in the case involving Thaksin Shinawatra and his wife, similar to Phichit, who led to Srettha’s expulsion.