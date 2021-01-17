Companies pull out from Trump brand after storming of capitol incident | The Thaiger

Politics
Companies pull out from Trump brand after storming of capitol incident
Companies are pulling out from being associated with the Trump brand after the storming of the capitol incidentwhich experts say could have negative long-term effects on his businesses. Recently, Signature Bank closed Trump’s personal accounts and the PGA of America stopped plans to hold its 2022 championship at Trump’s New Jersey golf course.
Such a parting of ways signals the business community’s weariness in being associated with a figure that has been condemned worldwide and is indicative of what may happen to Trump’s brand. The president’s role in the White House being overtaken by mobs of angry Trump supporters, that left 5 people dead, including 1 police officer, has gained criticism from the Business Roundtable to the AFL-CIO labor federation.
Michael D’Antonio, the author of a Trump biography, says the capitol incident is a game-changer.
“Trump’s name is really an albatross. He is the most disgraced president in history. This is a person who’s synonymous with a mob attacking the US Capitol. I just think this went a step too far.”
Other experts like Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, say Trump’s brand will inevitably suffer long-term.
“Before his term, Trump stood for wealth, success and over-the-top luxury. Now the brand has associations with anti-government views, racism and extremism. This makes the brand fairly toxic.”
Deutsche Bank, to which Trump reportedly owes around $400 million, is also planning to stop engaging in business with Trump. But the president dismissed any business challenges in an October 15 televised event by saying that the $400 million he owed was “a tiny percentage of my net worth.”
It appears true that some of Trump’s properties have benefitted from his presidency as taxpayer revenue has continuously flowed into his golf courses and clubs where he stays with his family, the secret service and the White House staff.
In fact, CREW estimates that Trump’s properties took in over $100 million from more than 500 visits by the president, according to a report in September 2020. But even that business transaction has received widespread criticism as many say Trump should not have mixed politics with his personal businesses.
D’Antonio predicts that Trump may sell current assets to pay off his Deutsche Bank debt, which means there could be fewer to none Trump hotels, golf courses or towers in the next 10 years.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Thailand
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Thailand’s nationwide Emergency Decree has been extended again, this time until the end of February. The decree gives the Thai government the ability to set policies and procedures to prevent the control the spread of Covid-19… things like restricting travel, setting up road checkpoints and introducing other restrictions without having to consult the parliament.
All the latest articles about Thailand’s Covid-19 situation are on one page HERE.
Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri says it is just an extension of the decree that is currently in place that was initially set to end on January 15. The extension, adding on another 45 days, was proposed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and approved by the Thai Cabinet this week.
The initial emergency decree was enacted in March last year and has been extended ever since.
The number of local Covid-19 infections has spiked since the outbreak at the Samut Sakhon seafood market last month, spreading to 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. The ‘second wave’ has stemmed from a cluster of migrant workers in the nation’s seafood industry and markets in the Gulf of Thailand coastal province, as well as cluster of infections focussed on illegal gambling dens, principally in the eastern coastal provinces and Bangkok.
Here’s a video about the new Mor Chana app which you will probably be required to use if you are travelling around Thailand at this time…
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
YouTube blocks music video with pro-democracy protest footage after legal complaint
A music video by a pro-democracy movement band was blocked on YouTube in Thailand due to a legal complaint from the government, according to the message posted on the video’s page.
The band Rap Against Dictatorship, also known as RAD, made a post on their Facebook fan page saying that the music video for their song “Reform” was blocked on YouTube.
“Happy New Year everyone. Our new music video has been blocked. This is obviously the ‘New Year Gift’ from the government.”
The band members are active in the pro-democracy movement and 2 of them are currently facing criminal charges relating to a protest in July.
The song conveys a definition of the word ‘reform’ in the Thai language and mentions the current problems in Thailand, including politics, social inequality and the right of protesters to seek justice.
The music video had footage from recent protests in Bangkok including clips from rallies in October and November where water cannons were deployed, some spraying tear gas on pro-democracy protesters.
The music video was first released in about mid-November and reached over 300,000 views on YouTube within 9 hours. It now has over 9 million views. The band was told that the music video is against the law without any other explanations from YouTube or government agencies.
RAD made a reputation with its previous work “Prathet Ku Mi” (“Which is My Country”) released last year and it went viral across the country. The group was also recognised one of the three winners of the 2019 Václav Havel Prize for Creative Dissent that was presented in 2019 at the Oslo Freedom Forum.
SOURCE: Facebook|Prachathai English
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Multiple challenges to Thai PM’s leadership have failed
Some compare him to Teflon for his ability to survive all manner of allegations, because the legal challenges keep coming and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha keeps winning. The Thai PM has now survived 3 legal challenges to his leadership, not to mention the countless calls for his resignation that were a hallmark of the recent pro-democracy protests. It’s probably safe to say he’s not going anywhere for a while.
The first challenge to the PM’s leadership came in September of last year, when he fought off an ombudsman ruling that he had not recited the full oath of office while being sworn in the previous July. In that case, the Constitutional Court ruled that it didn’t have the authority to make a call on the matter.
About a week later, the court had to rule on whether or not the PM could be considered a state official while in the role of chief of the National Council for Peace and Order. Opposition parties argued that the PM was a state official while head of the NCPO, meaning he was not entitled to hold the position of PM after last year’s election. However, the court found that as the NCPO had seized power in a 2014 coup, the position of its chief was not under state command, therefore he could not be considered a state official.
The third challenge came last month, when the Constitutional Court again found in the PM’s favour, acquitting him of charges that he was illegally occupying a military residence. The opposition had accused the PM of a conflict of interest by living in the property after he had retired from the army. The court ruled that the PM was permitted to remain in the property under a 2005 army regulation, which permits retired army generals to stay living in military residences if they continue to serve the country well. The PM has lived at the army property since becoming army chief in 2010.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
59 areas see excessive PM 2.5 dust in Bangkok today
374 new cases today – Covid update
Companies pull out from Trump brand after storming of capitol incident
Central Thailand hospital adding marijuana to spa restaurant menu
Thailand’s PM asks people to avoid political gatherings over concerns for their health
BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
Thailand on fire – NASA satellite website tracks the country’s farm fires
Thailand threw a tourism party. No one arrived.
Week in review – the best of Thailand News Today | VIDEO
Thai laws, how to stay out of jail in Thailand | VIDEO
Norway adjusts advice after 28 possible vaccine-related deaths of elderly people
The road less travelled – trekking to the Kalim Viewpoint
Health Minister volunteering to receive first Covid jab, as effectiveness rate questioned
Nonthaburi gamblers given jail sentences
Pattaya City mayor planning local rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA
Thai Vietjet announces 6 and 12 month unlimited travel passes
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Thailand’s rich not eligible for 3,500 baht government handout
Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine
Dead whale found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts
PM announces the distribution of 3,500 baht to help during Covid outbreak
Future of Thai department stores is being redefined
Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s rich not eligible for 3,500 baht government handout
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts
- Business3 days ago
Future of Thai department stores is being redefined
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok condo prices expected to continue to fall this year
- Crime3 days ago
Thai brothers charged with trafficking Thai women to Brunei for prostitution
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
COFACT debunks top 5 fake news about Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA Update: 271 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths