Connect with us

Politics

Donald Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, seemingly not understanding the US Constitution's First Amendment rights.

Donald Trump, well-known for filing countless and often frivolous lawsuits, announced that he is leading a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Google, and Twitter. He is claiming censorship as a violation of the United States Constitution’s right to free speech. Legal experts see no validity in the lawsuit as the constitutional right to free speech only applies to suppression by the government, not private companies like Facebook.

Anyone who has ever been in “Facebook Jail”, when you are blocked from posting for a period of time, knows how frustrating it can be. Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube (owned by Google) after posting incendiary content around the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in clear violation of the social media sites’ terms and conditions.

The lawsuit, filed against the 3 tech giants and their CEOs, is widely viewed as a publicity stunt, highlighted by mass fundraising emails sent out within an hour of Trump making the announcement. The suit was filed in the US District Court in Southern Florida, although Facebook’s terms of service include a clause that all suits filed against them must be filed in California courts.

Trump says he will be joined in the lawsuit by the America First Policy Institute and thousands of people who were similarly banned from social media sites, claiming bans are illegal and unconstitutional censorship. The suit is attempting to claim that social media sites are somehow able to be considered part of the US government as “state actors” due to their occasional coordination with the government when addressing tech issues.

Legal experts specialising in tech cases see the suit as without merit or any chance of winning, citing that even the President has to follow the terms and conditions they agree to when they create an account on a social media platform.

The Trump lawsuit does bring up an interesting debate, however, on what obligations tech companies have when they ended up providing so much access to information as a private corporation. Amazon servers host much of the cloud and could technically choose to censor what millions of websites are allowed to post. A large percentage of Americans get their news and information from links on Facebook and Twitter and from YouTube videos.

The US Congress has made attempts recently to reform anti-trust laws and limit the powers of big tech firms, and debates about tech giants and their social, legal and corporate responsibilities are likely to continue long into the years to come. The debate over Donald Trump and his freedom of speech lawsuit against entities that freedom of speech doesn’t apply to is far less likely to be discussed long.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
ChristyS
2021-07-09 00:50
Ugh, make it go away..the psychotic narcissist the cringy, dried up bird nest hair, the wattled vag-neck, the strange sprayed on colour, the Russina mob money laundering, the call- girl wife with a fraudulent visa, the stupid sons and vapid daughter, the…
image
MattBurgess
2021-07-09 00:52
Unfortunately his clownish capering is still newsworthy.
image
ThaiFoodGuy
2021-07-09 00:53
A major factor in this lawsuit is the fact that these tech companies, namely Facebook, Twitter, and Google, claim to simply be public forums in which users communicate and interact with each other, and that moderation only takes place when…
image
billybob
2021-07-09 01:09
A public square is a public square social media companies are private companies. Trump is a toxic narcissistic idiot. If I never have to hear his nasal whiney little voice ever gain I shall consider myself blessed.
image
Soidog
2021-07-09 03:32
I liked some of his policies and messages. I hated his style and personality. One day, and hopefully one day soon, someone will come along with a similar message and more refined style and sweep the board.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics4 hours ago

Donald Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google
Transport5 hours ago

Phuket taxi meeting: 20% fare cut, but doesn’t address gouging
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Troubled vaccine registration site replaced by hospitals

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
Crime9 hours ago

3 foreigners arrested operating unlicensed Koh Phangan spa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 75 deaths; new infections in all 77 provinces
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand9 hours ago

Laos Covid-19 cases rise as migrant workers return from Thailand
Thailand10 hours ago

Pathum Thani governor donates 3 months’ salary to help residents during pandemic
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Foreign Covid-19 case had Sinopharm, domestic infections bigger concern
Thailand11 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Lockdown meetings, petition for better vaccines, Covid surge | July 8
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

CCSA to consider travel restrictions, other disease control measures
Thailand11 hours ago

Man in Chon Buri province arrested while allegedly trying to deliver drugs
Central Thailand12 hours ago

Chemicals being used to prevent further fires at Samut Prakan factory
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Woman infected with Covid-19 dies at home after waiting 6 days for hospital treatment
Tourism12 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox growing with 33 airlines requesting flights
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending