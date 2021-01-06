Pro-Trump rioters storm the US Capitol building, stopping the count of Electoral College votes | The Thaiger

World
Pro-Trump rioters storm the US Capitol building, stopping the count of Electoral College votes
The heart of United States democracy, the US Capitol Building, was stormed by a mob of unruly pro-Trump protesters. Inside, the House of Representatives and the Senate were in the early stages of an unprecedented debate to certify the Electoral College votes that named Joe Biden as the winner of the Presidential vote held on November 3, 2020.
The protesters pushed through rows of steel barricades that had been used to protect the Capitol Building, early in the Washington DC afternoon. They then assembled on the steps of the building, on both sides, pushed through minimal opposition from Capital Building security, and entered the hallowed corridors of the building.
Security quickly cleared the assembled elected members to safe spaces underneath the building whilst some protesters roamed around the building, entering offices, even sitting in the chair of the House Speaker, as the uncontained disruption continued.
Senator Jeff Merkley sent out a Tweet showing the box containing the actual electoral ballots from the Senate floor. Merkley noted that Senate staff “rescued” the ballots before rioters entered the chamber.
“If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob.”
People from inside the building described the scenes saying that law enforcement and security “seemed to be outnumbered by the lawless mob”.
Outside, rioters continue to face off with law enforcement, kicking in windows and demanding entry into the building. One woman was shot inside the Capitol by security and has died after being rushed to hospital. A 24 year old man, climbing on scaffolding on the west side of the building, fell more than 10 metres. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Earlier in the day, President Trump addressed an orderly MAGA protest, but continued with his narrative of a “stolen election”, inciting the crowd to continue the fight.
As the storming of the Capitol ensued, members of the Republican Party, and President Trump’s leadership group, urged the President to publicly call upon the protesters to stand down. Initially, he remained silent.
Meanwhile, President Elect Joe Biden made a live appearance calling on the President to “step up”, saying the incident was a “dark moment in the nation’s history.”
“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times.”
“Let me be very clear, the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect the true America.”
“This is not dissent, its disorder, it’s chaos and it borders on sedition and it must end now.”
An hour later President Donald Trump issued a taped video on his Twitter feed, where he again falsely claimed the election “was stolen from us” and that he won it in a “landslide,” but he did call on protesters at the US Capitol building to “go home now.”
He ended the minute-long speech saying to his supporters… “We love you. You’re very special.”
“We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”
As night fell on the Capitol Building, police moved rioters away from the west entrance shouting, “move back!” Chemical irritants and flash-bangs were used to help dispel the angry mob.
In the wake of the violence police reported that at least 13 people were arrested amid the siege by pro-Trump rioters. The Metropolitan Police Department noted that none of the arrests were of DC resident.
“All were from out of the area.”
The spokesperson said that several officers are being treated for injuries and authorities have confiscated several weapons as riots have unfolded outside the US Capitol.
Facebook condemned the violent riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday, but stopped short of saying President Trump would be blocked from the social media platform. But a video of an earlier speech, egging on the rioters, was removed from the social media platform.
PHOTO: A rioter makes himself at home in one of the member’s offices during the insurgency into the Capitol Building – Getty Images
As the rioters disperse the huddled members are speaking to media and posting on social media their intention to continue the process of validating the Electoral college votes although it is difficult to see that happening any time soon as security will need to fully search lockdown the entire building before proceedings can continue. Later it was revealed that congressional leaders were evacuated from the Capitol complex and taken to Fort McNair, a nearby army base.
Meanwhile, senior Republican members are now urging the 12 dissenting members, who initiated the debate on the Electoral College votes, to pull back from continuing their dissent and the debate, in light of the events that have rocked the citadel of American democracy.
Former US resident George W. Bush released a statement condemning the storming of the US Capitol building this afternoon, describing it as “sickening” and “heartbreaking”.
President Trump’s initial homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, just one of many former officials, has condemned the response to the mob chaos.
“This is beyond wrong and illegal. It’s un-American. The President undermined American democracy baselessly for months. As a result, he’s culpable for this siege, and an utter disgrace.”
Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic photographed one of the mobsters sitting in the House chair.
President Trump later defended the actions of the unruly mob who stormed and vandalised the US Capitol.
“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away.”
“Remember this day forever!”
There is no doubt the reverberations of this astonishing day in US politics will be remembered forever.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Los Angeles ambulances won’t take cardiac patients unlikely to survive as Covid crisis worsens
As the state of California finds itself in the midst of a full-blown Covid-19 crisis, medical workers in Los Angeles are being faced with some stark choices. According to County Supervisor Hilda Sollis, a memo issued by the county’s Emergency Medical Services instructs ambulance workers not to pick up patients who’ve suffered a heart attack if their chances of surviving the journey to hospital are slim. The order comes as LA healthcare workers themselves fighting to cope with unprecedented numbers of hospital admissions. According to a CNN report, Sollis has described the unfolding crisis as a “human disaster”.
“Hospitals are declaring internal disasters and having to open church gyms to serve as hospital units. Our health care workers are physically and mentally exhausted and sick.”
CNN reports that LA county now has nearly 7,900 hospitalised Covid patients, with 21% in intensive care. Yesterday, another 224 patients died, meaning the county’s death toll now stands at over 11,000.
Dr. Jeffrey Smith from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre says heart attack patients deemed unlikely to survive the journey to hospital may not be picked up by paramedics.
“This order that was issued by the county emergency medical services really is very specific to patients who suffered from a cardiac arrest and are unable to be revived in the field. Those patients have a very low rate of survival each if they are transported to the hospital. So, at this time, it is deemed to likely be futile.”
It’s not just beds that are in short supply, the crisis has also placed unprecedented demand on supplies and equipment, meaning patients picked up by EMS and in need of extra oxygen may not get it.
And as Thailand holds its breath to see the effect of inter-provincial travel over the New Year holiday, officials in the US are in little doubt that year-end festivities have contributed to the huge number of cases. However, it’s the significant spike in hospitalisations that is giving cause for concern, due to the pressure it is placing on healthcare workers and hospital resources.
Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director for Los Angeles County, expects numbers to continue rising as a result of the recent holiday gatherings.
“The increases in cases are likely to continue for weeks to come as a result of holiday and New Year’s Eve parties and returning travelers. We’re likely to experience the worst conditions in January that we’ve faced the entire pandemic. And that’s hard to imagine.”
Meanwhile, Smith says medical personnel are doing their best to get ambulances to facilities with space to accept patients, but despite this, many will find themselves having to wait.
“The Emergency Medical Services are working very hard to divert ambulances or send them to hospitals that do have potential capacity to receive those patients. There are situations where patients are made to wait in ambulances under the care of the paramedics. We want to make sure that time is as short as possible so they can receive the necessary care.”
Dr. Marc Eckstein from the Los Angeles Fire Department EMS bureau is appealing to the public to only call 911 if absolutely essential.
“One of our biggest challenges right now is getting our ambulances out of the emergency department. When our paramedics and EMTs transport a patient to an emergency department, there’s a transfer of care that has to take place. Patients who are unstable or unable to be safely transferred to the waiting room or to a chair need a bed in the emergency department to be transferred to. And those beds are lacking right now.”
SOURCE: CNN
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
A year of COVID – from Wuhan to World Pandemic | VIDEO
12 months ago the news of a mysterious respiratory illness started to emerge from hospitals in the central Chinese province of Hubei. Chinese health authorities said they were investigating a small cluster of pneumonia-like cases with an unknown cause linked to a seafood market in Wuhan.
Those early days have given rise to any number of conspiracy theories that the emergence of Covid-19 was man made, or that it was part of some unknown grand plan by the new world order and part of the great reset. The last 12 months has seen these terms peddled around social media, without evidence or explanation.
Similarly, the whole of China, all 1.4 billion people apparently, have been demonised by conspiracy theories as the cause of Covid-19. Suspicion of anything Chinese has become a common thread on social media despite the world’s supply chains being inexorably wound up in a labyrinth of Chinese manufacturing and labour. Despite the online push-back on anything Chinese, it’s highly likely that world governments will do little other than continuing their trade with the world’s second largest economy.
12 months after the first cases emerged, the coronavirus is still continuing to spread, despite global efforts to quell Covid-19. But the efforts have been patchy, and in some countries governments and citizens have only made a half-hearted efforts to lockdown. This has led to much pain, but without much gain.
Economy
Vandals target US politicians over pandemic relief package
Vandals have targeted the homes of US politicians over a hotly-debated $900 billion pandemic relief aid package. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi saw their homes littered with graffiti, fake blood and a pig’s head.
“Were’s [sic] my money” and “Mitch kills the poor” graced McConnell’s front door and window in Louisville, Kentucky, while a pig’s head and fake blood were left outside Pelosi’s San Fancisco home on January 2.
The Democrat-led House of Congress approved an increase in aid to Americans from $600 to $2,000 but the Republican-led Senate has not approved the increase despite President Trump’s advice to do so. McConnell told reporters on Wednesday that the Senate would not be bullied into rushing the aid.
“The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help.”
McConnell called the graffiti, which was reported at around 5am, a “radical tantrum.”
“Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”
In San Fransisco, Pelosi’s garage door was sprayed with a crossed-out “$2K”, followed by “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything!”
The city’s special investigation unit says they are currently looking into the incidents.
The pandemic aid package is the 2nd to help Americans as the first package was dispersed by October of this year, however, many Americans didn’t receive the full amount promised and were told to wait until the 2021 tax season to appeal for the full amount that was promised.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
John
Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 6:46 am
Americans are tired of this evil corrupt government. It’s way past time to start hanging these tyrants.