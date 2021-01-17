Companies pull out from Trump brand after storming of capitol incident | The Thaiger

Companies are pulling out from being associated with the Trump brand after the storming of the capitol incidentwhich experts say could have negative long-term effects on his businesses. Recently, Signature Bank closed Trump’s personal accounts and the PGA of America stopped plans to hold its 2022 championship at Trump’s New Jersey golf course.

Such a parting of ways signals the business community’s weariness in being associated with a figure that has been condemned worldwide and is indicative of what may happen to Trump’s brand. The president’s role in the White House being overtaken by mobs of angry Trump supporters, that left 5 people dead, including 1 police officer, has gained criticism from the Business Roundtable to the AFL-CIO labor federation.

Michael D’Antonio, the author of a Trump biography, says the capitol incident is a game-changer.

“Trump’s name is really an albatross. He is the most disgraced president in history. This is a person who’s synonymous with a mob attacking the US Capitol. I just think this went a step too far.”

Other experts like Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, say Trump’s brand will inevitably suffer long-term.

“Before his term, Trump stood for wealth, success and over-the-top luxury. Now the brand has associations with anti-government views, racism and extremism. This makes the brand fairly toxic.”

Deutsche Bank, to which Trump reportedly owes around $400 million, is also planning to stop engaging in business with Trump. But the president dismissed any business challenges in an October 15 televised event by saying that the $400 million he owed was “a tiny percentage of my net worth.”

It appears true that some of Trump’s properties have benefitted from his presidency as taxpayer revenue has continuously flowed into his golf courses and clubs where he stays with his family, the secret service and the White House staff.

In fact, CREW estimates that Trump’s properties took in over $100 million from more than 500 visits by the president, according to a report in September 2020. But even that business transaction has received widespread criticism as many say Trump should not have mixed politics with his personal businesses.

D’Antonio predicts that Trump may sell current assets to pay off his Deutsche Bank debt, which means there could be fewer to none Trump hotels, golf courses or towers in the next 10 years.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

