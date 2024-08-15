Pickup truck crash in Bangkok leaves motorcyclist injured

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A pickup truck driver caused a serious accident by recklessly attempting to cross a median, resulting in a collision with a motorbike and severely injuring the rider. The incident occurred on Kanlapaphruek Road in Bangkok.

A pickup truck was seen climbing the central median on Kanlapaphruek Road, near a PTT petrol station in Chom Thong district yesterday. The erratic driving led to a collision with a motorbike, causing severe injuries to the motorcyclist. Eyewitnesses 28 year old Phanthila Chutham and 26 year old Wiwat Wong Salungyai described the incident as it unfolded.

Phanthila and Wiwat noticed the pickup truck behaving unusually as it attempted to cross the median. The truck’s actions caused streetlights along the median to go out. After crossing to the inbound lane, the truck collided with a motorbike travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, wearing a helmet, suffered multiple injuries and seemed disoriented, unable to recall personal details such as name or relatives’ contact information. Phanthila and Wiwat provided first aid before alerting emergency services.

The pickup truck driver initially remained in the vehicle, ignoring attempts from locals to communicate. Eventually, the driver got out but did not assist the injured motorcyclist. The driver appeared to be in a daze and was on the phone, reportedly speaking to his mother. Some bystanders claimed they could smell alcohol, but Phanthila did not confirm this herself.

Emergency responders transported both the injured motorcyclist and the driver to the hospital. The injured motorcyclist was moved from Bangpakok 8 Hospital to Ramathibodi Hospital and is now stable, with no brain injuries detected from X-rays, only a chin wound.

Questions arose about why the police did not immediately test the pickup driver for alcohol or drugs. The driver, who claimed to be injured despite showing no visible wounds, was seen talking on the phone without issues. The driver later met with investigators to avoid media attention. Deputy Inspector Sunthichai Klapbua confirmed that the driver admitted to reckless driving.

Reckless driving charge

Investigators sent the driver for blood tests to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs. They plan to charge the driver with driving without regard for safety and causing property damage and injury. If tests confirm alcohol or drug use, additional charges for driving under the influence will be added.

Concerns were raised about the delay in testing, which could affect the accuracy of results. Sunthichai acknowledged this but stated it is routine for substance levels to decrease over time. The police are expediting the test results and coordinating with the hospital for prompt results.

Despite claims of injury, the driver was sent to the hospital for verification. The police are waiting for medical reports to confirm any injuries. Police Chief Krittidech Janphet affirmed that the driver faces clear charges of reckless driving and causing injury and damage. He confirmed that the driver was sent to the hospital due to reported injuries, and tests for alcohol and drugs were ordered.

The police will summon the driver for further questioning and to face charges. If the driver fails to appear, a warrant will be issued. The injured motorcyclist will be interviewed once they have fully recovered. Damage to the median and streetlights will be assessed in collaboration with local highway officials, reported KhaoSod.